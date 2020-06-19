Real Aioli

Aioli is arguably the greatest cold sauce of all time. Yet it's nothing more than olive oil emulsified into freshly crushed garlic, seasoned simply with salt and lemon. This is pure, fiery, intense garlic flavor like you may have never tasted.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 /3 cup
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place garlic slices in a mortar with kosher salt. Mash with the pestle into a fine paste, 4 or 5 minutes. Mix in lemon juice. Add a teaspoon of olive oil; stir and mash until oil is incorporated. Add another teaspoon and mix in thoroughly. Continue incorporating olive oil, teaspoon by teaspoon, mashing and stirring until aioli thickens up. If the aioli gets thicker than you like, add a few drops of water.

Chef's Notes:

Aioli is best eaten fresh, but should be okay for about 24 hours.

Since this sauce has such a sharp, hot flavor from the garlic, you don't want to use a really strongly flavored olive oil. We don't want anything too peppery and bitter, which will clash with the garlic. Use something on the mild side, or cut with a neutral vegetable oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 18.7g; sodium 160.6mg. Full Nutrition
