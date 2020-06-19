World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

1.25.17 First batch took about 21 minutes to bake at 325, so I turned up the temp to 350, and they came out at about 14 minutes. A small cookie scoop worked beautifully, and the number of cookies was exactly as indicated in the recipe. The cookies will be VERY soft coming out of the oven, almost falling apart, so do give them a few minutes to firm up a bit on the baking sheet, then transfer with a spatula to a rack, and allow them to cool and dry completely...they will firm up then. I used candy kisses filled with caramel which added one more layer of flavor. The cookie’s texture is a bit chewy, and the candy kiss center is very soft. Very good recipe, I think my husband is heading to the kitchen for another one (maybe two?).

