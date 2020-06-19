Chocolate Chip Fluffernutter Blondies

4.8
26 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Amazing blondie-cookie bar that tastes like a cross between a fluffernutter sandwich and a peanut butter blossom cookie! Hershey's® chocolate makes it taste like a peanut butter blossom cookie. Definitely underbake!

Recipe by Shedsky

Gallery

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter, brown sugar, peanut butter, and white sugar together in a bowl until smooth and creamy. Add egg and egg yolk and mix gently. Gradually stir in flour, baking soda, and salt just until batter is mixed. Gently fold chocolate chips and marshmallows into batter. Spread batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. The center will set as it cools. Cool completely before slicing, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 305.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/02/2022