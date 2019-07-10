Citrus Baked Fish
Salmon works best in this citrus-flavored dish.
I added some brown sugar to tone down the tart taste. Melted the butter, brown sugar into the lemon/lime/orange juice mixture. Then poured over the salmon and baked on 350 for about 30 minutes. Tasted great and was a winner for dinner!Read More
Just meh for us. Needs garlic....maybe this mixture would be better as a marinade rather than a cooking sauce.Read More
I added some brown sugar to tone down the tart taste. Melted the butter, brown sugar into the lemon/lime/orange juice mixture. Then poured over the salmon and baked on 350 for about 30 minutes. Tasted great and was a winner for dinner!
I made this with both whiting fish and salmon. I made twice as much as everything, as I was using twice as much fish as the recipe indicated. This was unnecessary, as it was swimming in liquid at the end of the 15 minutes. So I followed the other reviewer's advice, and put it under the high broiler for 8 minutes after draining it and placing it on a baking sheet, and sprinkling it with the same spices as before. I liked it so I'll make it with the requested amount of liquids, and adding the seasonings after the first baking cycle.
This turned out really good. The citrus really came though and also made the salmon super tender. I did change it up in the last few minutes due to personal preference. We like a "crust" on ours. So, after 15 minutes of baking I pulled it up out of the liquid and placed it on a baking sheet. The spices stayed behind in the liquid so I added some all natural salt substitute along with more parsley and then stuck it under the broiler until it got that golden crust on it we like. I tasted it after 15 minutes and it tasted good but just needed more seasoning in my opinion. Easy fix.
Used half the salt, twice the salmon, and lemon pepper instead of just ground. Poured the remainder of the juice and seasoning over the salmon in the pans. When serving poured the juices over the rice and served with stramed green beans. It was phenomenal.
Deep, flavorful and delicious! Here's what I'd do. I'd do it the way the recipe says bathed in the marinade/juices, but with 2 teaspoons of brown sugar suggested by moca72. Then when it's done, spoon the marinade back over the salmon and moisturize it. Transfer the fish without the sauce onto a baking sheet and broil it 4 minutes for a nice, crisp exterior. Voile!
amazing. simply amazing. I used salmon and put a bit more of everything in the marinade and replaced butter with olive oil. the only change is that I think it needs to be cooked about 20 minutes instead of 10 - 15
wife doesn't like salmon but she enjoyed this.
Solid
I made this last evening! It was awesome. I also incorated brown sugar but I swapped out the parsley for fennel. The Fennell was a perfect addition. I served this over garlic lemon, turkey bacon Kale. Whoot! Delish! I used my Ninja which perfectly seals the juices. I will make this again and prolly cut back the OJ a bit and increase the brown sugar.
Not a huge fish fan but this recipe was good enough for me to actually eat it!
Excellent! No changes made. Will definitely make again!
Not too bad; a little bland. I was thinking this would be very citrusy, but it surprisingly was mild. Next time I'm going to add some Yuzu sauce, and something sweet, like mirin or brown sugar. Def more paprika. As others suggested, this would probably make a better marinade, as the sauce is quite thin and kinda runs off the fish, rather than baking into it. Good place to start, though.
Though I had double the fish this recipe called for, there was a TON of sauce leftover. I enjoyed it, as did my daughter, but my husband thought it was bland. Go figure.
Quick and easy. Citrus tasty but not overwhelming.
It was excellent for some very thick salmon fillets. I will rethink the sauce because it was too thin but was too tart when concentrated.
Used a side piece instead of filets and it took much longer to cook.
Changed the parsley for basil, since I don't like parsley. Served with some rice. Delicious.
I used all lemon juice and dill instead of parsley. Delicious.
Very flaky and great taste. Definite repeat
I made this with double amount of fish and sorta doubled the sauce. We did not care for it at all. Like lemonade without the sugar. If someone wants to double sauce, perhaps less lemon, and more butter and oj. Sad. Even bought expensive fish from Whole Foods.
fresh, light. perfect with salmon. not over powering.
Easy to make but lacking flavor
The salmon was easy to prepare, but the citrus flavor was overpowering and otherwise the dish tasted uninteresting. To be fair, I may have overcooked it and I generally prefer to saute or broil fish rather than baking it.
