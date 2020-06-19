Chocolate Chip Fluffernutter Blondies

Amazing blondie-cookie bar that tastes like a cross between a fluffernutter sandwich and a peanut butter blossom cookie! Hershey's® chocolate makes it taste like a peanut butter blossom cookie. Definitely underbake!
Having grown up on Fluffernutters this recipe went in my favorites as soon as I saw it. I attempted to make it gluten free by using Cup for Cup gluten free all purpose flour. I baked for an additional 10 minutes and I think it could have baked longer as it was still very undone in the middle and it ultimately fell while cooling. My family still ate it and liked the cookie doughiness of it. I agree with Diana and the marshmallows could be cut back. I will be making it again but with minor adjustments.
Wow! Yum! I didn't have mini marshmallows on hand, but I had large ones, so I cut those into six pieces and wow! This is one delicious cookie bar! I did read the reviews, so I knew to wait to cut them until completely cooled. Thanks for the recipe!
Oh baby! I've made these twice now. I don't think they can be "overbaked" as (the 2nd time I made them) I forgot to set a timer and after about 22 minutes blasted them out of the oven. They are wonderful! Also, this time around, I used 1 C chocolate chips and 1 C butterscotch chips. Threw them in the fridge for 20 min since we couldn't wait to cut into them. Yumm-O!
My family loved this! I added a 1/2c if peanut butter chips and accidentally doubled the marshmallows. We had to cook it longer for about 45 minutes total. It browned nicely. But was still a little gooey in the middle after 2 hours of setting. By day 2 it was set better. Will continue making!!! Thanks!!
Love this stuff! I used crunchy peanut butter and baked it for the recommended time or a little longer. Once they cooled down, they sliced nicely into bars. (yes, of course I tried them while they were still warm!! they fell apart but tasted great!).
This recipe is amazing!!! I have made it three times and it was awesome every time. I add 1 cup of peanut butter chips and a few extra marshmallows. I also sprinkle chocolate chips, peanut butterchips, and marshmallows on top. It takes longer to set, but is amazing!!!
What a fun recipe! I used natural peanut butter and loved the taste of the butter, brown sugar, peanut butter and sugar mix. So delicious. Once cooled, this was very easy to cut into bars. It was a tiny bit crumbly, but it could be because there were too many marshmallows getting in the way of the batter adhering nicely. Still, so good--took this to the office today for a potluck and all the bars were devoured and the plate picked clean before the main dishes were even dished into.
The first day I made these, I would've rated them 5 stars for flavor, but 4 stars because they were very crumbly and fell apart. However, by day 2, they held together wonderfully! Like a peanut butter s'more cookie! My family couldn't get enough!
