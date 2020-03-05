Baked Cinnamon Apples

11.1.16 Used Gala apples (what I had on hand), otherwise followed the recipe, and this turned out very well. Nothing not to like here;. Pure sweet fresh baked apples swimming in a delectable sauce, comfort food at its best. This is the type of recipe that will be passed down for generations.
These apples are amazing!! I had one problem. The butter wouldn’t mix into the water/cornstarch mixture. I just ended up putting the small pieces of butter over the top of the apples in the dish. It still turned out delicious!
It came out fantastic! I added more tapioca starch than it called for, but it turned the sauce almost caramel like. Delicious!
Used Cortland apples, yummy! Did top with mini marshmallows
Turned out amazing - served over French vanilla ice cream.
I used Gala apples and added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. My husband said it was like eating apple pie without the crust. I'll definitely make this again. This would be a nice side dish for a holiday meal.
Easy to make and tastes great!
Very good! I made mine GF by omitting the flour and doubled corn starch. I loved it with whipped cream! Would be good with pecans added.
The apples looked dry at first, but turned out delicious! Thanks!