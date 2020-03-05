Baked Cinnamon Apples

Rating: 4.81 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious apple slices baked in warm cinnamon goodness. It does not get more comforting than this! My grandma baked this all the time when I was little and I've been craving it ever since until I found this recipe.

By Amber

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Layer apple slices in the bottom of an 8-inch glass baking dish.

  • Mix water, butter, flour, and cornstarch together in a bowl until no lumps remain. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt until smooth. Pour apples in the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes, until soft and juicy, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 64.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2016
11.1.16 Used Gala apples (what I had on hand), otherwise followed the recipe, and this turned out very well. Nothing not to like here;. Pure sweet fresh baked apples swimming in a delectable sauce, comfort food at its best. This is the type of recipe that will be passed down for generations. Read More
Mrs.Viv
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2018
These apples are amazing!! I had one problem. The butter wouldn’t mix into the water/cornstarch mixture. I just ended up putting the small pieces of butter over the top of the apples in the dish. It still turned out delicious! Read More
Barb D
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2017
It came out fantastic! I added more tapioca starch than it called for, but it turned the sauce almost caramel like. Delicious! Read More
Danna & Kevin Walter
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2017
Used Cortland apples, yummy! Did top with mini marshmallows Read More
Carmen
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2017
Turned out amazing - served over French vanilla ice cream. Read More
SKHOUSTON
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2019
I used Gala apples and added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. My husband said it was like eating apple pie without the crust. I'll definitely make this again. This would be a nice side dish for a holiday meal. Read More
Greg Halame
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2019
Easy to make and tastes great! Read More
Michelle Smith
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2019
Very good! I made mine GF by omitting the flour and doubled corn starch. I loved it with whipped cream! Would be good with pecans added. Read More
Elizabeth Morgan
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2020
The apples looked dry at first, but turned out delicious! Thanks! Read More
