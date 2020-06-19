4-Ingredient Avocado Milkshake

When I first entered a coffee shop with some friends, they suggested the avocado milkshake. It sounded gross at first but I found it was actually very sweet, smooth, and creamy. Don't pass this smoothie up. Serve with whipped cream on top.

Recipe by FOODFORYOUFOODFORME

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine avocados, ice cubes, milk, and sugar in a blender; blend on medium speed until smooth, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour into serving glasses.

Cook's Note:

If there is any left over, simply freeze it and microwave for 15 to 30 seconds before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
539 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 37.2g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 95.9mg. Full Nutrition
