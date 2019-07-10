Lemon Glazed Cake

The cake was good but just Several differant things that I think will make it more moist next time is to use Pillsbury cake instead of Duncan Hines. Also, I didn't use all of the glaze, only about half and next time I will use most of it if not all of it. I made the cake with lemon pudding instead as was recommended and only needed to bake it for 39-40 minutes instead of 45 minutes. The glaze was very good. As one member recommended, I added 1 TSP of pure vanilla extract and a little lemon zest to the glaze. At first I kept out the water (as so many recommended) but the glaze was super thick (I didn't measure how much powdered sugar I put in but more than the recipe called for) so I ended up adding a little water so the glaze would run in the holes. The cake was delicious and I think with those few changes to make next time, it will be perfect!