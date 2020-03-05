Autumn Waldorf Salad

1 of 15

Rating: 5 stars This is terrific! I made up all the ingredients quickly, and added the yogurt at the last minute. Wonderful! Everyone loved it. The crunch, the tang, the healthy pieces throughout. Can't think of how to make it better. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars 10.28.16 I liked the option of using yogurt in place of the traditional mayo you always find in a Waldorf salad. My apple and pear were ripe and very juicy and as I suspected that juice thinned out the yogurt dressing making the salad a bit watery. Would recommend making just what you plan to eat because I don t think this would hold up in the fridge overnight. After one hour it was already very wet. In spite of the dressing comment it tasted fresh and wonderful! I used vanilla Greek yogurt (what I had on hand) and included all of the optional ingredients as well. Probably won t use the nutmeg the next time but the cinnamon was spot on. ALLIDAWN thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! Added some extra yogurt and a squirt of lemon. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely loved this! I used Mayo instead

Rating: 5 stars I didn t measure anything. I used vanilla yogurt and real mayo brown sugar and a dash of cinnamon. I also added some slice red grapes. This was delicious!!

Rating: 5 stars Awesome change of pace. Used up my grapes instead of raisins and only had vanilla yogurt in the house so I skipped the brown sugar the cinnamon and nutmeg make this smell delightful. The first time I made this I followed the recipe and served it for thanksgiving desert lately I make it for desert or snack. Really love the aroma of this.

Rating: 4 stars Very good. Next time I would use white sugar instead of brown.

Rating: 5 stars This was such a hit at our New Year's dinner party the first dish cleared. Since it was for 14 people I used 4 pears 4 golden apples left out the celery. I used plain Greek yogurt added brown sugar and honey in to sweeten the yogurt. I peeled the apples and pears chopped them about 1 inch thick (bite size) squeezed 1 lemon over the fruit mixed and refrigerate. I roasted pecans and sunflower seeds in the oven til golden brown this gives it a better nutty flavor. I added the cinnamon in the yogurt then dried mixed fruits (raisins cranberries blueberries) also in the yogurt. About an hour before dinner I mixed the fruits in the yogurt then topped with the pecans and sunflower seeds. When the guest sat down to eat I mixed the nuts (last to keep it crunchy) in with the yogurt.