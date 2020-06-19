World's Easiest Peanut Butter Blossoms

4.7
36 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These are truly the easiest peanut butter blossom cookies ever - just four ingredients. They turn out perfectly every time. Have a glass of milk ready! Perfect to bring to holiday parties.

Recipe by Jacquita

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
16 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Stir peanut butter, 1 1/4 cup white sugar, and eggs together in a bowl; roll into small balls.

  • Place remaining 1/2 cup white sugar in a bowl and roll balls in sugar until coated. Arrange balls 1 inch apart on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until very lightly browned on the bottom and the edges are beginning to crack, 12 to 14 minutes. Immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 11.4mg; sodium 72.9mg. Full Nutrition
