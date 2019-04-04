Peach Cobbler Dump Cake II

4.4
89 Ratings
  • 5 66
  • 4 6
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 6

If you love peaches, you will love this cake. My grandmother used to make it for Sunday dinner.

Recipe by GERONEMO

Gallery

Credit: Karla Harmer
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place peaches in bottom of 9x13 cake pan. Sprinkle dry peach gelatin over peaches. Sprinkle dry cake mix over gelatin. Cut up butter and distribute over cake mix. Pour 1 cup of reserved peach juice and 1/2 cup of water over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until the top is browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 392.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022