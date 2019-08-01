Creamy Banana Milkshake

This banana milkshake recipe is a delectable treat! It's creamy, rich, and sweet. I recommend this for a morning drink.

Recipe by Nilla&PoptartBaking

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk, ice cream, banana, and cinnamon in a blender; blend on low speed until the mixture reaches the consistency of a thick milkshake. Pour milkshake into a cup and top with whipped cream and drizzled caramel.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 197.5mg. Full Nutrition
