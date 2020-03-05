Apple Taffy Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious recipe from mother-in-law's recipe collection.

By Karen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix cake mix, water, eggs, graham cracker crumbs, butter, and cinnamon in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until batter is smooth, about 2 minutes. Fold apples into batter; pour into the baking pan. Sprinkle brown sugar over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake pulls away from sides of the pan, 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 76.3mg; sodium 333mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Elizabeth Currier
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2018
Very tasty. I would recommend cutting the apples into smaller pieces dependent upon if you like to have chunks of apple versus apple flavor. Read More
