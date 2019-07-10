Lemon Glazed Cake

4.5
173 Ratings
  • 5 118
  • 4 41
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

A sweet, lemony, fabulous cake, especially good in the summer.

Recipe by Elizabeth Robinson

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and gelatin mix. Make a well in the center and pour in oil, 1/2 cup water and eggs. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the Glaze: In a medium bowl, combine lemon juice and confectioners' sugar. Beat in the melted butter and 1 tablespoon water. Poke holes in the top of the cake and pour glaze over.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 59.1g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 384.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022