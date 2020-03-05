Autumn Waldorf Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A festive fall fruit salad made with yogurt instead of the usual mayonnaise.

By ALLIDAWN

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix yogurt and brown sugar together in a bowl to make dressing.

  • Combine pear, apple, celery, raisins, cranberries, and walnuts in a bowl. Add dressing and toss well to combine. Sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg on top.

  • Chill salad before serving, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute vanilla yogurt for plain if desired.

Substitute pecans for walnuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 70.3g; fat 5.5g; sodium 54.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Frizzy Lizzy
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2017
This is terrific! I made up all the ingredients quickly, and added the yogurt at the last minute. Wonderful! Everyone loved it. The crunch, the tang, the healthy pieces throughout. Can't think of how to make it better. Read More
Reviews:
Helpful
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2016
10.28.16 I liked the option of using yogurt in place of the traditional mayo you always find in a Waldorf salad. My apple and pear were ripe and very juicy and as I suspected that juice thinned out the yogurt dressing making the salad a bit watery. Would recommend making just what you plan to eat because I don t think this would hold up in the fridge overnight. After one hour it was already very wet. In spite of the dressing comment it tasted fresh and wonderful! I used vanilla Greek yogurt (what I had on hand) and included all of the optional ingredients as well. Probably won t use the nutmeg the next time but the cinnamon was spot on. ALLIDAWN thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
cltncook
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2017
Wonderful! Added some extra yogurt and a squirt of lemon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
holly
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2020
Absolutely loved this! I used Mayo instead Read More
Stripey
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2017
I didn t measure anything. I used vanilla yogurt and real mayo brown sugar and a dash of cinnamon. I also added some slice red grapes. This was delicious!! Read More
Juliette
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2017
Awesome change of pace. Used up my grapes instead of raisins and only had vanilla yogurt in the house so I skipped the brown sugar the cinnamon and nutmeg make this smell delightful. The first time I made this I followed the recipe and served it for thanksgiving desert lately I make it for desert or snack. Really love the aroma of this. Read More
Christine Morrison
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2021
Very good. Next time I would use white sugar instead of brown. Read More
JoJoBear
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2020
This was such a hit at our New Year's dinner party the first dish cleared. Since it was for 14 people I used 4 pears 4 golden apples left out the celery. I used plain Greek yogurt added brown sugar and honey in to sweeten the yogurt. I peeled the apples and pears chopped them about 1 inch thick (bite size) squeezed 1 lemon over the fruit mixed and refrigerate. I roasted pecans and sunflower seeds in the oven til golden brown this gives it a better nutty flavor. I added the cinnamon in the yogurt then dried mixed fruits (raisins cranberries blueberries) also in the yogurt. About an hour before dinner I mixed the fruits in the yogurt then topped with the pecans and sunflower seeds. When the guest sat down to eat I mixed the nuts (last to keep it crunchy) in with the yogurt. Read More
DawnB
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2018
Delicious! I used vanilla yogurt (it s what I had on hand) so I did not add the brown sugar. Used less celery than stated but next time I ll use the full amount. The cinnamon was a nice touch didn t use the nutmeg because I don t care much for it. Will definitely make again. Read More
