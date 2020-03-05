Apple Taffy Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 313.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.2g 8 %
carbohydrates: 49.6g 16 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 33.4g
fat: 11.5g 18 %
saturated fat: 4.5g 22 %
cholesterol: 76.3mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 254.1IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1.3mg 2 %
folate: 48.8mcg 12 %
calcium: 77mg 8 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 10.3mg 4 %
potassium: 108.1mg 3 %
sodium: 333mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 103.7
