Rating: 4 stars

This was an interesting bread to make. The dough really didn’t want to rise. It finally did somewhat, though the most drastic change was on the second rise. I wasn’t sure how to shape it after cutting the dough into pieces, so I searched online. It looks like it is usually in squares, so I shaped the dough into a square and cut it into 9 smaller squares before the second rise. Overall the consistency and flavor are nice but it would benefit from more salt and (I don’t know if this would threaten its authenticity) a touch of molasses.