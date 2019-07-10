Lemon Glazed Cake
A sweet, lemony, fabulous cake, especially good in the summer.
I made this cake with instant lemon pudding instead of the gelatin and it turned out wonderfully! I poked holes every 1" -2" and let the watery glaze run in so the cake has glaze in it when cut it. Delicious!! Everyone ate it up at my father's 80th birthday party!Read More
I thought this cake was too sweet and had a cheap texture.Read More
This exceeded my expectations for a cake mix. No artificial cake mix flavor! I made the cake, just as written, in a Bundt pan. I left out the water in the glaze, which I brushed on with a pastry brush. This is moist, lemony and delicious. My only criticism is the bright yellow color, which advertises "artificial."
I have been searching for this recipe for quite some time, now. VERY similar to one of my aunt's recipes. DELICIOUS!! Only changes I would make is that my cake took only 35 minutes to bake, and don't add the tablespoon of water to the glaze unless absolutely necessary. My glaze was very runny, and pooled around the edges and ran down the sides of the cake, too. Although the outer pieces that got the extra glaze were very tasty, too! :o)
This is a good summery dessert. It is very fresh-tasting and seems light, although a glance at the ingredients will reveal that impression to be misleading. The cake was great and people enjoyed it, but there was one thing that bothered me a bit, which was the color of the cake. It screams YELLOW. I wish there was a way to reduce that fakey bright yellow. Maybe use a pudding rather than a gelatin, as another reviewer said that worked fine. Here are the changes I made based on other reviews: 1. Omitted water from glaze 2. Used a bundt pan 3. Reduced baking time by 4ish minutes 4. Poked holes in the top to allow glaze to penetrate. 5. Added the zest of 1 lemon & 1 tsp. pure vanilla to the icing. Other than that, texture, recipe-ease and taste were all 5 of 5 stars. Thanks!
If you're looking for tangy lemon flavor, choose this recipe! A tip: If using a bundt pan, poke holes in the crevices (as opposed to the crowns) and pour half the glaze. Then, add another cup of confectioners' sugar and a drop of food coloring and pour the rest. This gives a thicker, more colorful glaze. Since my young daughter requested this for her b-day, I topped with multi-colored sprinkles. You could add something a bit more sophisticated (lemon wedges?)if serving adults. A keeper!
This is very good, the lemon flavor is just right. Only changes I made were using 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and 1/4 cup oil (instead of 3/4) to reduce the fat a bit. Also used yogurt butter and no water for the glaze. It came out so moist and delicious, my hubby had thirds! Will become the new birthday cake, I'm sure!
This review is for the GLAZE ONLY. This is a 5-star glaze if you replace that last tablespoon of water with more lemon juice or butter. I really love what adding butter to glazes does for them -- so decadent! I used this glaze on AR's "Lemon Gold Cake" and they were very very good together. Thanks for sharing!
Really good and lemony. I made it in a Bundt pan instead of the 9X13 and it came out fine.
Awesome! Super easy, incredibly moist and tangy! I put the glaze on when the cakes were still warm. I also made 2 loaf size cakes instead of one large one. This recipe is a definite keeper!
I am going to do something I totally hate that is change the recipe and rate it b/c then it really isn't the posted recipe you are rating but your recipe anyway I never have luck baking homemade cakes especially bundt cakes so I used a lemon cake mix and made the glaze as posted. I let the cake cool for about 10 minutes in the pan than turned it onto a wire rack I put serving plate under the rack to catch the drips and spooned the glaze over top there is way too much glaze but that could be b/c I used a cake mix anyway I just kept respooning the dripped glaze over the cake. Served it at a family bbq and got rave reviews the cake is so good thanks for the recipe.
I followed many who tried this recipe using a bundt pan but did not alter the bake time. This came out very good in flavor but the glaze was too thin. I omitted the water and had cooled the cake, but glaze was still too runny. Will make again but will try adding more confectioner's sugar.
So easy and tasted great! Perfect color and flavor for spring or summer. I like a really tart lemon flavor so I substituted lemon juice for water. Also used the advice of others and checked at 30 minutes, which was perfect timing.
Wow! this is awesome and so easy! i did follow the suggestions of using the bunt cake pan and taking the water out of the icing. it is a great cake! iknow it will become one of my favorites!
This tastes just like the lemon cake Grandma used to make when I was a kid. It might sound strange, but we used to put a hunk of cake in a bowl, pour milk over it and eat it with a spoon. Yum! LOL. Thanks for posting this recipe.
So what if it's neon yellow lol this cake is so yummy! I used a 3.5oz box of lemon pudding mix instead of gelatin and cooked it in a bundt pan for 40-45 min, until the toothpick came out clean. I let it cool in the pan for about 10 min the flipped it out onto my wire rack. I mixed up the glaze minus the water and tried spooning it in the holes & ontop but it still ran off. The plate under the wire rack caught it and I let it set up for about 5 min then it didnt run off so easily. Then I took a soft plastic brush( for bbq sauce) and brushed the remaining glaze onto the cake. Nice thick, glaze. Awesome!!!
i made this cake over the weekend and while i loved it and everyone else seemed to like it, i thought it was a little overwhelming. i think next time i'm going to try using a regular yellow cake mix instead of the lemon cake mix.
My son asked for a lemon lime cake for his 5th birthday. Not your typical request for birthday cake, so I turned up this recipe and substituted lime jello for the lime. I also added both lemon and lime zest to the cake and icing. It was so yummy. Even my brother and his wife who are die-hard chocoholics were converted with this recipe. (My SIL actually asked me to bring it to their July 4th BBQ, so I'm bakc to print out the recipe again.) This is a keeper. Also, I make it in a Bundt pan sprayed with Bakers Jo spray. Perfect!!!
Moist and super easy!
Very easy to make and super moist. Everyone wanted seconds!!
You can follow the exact directions with confidence (I didn't use water in the glaze as others suggested). This cake is REALLY yummy, beautiful, lovely texture and flavorful. Thank you!
WOW. I love lemon cake. This was great. I didn't have the gelatin, but I had instant lemon pudding. So mosit! Loved, loved it!
This is a great quick cake! Always a hit with my family and others. Thank you for sharing it and the glaze. I have a similar recipe that is about 35 years old! Good things never go out of style. I can't believe I found this again....Yumm!!
Easy, quick glaze. Didn't make the cake, but used the glaze on Chocolate Cake. Hubby doesn't like lemon so I excluded the lemon juice and increased the water. Added a splash of almond extract for a kick...turned out fantastic!
The cake was good but just Several differant things that I think will make it more moist next time is to use Pillsbury cake instead of Duncan Hines. Also, I didn't use all of the glaze, only about half and next time I will use most of it if not all of it. I made the cake with lemon pudding instead as was recommended and only needed to bake it for 39-40 minutes instead of 45 minutes. The glaze was very good. As one member recommended, I added 1 TSP of pure vanilla extract and a little lemon zest to the glaze. At first I kept out the water (as so many recommended) but the glaze was super thick (I didn't measure how much powdered sugar I put in but more than the recipe called for) so I ended up adding a little water so the glaze would run in the holes. The cake was delicious and I think with those few changes to make next time, it will be perfect!
Loved this cake! I only had lime jello on hand and it tasted great. I added extra zest and juice to the glaze (I love tangy citrus) and first poked some holes in the bottom of my bundt cake and poured over, then flipped the cake over and poured the rest on top-super yummy!
I baked it in a Bundt pan, and it came out beautiful, but it was dry. Don't think I'll try this one again.
This recipe was super easy and the glaze was the best I have ever had!! I did also omit the water from the glaze. Big hit! Thanks!!
I made this cake tonight and it is really delicious. I used pudding instead of gelatin this time because when I went to the store that's what I got. But other then that made the recipe as stated and made in 2 loaf pans. Turned out great, give one to my sister for one of her birthday cakes. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe ANNETTER
fabulous. my seniors group loved and each had two pieces and some even three. the only thing i changed was adding half a cup of lemon juice to the glaze as i like citrus stuff to be very tangy. a keeper!
Easy to make and tasty but too dry for my taste. I took another reviewer's suggestion and baked the cake for less time than the recipe calls for. I used a glass baking pan and it was done in 30 minutes.
Though I haven't tried the cake, the glaze is delicious. I used it on a butternut pound cake with great success. The two tastes complemented each wonderfully.
Excellent cake for a summer day! This cake has a tremendous amount of lemon flavor. I would definately make it again.
This recipe is wonderful easy and yummy all my family loved it.
I made this cake and used orange jello because I had that on hand. It was delicious. It was a hit with all.
I too used a bundt pan, and I used orange jello. I also added in about 1.5 cups of cranberries. For the glaze, I ran out of lemon juice, so I used up some lime juice. That added a nice tang to it. I get rave comments on this. It's so easy to experiment with different flavors with this recipe.
Very moist. Very Easy. Also used pudding instead of jello. Really loved the lemon glaze! TIP: I made only half of the glaze recipe. I spread the glaze on with a pastry brush. It cooled into a NICE glaze.
This cake is dangerously delicious. So good we had a hard time stopping as everyone wanted "just one more bite". The glaze was really thin and I wasn't quite sure what consistency it was supposed to be. The cake was delicate and I think it would have been better if it was more like a pound cake.
So easy, so good.
I love this cake. I add a little extra lemon juice to the glaze in place of the suggested water.
This is a great cake...just finished eating a piece still warm from the oven. I did add lemon zest as well as a teaspoon of vanilla to the icing. For the cake, I included 1 tsp. real lemon extract in place of part of the water. It's a wonderful cake. I may try experimenting with the icing the next time I make this because there WILL be a next time! Thanks for a great recipe.
I did not make this cake bc I don't like box cake but I did make the lemon glaze and it was DELICIOUS. I made a homemade Lemon Cake from allrecipes.com and then use this lemon glaze in this recipe and it was delicious. When you taste the lemon glaze it may come off sour but when you put it on the lemon cake and when it cools and all the flavors come together is taste delicious esp with some vanilla ice cream. 5 stars!!!
Made this for a friends birthday because chocolate is too rich for her. Everyone at work loved it. 45 minutes and the whole thing was gone. Few changes made were-lemon pudding mix instead of jello and the glaze I just used lemon zest, juice and the powdered sugar. I am personally not a fan of lemon but loved it.
I made this cake for Easter, and it was a big hit. The only changes I made were that I used a bundt pan and omitted the water from the icing. If you use a bundt pan, the icing will pool around the cake - it was still delicious though, and I got lots of compliments on the tart lemony flavor. We will make this one again.
Great recipe wife loves it I made with jello gelatin 3/4 oil and 3/4 cup water and 1tsp lemon extract
EXCELLENT! This fabulous cake goes great with Scott Hibbs Whisky Grilled Ribs from this site, baked beans and a green salad.
I really like the glaze and used it on a Lemon Poppy Seed bundt cake from this site. Yumm!
Wow, sooooo moist. I am a fan of the Cake Mix Dr. and subst. milk for the water, just crazy good. My daughter wanted cupcakes, so she frosted them with just store bought vanilla and everyone loved them!
Excellent cake! VERY lemony, and such a pretty color. We loved this, and will be making it again for sure!
This cake overall was delicious, but the glaze was a little too tart for me at first. Since you poke holes in the cake and pour the glaze over I would bite into a delicious piece of cake and then the next bite would be a sour tart piece where the glaze was. I would make this cake again but using less lemon juice in the glaze or using a whole different glaze. Just too tart for my taste. It does taste better after being refrigerated. Cool and refreshing.
I omitted the water and used fresh lime juice instead of lemon juice for the glaze.
This cake is so good. Moist,and delicious I will be making over and over. I did add some lemon zest in the cake and also in the glaze. yummy in my tummy :)
The perfect summer lemon cake. Baked this one in a bundt pan--it was pretty and delicious. We loved it with vanilla ice cream for father's day luncheon.
I am 34 weeks pregnant and have been craving lemon cake! I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. YUM! Even with me forgeting to put in the 1/2 cup of water! lol! As recommended by several others, I lowered the cooking time and it was done in about 30 minutes.
Just what I was craving!! LOVE the lemon glaze.
Delicious. The only change I make is to use only about half of the glaze. I find the full amount to be overpowering. The taste of the glaze is excellent, and the cake is very easy to make.
very nice but as always i tweaked it a bit,,,used lemon pudding instead gelatin and in the glaze no water poked holes while in pan and drizzled glaze so it would soak in as well.
Very tastey cake. Had trouble with the glaze staying on the cake. I did add some lemon zest to the glaze mix for added lemon flavour, which gave it that extra little zip! Everyone at the table enjoyed it!
The cake taste fine. The glaze however is way to thin, it isn't a glaze. It taste fine but it's just a liquid rub.
I got rave reviews from this cake. My only qualm was that the syrup tasted a bit too buttery for my liking. Easily fixed!
Sooo Good and moist!
This was very easy to make and was a big success for a pot-luck party we went to. Love the lemony flavor! I didn't change anything with the recipe.
I made this cake and it was so easy to throw together and the clean up was minimal. The cake is a keeper and I will make again. Used the glaze shown but added a couple of drops of lemon extract to enhance the flavor of the cake. Yum!
i love this cake. it seemed to get moister and more lemony with each day. i cut the oil to 1/3 cup and next time will try it with egg beaters to make it even lower in fat and calories. also skipped the butter in the glaze. i used a bundt pan but next time will use 9x13 for better distribution of glaze.
GREAT cake! I made this to include in my Christmas cookie trays for the neighbors (I felt like something lemony) and this was perfect. It made a lot of glaze, but I kept scooping it up with a spatula and spreading it back on top and into the holes. A definite keeper. It'll be great in the summer with whipped cream on top!
This cake is delicious. I used white cake mix instead of lemon because that is what I had on hand. I served this with vanilla ice cream and it was a hit. Not a crumb left.
This cake turned out very light and the glaze added a tangy lemon taste. It does have a little bit of boxed taste so next time I'll make it from scratch. I made some changes to the original recipe above. I altered this recipe to the one on the Duncan Hines box. I used instant vanilla pudding instead of jello. I used a dark bundt cake pan instead of the 9x13 and baked on 350 for 60 minutes. I only added 1/3 cup oil but 1 cup of water. I replaced the water in the recipe with additional lemon juice. Can anyone tell me why it calls for the butter in the frosting?
Made the glaze for another lemon cake recipe. Yum!
Really easy. The trick is to use more crisco than you think you might need in a bundt pan. It really turned out pretty.
Lovely! Added sour cream in lieu of most of the oil; folded in blueberries (floured first) to batter; made a glaze of melted butter, confectioner's sugar and lemon juice. Family just keeps eating it up! Thank you.
Excellent recipe. We cooked in a Bundt pan and probably could have cut the glaze in half. We also used the pudding instead of jello. It was excellent!!
The glaze is great! If you want a cake that isn't overpowering with sugar, this would be the one. Excellent lemon flavor.
My friend who did catering sold these cakes at Christmas for forty dollars. They are a it hit and easy to make.
I am not a lemon cake lover, but made it TWICE this weekend for two friends who are lemon cake fans, and they LOVED it. I enjoyed reading the tips from others who have made it, and was able to integrate those tips in my second bundt cake. This is my new "go to" Lemon cake when people in my office want something "lemon" for their birthdays! Thank you!
I used orange juice in place of water. I also used real lemon juice for the glaze, it turned out really moist. Will make it again.
I did not make the cake part I only made the glaze. I made another cake from this site with Poppy seeds and let me tell you the only thing that saved that cake was the lemon glaze that was the best. I also omited the water and it turned out excellent. I will make this cake next time!! Thanks for a great recipie
The one star is for the glaze. It was way too liquidy.
Since its just me and my husband, it never seems like a good idea to make a whole cake just for us, so I cut in half and freeze it. Well, after 3 days we're ready to take out the frozen half!! It was easy to make and delicious. ????
I made this cake with line jello, didn’t have lemon on hand, and it turned out tasting like Sprite! We loved it! Perfect recipe that we will be making again and again, and even using actual lemon jello!
Used flour coated blueberries and some dried cranberries
Made the cake according to the recipe. Used a Bundt pan and baked it for 35 minutes. Changed the glaze a little: didn't add any water, but did add a tiny bit of vanilla and a tiny bit of jarred lemon zest. I kept poking more holes in the cake as I applied the glaze, but a lot of it ran down onto the plate. I didn't even end up applying all the glaze because there was so much. However, everyone loved it as it was.
Very good. I did not add the water, which makes to too runny. I save some icing & add to each piece as we eat it. I’ve made it three times in two months.
I made the glaze not the cake. I used lemon juice only, no butter. It was still runny enough and had a huge lemon flavor. Cant see the point of the butter. I didnt make the cake as it is fake cake with stuff coming out of a box. I made a lemon pound cake with fresh lemon juice and zest. it was awesome. The two together were phenomenal.
Followed the recipe as written and loved it. It has quickly become my daughter's favorite. Will definitely make again.
Yummy! This recipe is a new favorite!
Just the glaze, it is great!
This cake didn't turn out especially well. It was tough and spongey and too dense. I followed the recipe exactly, so I'm not too sure what happened there.
pretty good cake, very moist. i used yellow cake mix and it was slightly lemony. my family loved it.
Loved it!!!!
I made this using Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme cake mix, following the recipe on the box, but adding an extra egg which totals four. I also used Jello Instant lemon pudding instead of Jello Mix. The time it takes to cook, really depends on your ovens latitude, but to be sure and not overcook your cake, you can always use the toothpick test after about 30 minutes, making sure it comes out clean. This is about what my cake was finished at, cooking it on convection. As far as the icing for those who said it was to thin, you can always add confection sugar to thicken or use less lemon juice. This is my family's favorite recipe and comes out perfect every time. I gave 5 stars because the recipe I am responding to, is this persons original recipe and you just have to make it your own if you feel something didn't fit your liking.
This was my favorite cake growing up...my Mom has made 30+ years...it was called Lemon Velvet Cake. The glaze is thin because it is supposed to be made as a sheet cake...larger surface and more chance to permeate the cake. While the Bundt pan makes a prettier cake, the glaze does not get a chance to settle into the cake, so some of the flavor is lost. Might want to poke the bottom of the cake and then quickly turn onto cake plate to glaze the top? I like to serve this with raspberries or strawberries and whipped cream....sort of shortcake style. DO NOT substitute pudding mix for the jello....it totally changes the recipe and texture. Adding lemon zest to the batter is nice too. Note...I couldn't get lemon cake mix on my last round, so I used Key Lime cake mix...still used lemon jello and glaze. Lemon and Lime Zest...nice change & interesting color!
We loved it—my 15 year old son followed the recipe and it was delicious!
This is a favorite of mine that my grandmother used to make. I had lost the recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I made it exactly as written and it was delicious and moist. I won’t change a thing!
It's great! Cooked up perfect and tasted lemony as heck! I added jujubes for a birthday cake.
YUM! I love lemons and this was a HIT! I did use a package of lemon pudding. I also only made 1/2 the icing (No water, extra sugar for a thicker glaze), and brushed it on with a pastry brush. MUCH better than a whole smear of thick frosting. It was really pretty on my cakestand and was a welcome adition to our Easter Lunch. I will be making this one for years to come!! Thank you!
Good cake nice and moist, I had a bit more lemon juice (about 3/4 cup) added to the confectioner's sugar. Other than that, the recipie is as published. I would bake it a bit less than the minimum 40-42 minutes the box recommended.
It was really awesome next time I’ll only use a half box of jello.
