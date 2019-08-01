Creamy Banana Milkshake
This banana milkshake recipe is a delectable treat! It's creamy, rich, and sweet. I recommend this for a morning drink.
This banana milkshake recipe is a delectable treat! It's creamy, rich, and sweet. I recommend this for a morning drink.
This is pretty good, tastes just like what it is, a banana milk shake! I used coconut milk in place of regular milk. Tasty shake.Read More
This is pretty good, tastes just like what it is, a banana milk shake! I used coconut milk in place of regular milk. Tasty shake.
I just made on of these and it was delicious. I just used the milk, ice cream, banana, and cinnamon as an experiment and both my wife and I loved it. Put it in an ice cold glass from the freezer. Saving this one, and thanks!
Love it.
Was very filling, it was a sweet delight!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections