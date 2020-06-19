Spicy Chinese Mustard Green Beans

A zesty, spicy addition to any meal. Great for traveling and picnics.

Recipe by dumbblonde

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 pound
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook uncovered until bright green, about 3 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately immerse in ice water for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Mix mustard powder and cold water together in a small bowl to make a paste. Stir in vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, sugar, and salt.

  • Pour mustard paste mixture over green beans; toss to coat. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 5.2g; sodium 814mg. Full Nutrition
