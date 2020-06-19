Delicious Pickled Peaches

A flavorful, easy recipe for delicious peaches.

Recipe by avs9601

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs 15 mins
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine juice from canned peaches, sugar, vinegar, allspice, and cloves in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in peach halves. Let cool, about 15 minutes.

  • Cover saucepan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors combine, 8 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
