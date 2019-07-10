Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls
Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference. Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls.
I made the scramble part and it was very delicious! I added mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and cilantro and put it on garbanzo beans I had made previously. The hub said it was fantastic! If I had really read the instructions b4 making it I would've cooked the garbanzo beans according to the recipe and it would've been even more tasty. A tip for cooking with tofu is extra firm cut through the middle so you have two flat thin pieces salting and peppering and leaving it cut side down in a colander to strain while u prep everything else. This will cut down on the cook time as well as a lot of the moisture will drain off before you even cook it. This is what I do whenever I want a firmer tofu. You can also put something on top to weigh it down.Read More
One cup of onion was too much, cut this way down.Read More
I am obsessed with this recipe! I make a big batch of this on Sunday and pack it in individual containers to have for breakfast all week long. It is amazing made just as listed, but I have tweaked it to suit my own needs. I use shredded sweet potato hash browns, instead of the potato, and I omit the tomatoes and add chopped zucchini and mushrooms. I sometimes add chopped red bell pepper as well. The spices really make this dish. Thanks so much for sharing!
I am new to being a vegetarian and have been looking for something to replacing my morning eggs. I think I found it! I didn't do the potatoes but I did everything else and it was delicious! I will definitely be making often!
I never like tofu particularly but our daughter is vegan. I've made this several times now for my husband and daughter and me and it is superb. The tofu + turmeric looks just like scrambled eggs. The only change I made is to sub in pinto beans for the black beans as a matter of preference. Thank you for such an amazing recipe!
Loved it! A bit time consuming to make, but worth it. A little spicy for my 4 year old, which could easily be remedied by scaling back the pepper.
Tasty. My husband loved it. He thought the “eggs” were great. He couldn’t believe it was tofu and not eggs. I’ll make this one again!
Made a few adjustments and used eggs instead of Tofu and sweet potatoes instead of hash browns.
Yum! I finally know how to properly scramble tofu--and now have a great recipe for my vegan sister to enjoy at brunch.
This was absolutely delicious. Took a bit longer than 10 minutes to brown the tofu, and I used medium firm tofu because it’s all I had. I was sure to squeeze out all the juice first. Very very good. Try a side of sour cream!
First time cooking tofu. It does have the same texture as scrambled eggs. This dish is heavy on protein so try not to eat too much. I didn't have cilantro but most of this just felt like bulky food in a bowl. I'd make it again but definitely recommend the hot sauce. Does need a bit more flavor in there or just heavier seasoning.
This is outrageously good! It was super easy and quick to make. I even made mine into actual burritos and froze them for morning meals and they did great. Super good with a bit of hot sauce.
AWESOME... my family loved it. They want it as a weekend staple for breakfast.
A-M-A-Z-I-N-G!!!! This is one my absolute favorites!! My son and I are both vegan and always looking to add more delicious dishes to our menu....this one did not disappoint!! This is the first time I’ve ever been able to get my son to eat ‘eggs’. Before we were vegan he wouldn’t touch’em and I absolutely loved them!! This definitely takes care of any void I miss from eggs; they taste exactly like them. The seasonings you chose were perfect!! If I were you I’d follow the recipe exact first then maybe next time tweak it a bit....everything was spot on for me I just decrease the tomatoes a bit since I don’t care for them but you need a little bit of that juice in the dish, for sure.
This is the best plant-based, whole food meal I’ve found yet! It is going to be a staple in our household for certain'
I love a good tofu scramble, I left out the peppers and onion, and it was so good. Next time I'll try it with the peppers and onions. Definitely on my make it again list.
This recipe was great! I only used 2 ounces of onion. I also cut out the salt because I decided to use pickled jalapeños so it balanced out nicely! I did want to add more color so I used a sweet potato diced into small cubes instead of the potato. I love hot sauce but I wanted to try out some chili garlic sauce and it took this recipe next level! Even better, the calories turned out lower than this recipe. This was a awesome idea that I was able to easily turn into my own.
It’s tasty, I will make again.
perfect! love this
This is my favorite vegan dish, thank you!
Great recipe!
Great
SUPER delicious. I'm trying to get more protein and this recipe really delivered for breakfast, or any meal.
Really tasty stuff. Tofu actually ended up looking like scrambled eggs, which was a nice surprise that would likely engage a wider breakfast audience. I had some leftovers of the bean portion of the meal which ended up tasting lovely with some rice the next day!
My whole family liked this. I did make it with tofu, and it was good, but I think I'll try it with eggs next time. I cooked things in the order the recipe listed things. By the time other things were done the tofu was a bit dried out. I think I'll start it, or the eggs, when other things are about done. I was a bit nervous about using 1.5 teaspoons of so many spices but it did give it a really good flavor.
I am not vegan or even vegetarian, but this dish is amazing & delicious. My son is vegan and I was very pleased to be able to make a dish with tofu that was actually really good. Because I tried this dish in the winter, ripe, edible tomatoes are not available. I used a 15 oz can of diced seasoned tomatoes. I took a lazy route and purchased pre-made guacamole. I would have used sliced avocado but didn’t know when I’d make the dish and did not want overripe fruit that I would have thrown out. We sprinkled with non-dairy cheddar sprinkles and guacamole. It was fantastic! I plan to make again even without my vegan son home to eat!
This was an amazing recipe! Great flavor and tofu cooks deliciously. Really great for starting vegans!
This was amazing! I didn't have cilantro or jalapeno peppers but it was so delicious anyway! I did add shredded cheddar on top. The only other thing I changed was we prefer our tofu cubed and browned. This is a do-over! Thanks for sharing.
I followed the recipe exactly. Was missing a bit of spice but delicious enough to make again!
I am new to eating a Whole Foods plant based diet and was struggling to find breakfast recipes that were not bland tasting and filling. The 1st time I made this, I jumped for joy as this hit the spot and kept me satiated till lunch time. I make a double batch so I don’t have to cook for a few days and vary it by adding some boiled plantain or air fried sweet potatoes or serve it as a burrito in a tortilla. Since going vegan I always make mango salsa and that goes great with this dish also. Try this recipe, you will love it.
I was looking for something new and tasty for breakfast that was vegan and I found this recipe. Boy am I glad that I found this one. It is in our regular rotation for recipes now. I needed something that my hubs, 4 yo and 19month old would eat and this is it. We were missing eggs and this recipe satisfied that craving for us. I didn't change a thing in this recipe and I followed it exactly. This is a staple in our house and thanks for this delicious recipe.
This scramble is DELICIOUS! I used canned tomatoes the last time I made it and they worked.
Fantastic blend of flavors. I used sesame oil for the second add of oil. I made this in a cast iron skillet for myself and my two grown children who are sheltering in place with me during this COVID-19 pandemic. It got five stars from each of us. Yum
Delicious, but it took forever to make. So many ingredients to measure and two separate pans to clean afterwards. I think I will stop now. I am just whining now. My husband loved it also.
This was great! We loved all the veggies and flavor. Follow the directions and it will turn out perfectly.
My very first time making tofu... it was delicious and the scramble really did taste a lot like scrambled eggs.
Absolutely delicious recipe! I’m not a tofu fan but am trying to The tomato recipe is so delicious
used red beans instead of black, added cayenne pepper after the fact, otherwise faithful to directions, very good
amazing! super easy and deliiishhhh
