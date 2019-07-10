Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

4.7
53 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference. Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls.

Recipe by isachandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil. Break tofu apart over skillet into bite-size pieces, sprinkle with salt and pepper, then cook, stirring frequently with a thin metal spatula, until liquid cooks out and tofu browns, about 10 minutes. (If you notice liquid collecting in pan, increase heat to evaporate water.) Be sure to get under the tofu when you stir, scraping the bottom of the pan where the good, crispy stuff is and keeping it from sticking.

  • Add onion and garlic powders, turmeric, juice, and remaining tablespoon oil and toss to coat. Cook 5 minutes more.

  • Preheat a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat. Add oil. Cook onion and jalapenos with a pinch of salt, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes, Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, cumin, and remaining salt, and cook, stirring, until tomatoes become saucy, about 5 minutes. Add cilantro and lemon juice. Let cilantro wilt in. Add beans and heat through, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes. Taste for salt and seasoning.

  • Spoon some hash browns into each bowl, followed by a scoop of beans and a scoop of scramble. Top with avocado, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cilantro. Serve with hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 39.6g; sodium 1170.5mg. Full Nutrition
