Citrus Baked Fish

Salmon works best in this citrus-flavored dish.

Recipe by Country Boy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish lightly with cooking spray.

  • Place salmon fillets in the baking dish.

  • Mix lemon juice, orange juice, lime juice, butter, parsley, paprika, salt, and pepper together until well blended. Drizzle over salmon in the baking dish.

  • Bake salmon in the preheated oven until easily flaked with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 43.1mg; sodium 196.1mg. Full Nutrition
