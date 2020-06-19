Delicious Pickled Peaches

4.14.17 These peaches are good served over vanilla ice cream or pound cake and are so easy to make. Leave them in the fridge overnight for the liquid to infuse the peaches. I might cut back just a little bit on the allspice and cloves next time,
4.14.17 These peaches are good served over vanilla ice cream or pound cake and are so easy to make. Leave them in the fridge overnight for the liquid to infuse the peaches. I might cut back just a little bit on the allspice and cloves next time,
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.