4-Ingredient Avocado Milkshake

When I first entered a coffee shop with some friends, they suggested the avocado milkshake. It sounded gross at first but I found it was actually very sweet, smooth, and creamy. Don't pass this smoothie up. Serve with whipped cream on top.
Real creamy and delicious! I was surprised that this was so good! I only used one avocado and had to add more milk to get the blender moving, and it still came out very thick. I also found that for my tastes, it needed a little more sugar. Good way to use up those very ripe avocados! Thanks for the idea.
Real creamy and delicious! I was surprised that this was so good! I only used one avocado and had to add more milk to get the blender moving, and it still came out very thick. I also found that for my tastes, it needed a little more sugar. Good way to use up those very ripe avocados! Thanks for the idea.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.