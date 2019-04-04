Double Chocolate Brownie Cake

4.7
359 Ratings
  • 5 299
  • 4 44
  • 3 4
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

Chocolate lovers beware! Very yummy! An easy Bundt cake made with cake mix, instant pudding, sour cream and chocolate chips!

Recipe by ECHOSZERO

Gallery
53 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan. Have all ingredients at room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in eggs, sour cream, oil and water. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 78.9mg; sodium 483.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022