Spicy Chinese Mustard Green Beans
A zesty, spicy addition to any meal. Great for traveling and picnics.
This is a nice side dish. I used ALDI frozen thin green beans because fresh beans are not in season. I used Simply Organic mustard powder. I had everything else in my fridge and cupboard. I will make this again.Read More
This was okay. I used cider vinegar instead of white, and doubled the amount. This tasted like too much sodium to me, so I added a 1/2 tsp of sambal oelek to give it a flavor other than salt.Read More
3.30.19 I love recipes like this that can be prepared in advance, and then there’s no last minute rush or coordination with the rest of the meal later. in the day. I steamed my green beans in the microwave for 1 min 45 seconds and then they went into the ice bath. Dry mustard definitely has a kick, so if you’re borderline on spiciness, you may want to start out modestly, as you can always add more later to bump up the heat. One recommendation would be to mix up your dressing without the sesame seeds, so you don’t get any clumps of the mustard paste like I did, and then stir in your sesame seeds last.
I used half the green beans and left the rest of the ingredients the same for an extra saucy green beans and these turned out excellent! I highly recommend this recipe!
