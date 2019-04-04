Peach Cobbler Dump Cake II
If you love peaches, you will love this cake. My grandmother used to make it for Sunday dinner.
I didn't have the cake mix, but had a box of wild blueberry muffin mix (it came with a small can of wild blueberries). I drained the blueberries, sprinkled them over the peaches, used the muffin mix in place of the cake mix, and used a bit less water. It still turned out absolutely wonderful!!! A big, big, hit!!!!Read More
I made this recipe for the 4th of July and served over icecream. I subsituted 2 cans of lite juice peaches for the orginal recipe and had exactly 1 1/2 cups of liquid so needed to add no additional water. I also used butter flavored cake mix and it added a delicious buttery taste to the recipe. My children (5) all loved it and I will surely serve this again!
This is a quick and easy receipe and is even better with fresh peaches. It's one of those receipes that you can make in just a few minutes when unexpected guests arrive, or for a quick family dessert.
This dump cake tastes a lot like a good peach cobbler. I have made it several times. I use the drained peach juice, and do not add the water. Also, I cut the butter to a 1/4 cup. Adding 1/2 cup of chopped nuts and a teaspoon of cinnamon really adds to it. So easy and delicious!
I love this recipe! If you're looking for an easy cobbler dessert, this is your baby!! I also love it that it requires no mixer, and with a child of napping age, that's a blessing! I have added a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg or ginger, or all three depending on my mood, too. Adds another dimension of flavor. Another testimonial is that my two year old son who (believe it or not) isn't a big sweets eater (particularly cake-like desserts), munches this right down. It counts as a fruit serving, and what's not to love, here? YUM!!
This is very delicious! Try no sugar and use heavy syrup instead to give it a more peach flavor. I (by accident since the color of the box is about the same)used orange gellatin and it turned out great. It was sweet so maybe next time I will use sugar free jello. I also had to bake it for longer so it would come together better. I found it easy to serve it the next day after its has been chilled and then just warm it up in the microwave. Goes great with Ice cream. Thanks so much for a great recipe.
Very easy and fast. I used peaches packed in 100% fruit juice and only a 3oz box of jello in order to cut back on the sugar.
I didn't think it tasted like cobbler, but as far as a dump cake, it was terrific! I added TWO 29oz cans of peaches and it was perfect. I used the light peaches and sugar free jello. Topped with ice cream. Everyone loved it!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. It is so simple I have experimented with different flavors of Jello and have even used half the amount of Jello it calls for and it turns out wonderful.
This is one of the easiest and best cakes I've made (and eaten!) in a long time. It took minutes to put together and tasted like you spent hours in the kitchen. My girlfriends loved it and the teenagers didn't leave a crumb. I used 1 packet of sugar free jello and a low fat cake mix and it still worked perfectly.
Since this is a dump cake, it is very easy to make. Just dump everything in a 9X13 and you're done. However, I don't think this is a very good dump cake recipe. I gave it 3 stars because my family enjoyed it but I found it too sweet and not enough peaches. Without changing anything else, adding 2 large cans of peaches would have been better. Adding a little spice such as cinnamon or nutmeg would have been good too. If I make this again I would use 2 cans of peaches, add some cinnamon, and just use one 3 oz packet of Jello.
I made a very similar recipe... No geletin, and I added walnuts. I sprinkled half a butter-flavor yellow cake mix in a greased 9" x 13" nonstick metal pan, added half a cup of walnuts to the dry mix, then added (all) a 29 oz. can of peaches in light syrup. Next, I added the other half of the cake mix, to cover the peaches & syrup. Thinly sliced (between a half and one stick)5-7 Tbsp. of cold butter, laying slices on top, then added another half cup of walnuts between the butter slices. Slid the pan into a 350 degree oven and baked for 50 minutes, (until light brown & bubbly). Delicious!
This is an awesome dessert, I've made it twice the first time I used fresh peaches and it was great! Next time I experimented and made the cake mix as it has on the box poured it over the fresh peaches and jello mix then sprinkled brown sugar over the batter then baked it, then I made a glaze when it came out and poured over all, my husband absolutely loves this either way. Thanks for a great recipe
Wow! This was awesome! I used peaches I had sliced and frozen a couple of weeks ago. I also added some frozen mixed berries. The only Jello I had was orange, but it was great. Next time I will try to use peach everything. Also, I would make it in a 9" square pan so it would be more like a cake and less like a cobbler.
Super Fast and easy, the kids love to help me make this. I also tried different flavor jello, the butter flavor yellow cake mix works best for and I add a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon! Friends and Family ask for this every time they come to our house!
This cake is VERY rich.....I will try baking it another 10 or 15 min next time.
Nice. Easy and tasty. I thought it would be really sweet with both the cake mix and the jello mix but it really wasn't. Maybe because I used two (29 ounce) cans of peaches. I used two cans because one didn't seem like enough compared to the amount of cake and jello. Served it warm with whipped cream and all were happy.
DEEEEELISH! chopped up my peaches a little so everyone got a few peices, layered with jello, cake mix, liquids, then drizzled over melted butter (makes the crust crustier) it was killer! bake a few extra minutes for better crisp top. ps. i accidentally grabbed sugar free jello at the store and it worked great.
I've made this recipe a few times. It's easy and it's good. The one thing I did do is double the amount of peaches. I like it best that way. Like another reviewer, I use 1/2 cup of peach juice and don't add water. Every time I've taken it to a pot luck, there is nothing left and everyone wants the recipe. I love this recipe!
I cater on the weekend and wanted to make something different for my customers.. This dessert was not only easy but had a very good flavor to it. In less the 2 hrs both pans I had made were all gone.. No need to say THEY LOVED IT!!! I will most diffently be making this again... The only thing I added is a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon to the peaches..
FANTASTIC! INSTEAD OF CANNED PEACHES THAT YOU HAVE TO DRAIN, I USE CANNED PEACH PIE FILLING. THIS IS A RECIPE THAT IS EASY ENOUGH THAT A BEGINNER COOK CAN MAKE IT, IT TASTES LIKE YOU TOOK ALL DAY!
This is fantastic, & you don't need the peach jello!
I made this last evening for my family using fresh Georgia free-stone peaches I purchased while on holiday in Atlanta earlier in the week. I left the pealing on for extra flavor and fiber. I didn't have any peach gelatin, so I used what I had which was raspberry. It enhanced the flavor of the peaches and gave the dish a lovely color!
My sister has been making a variance of this for years now..she adds caramel ice cream topping or different fruits..always delicious... try using a 3oz pkg of vanilla pudding instead of the jello and adding a teaspoon of cinnamon and to the peaches and the butter... yummm!!! i've also added brown sugar..good either way.
great
Mrs. Ratfire says this recipe is FUN and so easy! Yes, it is a fruit dump cake, you can substitute so easily using fresh, canned frozen peaches etc. Mrs. Ratfire used a combination of canned and fresh! Delightful dishy for your casual dessert or to make with the little rats in your abode! It is impossible for this to be as good as from scratch- it is a dump cake and requires NO skill or work. For what you have to do, it is quite dandy! If you want Grandma's homemade, you will have to make grandma's homemade- I will post it soon!
This is more like a cake than cobbler. I would have preferred more peach taste. I used 1 box of gelatin, but it was still a little sweet for my tastes.
My family thought this cake was terrific. Because a few reviews mentioned it was too sweet, I used one can of peaches in heavy syrup and one can of light. Served warm with vanilla ice cream, it was YUMMY! Thanks, Tracy!
Super-easy and tastes great! We just went peach picking and needed some easy ideas, so I used 3 fresh med/large peaches which worked out perfect. I didn't have peach gelatin, so I used mixed berry, and it still turned out well.
too sweet and gummy. Also could have used more peaches
I've made many a dump cake and never used gelatin but decided to try this recipe and followed the recipe to the T. I think the gelatin was a mistake. Changed the consistency of the cake and floating the juice on top with the water also changed it. Mine came out sticky. It will take alot to clean the pan. Next time I will stick to the tried and true formula of fruit and juice on the bottom, then cake mix, then butter. Skip the gelatin. It tasted ok, and we will eat it, but still like the traditional dump cake formula.
This recipe tasted funny with the cake topping. I took it to a pot luck and it just sat there. I'm disappointed.
My family loves this recipe! I love the peach gelatin...seems to make it stay together better & it isn't so runny, like some recipes I've tried. I always sprinkle a little cinnamon & sugar on top to give it more of a cobbler taste. It's wonderful!
Pretty good... but there are better yummy things you can do with peaches. I probably won't make again.
I was having company over and I was doing the usual Sunday Soulfood special. I decided to try this Peach Cobbler Dump CakeII IT WAS A HIT! I completely disagree with the reviews that say the gelatin gives an "artificial" taste, if anything I think it enchanced the flavor! I used peaches in light syrup, and SUGAR FREE gelatin (I was afraid regular gelatin would be too sweet) and of course I added some cinnamon. Like I said the cobbler was a HIT!!!!
loved it easy PURRRRFECT! thx for sharing!
This was a tasty dessert. I added more peaches with its juice so it did make it a bit runny, I should have also added more gelatin. But otherwise it was gone as fast as I had made it. The family loved it.
Okay, I'm the relative that brings the paper cups and plates to our family gatherings, lol. I saw this recipe and thought it didn't get any simplier than this so I tried it-it was wonderful and I used fresh peaches. The first question from one of my family members' was "who made it?" Thanks for the recipe and for making it simple for those of us that don't know how to cook.
Peach gelatin gives cake artifical flavor and would be sweet enough without gelatin. Why does recipe ingredients list 1 cup of water but instructions call for 1 cup of peach juice and 1/2 cup water?
We make this while we are camping in the dutch oven. Easy to make and was a hit with our fellow campers on several occasions.
So yummy and easy. I used two cans of peaches in lite syrup just to try to cut some calories. Also used 3/4 of a stick of butter rather than the whole thing. Baked about 15 minutes longer than the recipe called for, but I was cautious about using a glass baking dish and my oven is a little whack. It came out perfect and was really tasty.
It was too sweet
this is wonderufl recipe my husband and son loves i've made this for 4 weeks straight i doubled the recipe so it makes more thank you for sharing i give this no one
Made it for my fiances' birthday and he took it to the firehouse. I don't like peach cobbler but this was raved about by all the guys. If it's good enough for them, it's good enough for me. One of the guys said that it is the closest thing to his grandma's peach cobbler and it "brought back memories".
I used 10 fresh sliced peaches with the small stem still attached to the peach. I substituted a cinnamon crumb cake muffin mix. I combined the brown sugar pack with 1 1/2 sticks of melted butter and poured it evenly over the dry ingredient. It took an hour at 350F for 60 minutes to bubble along the edges. This recipe inspired me to use the stuff I had. My family loved it !
too sweet, I actually had to add home made Ice Cream to reduce the sugar blast. It was good enough to eat but I don't think I will make it again.
Great, super easy recipe. A little rich to eat by itself, goes great with vanilla ice cream. I used only a small (3 oz.) box of gelatin instead of the big box.
I loved this Peach Cobbler! It had a great flavor
Very tasty. I made this for after dinner last night. Prep really did only take about 5 minutes. I added almost another full can of peaches to the bottom, and subbed additional peach liquid for the water. And discovered I was out of butter so had to use smart balance. Mine was a bit liquid-y, but very tasty- I may use less liquid next time, but more likely I will just try it with real butter next time. At any rate, it was still delish- and my boyfriend who had previously stated that he wasn't hungry, stated "This is good" once he tried a bite of mine. He promptly asked for his own bowl then.
I really didn't care for this recipe at all. It came out too dry for my taste but my family loved it. I recommend adding more fluid and less Jell-O.
I didn't have the Peach Jello to add and simply made it without. But I did double up on the Peach Pie filling. This has always been a Family favorite!! SO Good!! Love serving it warm with Vanilla Ice Cream!! YUMMY!
Excellent! Made it for a school fundraising dinner and everyone raved about it. Husband loved it also. Will make it again for sure!
This recipe is very easy to make. It is a little sweet, but the peaches tone that down some. This is the perfect recipe to take to someone's house to make. All the ingredients are easy to throw in a bag. We put french vanilla ice cream over it which made it awesome!!!
My DH ate this whole cobbler in 2 days. All I did different was add a little bit of cinnamon. Thanks for great recipe!
Didn’t have peaches. So used pineapple and pineapple jello. It was great! Thanks for a great base recipe.
Very easy to make! I used 1 can of peaches with lite syrup and 1 heavy since the other reviews said it would be too sweet. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg to make it taste more like a cobbler. I used butter cake mix and omitted the water...voila! Peach cobbler cake! Tasted just like peach cobbler! Tried it again this past weekend with berries and berry jello and it came out just as good. Super simple to make and very tasty!
I was going to a party and needed a dessert,(I love to cook - but hate to bake) this was too easy to be true ( 5 minute prep time caught my attention). It was a hit - served warm with ice cream. It was a little too sweet, but if you use peaches in light syrup or maybe sugar free jello -it should help to cut out some of the sweetness. I think I'll try it again.... 5 stars for ease of recipe - 3 for the outcome !!!
This dish is especially yummy when it's still warm. My seven-year-old grandson made it himself and everyone loved it. It's great for pot lucks because it's SOOO easy. Lory
Horrible. Based on a review a used raspberry jello and it glowed in the dark!!!! Epic fail!!!!
Grandma would definitely be jealous of how easily this is made! Tasted exactly like hers only easier! Great memories are made over warm cobbler and a scoop of ice cream!
So easy to make, and was very yummy. The whole family loved it.
So fast and easy to make. Everyone loves this delicious dessert! I make no changes ever to this recipe and it turn and wonderful. Great Easter dessert or 4th of July!
My family loved it! I had a whole bunch of fresh peaches and it worked out great!!!
Made totally according to recipe but used up some old home canned peaches- made it for our church carrying because I knew there was some vanilla ice cream to use- it was a hit!
easy & delicious!!!
This is a great recipe that is very quick and easy. It reminds you of apple crisp, except with peaches. Very tasty!
Very Easy ! I will Definantly be doing this again!! So good & easy!
Fantastic!
My family and friends request this dessert often.
This was good. Easy to make. The cake cobbler part was very sweet. Maybe if it was made with all water instead of the reserved fruit juice, or half the fruit juice, it might not have been quit so sweet.
This is a secret ingredient peach cobbler that I had never made before. The family loved it.
Great
Sickening sweet, the Jello added way too much sugar. Couldn't eat it, threw it out.
Really disappointed in this. Dry i guess every recipe can be winner. its ok all the rest make up for it. followed the recipe too.
This was okay. It makes me want to play round with the recipe and see what I can do. I will definitely double the number of peaches in the future. My cake part turned out kind of chewy but I did try using a low sugar cake mix so maybe that was it.
My grandson (10) made the first cake for a Cub Scout BBQ. Good recipe for kids. I made this again 3 days later for the house.. For Each cake we made these changes. Used only one 3 oz of gelatin per cake and we added 1 small can of peaches. Everybody loves it. Now part of our recipe book.
I made this, but changed a couple of things. I added sliced fresh pineapple with the peaches, added half the jello, and used a butter cake mix. It was soooo very good. I will make over and over. Boyfriend wanted the entire pan with a spoon, had to chase him out of the kitchen.
I gave it five stars because it want off the platter in minutes. I felt it was a little sweet, will use les jello next time. I made it as wrote. I over cooked it by five minutes cause I left the kitchen as the timer went off. I have electric and you never run over time, always early. I double it as I was serving the VFW. About fourth people. Made it in a half sheet cake pan.
It turned out great! I substituted French Vanilla pudding for the jello and I also substituted a cup of almond milk caramel coffee creamer instead of a cup of water.
