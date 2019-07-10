Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

I made the scramble part and it was very delicious! I added mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and cilantro and put it on garbanzo beans I had made previously. The hub said it was fantastic! If I had really read the instructions b4 making it I would've cooked the garbanzo beans according to the recipe and it would've been even more tasty. A tip for cooking with tofu is extra firm cut through the middle so you have two flat thin pieces salting and peppering and leaving it cut side down in a colander to strain while u prep everything else. This will cut down on the cook time as well as a lot of the moisture will drain off before you even cook it. This is what I do whenever I want a firmer tofu. You can also put something on top to weigh it down.

