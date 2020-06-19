Real aioli is really good. However, I have some tips from many failed attempts at getting this right so that any aspiring aioli artisans can learn from my mistakes. 1) You need to get your garlic as fine as possible before you start building your sauce. You don't HAVE TO, but it will take a really long time to come together if you don't. I recommend a garlic press, as it will get your garlic basically all the way there. 2) Chef John might say your choice of mortar and pestle doesn't make a difference, but that is only if you don't care how long it takes you to get this thing to come together. I have multiple M&Ps and the harder and rougher the material, the easier this is to do. Skip the wooden ones and go with granite or marble if you have it. 3) This emulsion is NOT surprisingly stable. If you add even a drop too much of oil while you are making this, you are screwed. You need to be adding this 1/2 a teaspoon at a time for most of the process, and only towards the end can you start going full teaspoons. If at any point you pour oil into this, its gone. 4) He is right about being careful with the lemon juice, not only is flavor a concern, but you might start to break the sauce if you introduce too much liquid. 5) Because this is so simple, use the best quality ingredients you can. I made this with industrial olive oil, minced garlic from a container, and bottled lemon juice once just to see how it turned out, and it wasn't terrible, but its not good.

Read More