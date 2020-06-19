World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.
1.25.17 First batch took about 21 minutes to bake at 325, so I turned up the temp to 350, and they came out at about 14 minutes. A small cookie scoop worked beautifully, and the number of cookies was exactly as indicated in the recipe. The cookies will be VERY soft coming out of the oven, almost falling apart, so do give them a few minutes to firm up a bit on the baking sheet, then transfer with a spatula to a rack, and allow them to cool and dry completely...they will firm up then. I used candy kisses filled with caramel which added one more layer of flavor. The cookie’s texture is a bit chewy, and the candy kiss center is very soft. Very good recipe, I think my husband is heading to the kitchen for another one (maybe two?).Read More
I followed the recipe exactly but these cookies were almost burning after 9 minutes in the oven. They were super chewy almost likely a toffee or caramel candy. I’m not sure what went wrong but I’ll be looking for a different peanut butter cookie recipe for sure.Read More
1.25.17 First batch took about 21 minutes to bake at 325, so I turned up the temp to 350, and they came out at about 14 minutes. A small cookie scoop worked beautifully, and the number of cookies was exactly as indicated in the recipe. The cookies will be VERY soft coming out of the oven, almost falling apart, so do give them a few minutes to firm up a bit on the baking sheet, then transfer with a spatula to a rack, and allow them to cool and dry completely...they will firm up then. I used candy kisses filled with caramel which added one more layer of flavor. The cookie’s texture is a bit chewy, and the candy kiss center is very soft. Very good recipe, I think my husband is heading to the kitchen for another one (maybe two?).
Super easy to make. They look great too. Only complaint is that they kind of taste like a large spoon of raw peanut butter with a chocolate kiss on them. Fortunately my family loves peanut butter.
Learned with the first batch that if you make it with reduced fat peanut butter you will end up with spread out paper cookies. Tried again with normal peanut butter and they were perfect. So easy.
Easy and delicious! A great (shortcut) cookie to make when you want "homemade," that are quick to make. HINT: If I have leftovers, I keep them in a lidded plastic container with a piece of bread to keep them soft.
Very easy to make. I changed the ingredients slightly by using half white sugar and half light brown sugar. They came delicious.
I followed the recipe exactly but these cookies were almost burning after 9 minutes in the oven. They were super chewy almost likely a toffee or caramel candy. I’m not sure what went wrong but I’ll be looking for a different peanut butter cookie recipe for sure.
I thought these cookies were very good. They did flatten a lot, though, so after my 1st pan I cooled the cookies in the refrigerator for a few minutes before baking. That seemed to help. I would also recommend you make them small. Will definitely make more than 36.
This recipe was spot on! I made no changes and everyone loved it!
I added a 1/4 cup of extra peanut butter which gave it more taste.
Easy and good. I put the balls in refrigerator before placing in oven. Used temps and times from the recipe.
Easy and delicious!
I put a chocalate glaz o n top of it
Very very easy to make and look good on a Christmas plate. A little difficult to tell when done
Absolutely easy and guests asked for more!!!
I tried these with hot cocoa kisses. Dark chocolate probably would have been better but overall they turned out great.
followed the recipe exactly as is. I took them out when the started to crack. They are so delicious and have stay moist throughout the day
Great recipe! So simple yet so good.
They came out really good and we're really yummy!!
I was looking for a peanut butter blossoms recipe that didn't use shortning and I came across this one. I'm so glad I did! I like this one better than the typical recipe. I followed the recipe except my jar of peanut butter wasn't completely full so I cut back on the sugar a bit. I baked for 14 minutes. Perfect!
Very easy to make and taste great, as well!
These are the easiest and the best recipe as far as tats!!! I made the other one ones that call for brown sugar and flour and these were more delicious and. Peanutbuterey I only use this recipe to make these for now on!!! The best!!
very simple, very quick, very yummy...definitely will make again.
The flavor of the finished product was good, and they are easy to make. I had to add 1/2 cup of flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder because there's no way I could have rolled the batter into balls otherwise. It had the texture of paste. Granted, I was using peanut butter that I got from the food bank, and it isn't a grade A product by any stretch of the imagination.
Easiest recipe ever! Gluten free, and a huge hit in my house. Everyone loves these cookies. simple and delicious.
These are awesome!! I add half a cup of magic bullet Reese’s pieces to the mix as well as some whole ones. Oh so yummy ??
Easiest cookie ever! And everyone loved them!
Love the simplicity of this recipe. Who knew!
doubled the batch easily. delicious and flourless. will make again exactly as described.
Perfect! I love the taste...so much peanut butter flavor. I make these every year. One of my favorites.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections