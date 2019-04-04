Double Chocolate Brownie Cake
Chocolate lovers beware! Very yummy! An easy Bundt cake made with cake mix, instant pudding, sour cream and chocolate chips!
Look no further for an amazing, easy cake recipe! This was by far the most delicious, rich cake I have ever made. I've made it twice and received rave reviews both times. For an easy chocolate glaze, melt 2 T butter, melt 2/3 cup of chocolate chips, mix together with 2T corn syrup and drizzle over the cake. I also used confectioner's sugar on top to pretty it up, and dotted with chocolate mini-morsels. You've gotta try cake this to believe it.Read More
This was ok. It was easy to make, but did not come out as good as I expected. The inside of the cake was good, but the outside was very hard and crunchy. Do not wait for the inserted knife or toothpick to come out clean. With all these chocolate chips....it never will!Read More
I changed this recipe to include 1/3 cup of Kahlua instead of the water, which makes it just a little bit more decadent.
This light, rich cake can be completely decadent with a chocolate frosting, or just delicious with a powdered sugar glaze. I have made in a 9x13 and just baked for 35-40 minutes, and it comes out beautifully too.
I used less chocolate chips the second time and it came out much less gooey and we ended up liking it a whole lot more. The first time it just seemed way, way too gooey.
This is fabulous! Wanted to share my tip for chocolate cakes. Instead of "grease and flour" use "grease and cocoa powder". It works the same, tastes great and you don't run the risk of having white marks on that lovely chocolate cake
I baked this cake for my office, brought the cake in the morning and it was gone before lunch time. I made a slight change, instead of water I used milk and substitute sourcream with plain yogurt. Yet the cake turn out to be very rich and moist.
When making this cake, the batter was very thick and had an almost gummy consistency. It was so thick the beaters on my hand held mixer could barely move and the mixer ended up over-heating and turned off! I was tempted to add more liquid because of this but stuck with the recipe as written due to all the good reviews, and the cake turned out delicious. I just wanted to share this for newer bakers like me so no one is put off by the thick batter.
Very good! I make alot of cakes of variation using cake mixes...thanks to that awesome cake mix doctor!! What a great book! This recipe was very simple, and came out awesome. I added just a cup of chocolate chips and used white chocolate pudding mix as that is what I had on hand. It was delish! I warmed up store bought creamy white chocolate and poured it over the top. YUM YUM! Everyone was raving about this cake - what a chef they kept saying...I will never let them know otherwise!!!
My mother in law has been making this cake for years, under the label of "Death By Chocolate Cake". When it is done, we always melt some chocolate frosting and drizzle it on. It is excellent warm from the oven, but personally, I love it best the next day.
This cake was soo quick and easy. and moist and delicious too. my friends ate the whole thing! i only used half the chocolate chips and light sour cream and it was great.
I made cupcakes out of this recipe cooked 350 for 20 minutes. These were out of this world! I frosted them with a chocolate mouse frosting.
Wonderful chocolate cake! Followed directions exactly, and it was very easy. I used someone else's tip for an easy chocolate glaze: melt 2 T butter, melt 2/3 cup of chocolate chips, mix together with 2T corn syrup and drizzle over the cake. Thanks!
I used chocolate fudge pudding, 1/2 c. of chopped peanuts and chocolate-peanut butter swirl chips.(Using the peanut butter swirl chips insured that I would not wreck my diet and have any--not a fan of peanut butter. LOL.) Easy enough for my kids to help make, came together lickety-split. I whipped up a chocolate ganache and drizzled it over the top. My husband in one night ate 1/3 of the cake, with a little for the boys. Hit! Not only did it give my kids and I something to do, my family loved it. Keeper! NOTE: Want to make it a little less likely for your chocolate chips to sink, toss your chips in a little of the cake mix. Then, gently stir them in. Wa-la.
rich and chocolaty! i used a fudge cake mix and fudge pudding mix. i think i might use butter instead of oil next time for a more brownie-like flavor. at the last minute i decided to portion into cupcakes, and got 24. my kids just devoured these. and even though i'm not a big fan of chocolate cake, these were moist and tasty little morsels. definitely will make them again.
I made this for our church bake sale. I cooked it in my regular baking pan and then (when it was cool) transferred it to a disposable pan. I had to cut a sliver off for it to fit, to was able to "sample" it this morning. Delicious! Moist! Chocolate chips did not seem to sink to the bottom. After reading other reviews, I used only 1 cup chocolate chips, and milk instead of water. The Betty Crocker Devils Food cake mix was a "pudding added" mix; no problems with it (as some others had mentioned). I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan for 35 to 40 minutes (as another reviewer suggested). I dusted it with powdered sugar, but the sliver I tasted was good enough not to really need any frosting or topping. Great recipe! I will make this again. I also used parchment paper in the pan. I let the cake cool on a rack (in the pan) for 10 minutes, then pulled the cake (using the parchment paper) out of the pan onto the rack. When the cake was completely cooled, I transferred it to the disposable pan, again using the parchment paper to steady the cake. Using the parchment paper also allows me to skip the grease / flour instructions.
I have made this twice now. The first time I made it exactly as written - Excellent! The second time I lightened it up with sugar-free chocolate pudding, light sour cream, half the chocolate chips, and applesauce instead of oil- still Excellent! The lighter version stayed moist and tasted like a brownie, but not quite sweet enough. Next time I will add 1/2 c. Splenda. Thanks for submitting this awesome recipe.
I have a question - I remember this as a bundt, but I am wondering if anyone has tried it as cupcakes or as 9" round layers? I'd like it to retain it's texture and richness, but in different forms. My first bf's (late) mom used to make this for us and I loved it! I could not remember her recipe until I saw this, so I will be making it soon. I thought she used actual butter instead of the oil. Does anyone know if it would be the same quantity? And should it be melted? If I knew then what I know now, I'd have hung out in the kitchen with her instead of hanging out with him!
I made this exactly as written. Perfect, yummy keeper.
Very Moist and rich chocolate cake. I doctored it up with whip cream, raspberries and hot fudge sauce. My friend said this would of been a cake you would pay 5 bucks for at a resturant...*). Also very easy to make!.
This is the best chocolate cake i have EVER had!!! I made 2 cakes in 3 days. It is always kinda gooey, but dont let it fool you, it is done in about 60 min, just really moist from all the choc chips.
DELICIOUS!!! This cake is easy and delicious! I will defiantly make this again! I did just as the recipe said and it turned out perfect!
Tasted yummy. I just used cake mix with pudding in it and used chocolate milk instead of water. The chocolate chips sunk to the bottom and stuck to the plate. But, still tasted yummy!
This recipe is so decadent and moist! This is definitely a keeper. Here are the substitutions that I made that were still good ~ instead of sour cream I used fat free plain yogurt; instead of oil I used applesauce, and I used Sugar Free/Fat Free Instant Choc. Pudding Mix. The cake was still gooey and chocolaty ~ which is what my guests loved. On the cooking time I only needed to cook mine for 45 minutes. (NOTE--I couldn't find 3.9 ounce package of instant chocolate pudding mix so I used one large and one small box.) For the topping I took the advice of another person and used the recipe for “Satiny Chocolate Glaze”. This was also good – but if I do that another time I would probably use more white chocolate than it called for and less butter. After everything cooled I served this with fresh strawberries and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
Very good! I used only 1 cup of chocolate chips and baked for about 55 minutes. The cake was kind of giggly when it was out of the oven but settled and got a bit harder as it cooled. I poured satin glaze (3/4 cup of chocolate chips, 3 tbsp butter, 1 tbsp light corn syrup, optional 1/4 tsb vanilla) over it and served for a party. Big hit and we ate leftovers the next day VERY happily. :) Will make again if I don't feel like making cake from scratch.
Very good recipe though it didnt come out whole when i took it out of the oven. It might have been that i didnt leave it to cool long enough. Anyway, it tasted great!
This is THE absolute most wonderful chocolate cake- EVER! I followed the recipe exactly except that we used a larger box of chocolate pudding. The cake is incredibly moist and is thicker in texture than a regular cake- making it more like a brownie. I love the chocolate chips in it. The cake is simply wonderful and I plan to make it again for a family gathering!
Cake is VERY good! Extremely easy to make. The only thing I changed was I added only about 3/4 to a cup of white chocolate chips. My husband has a massive sweet tooth and ate this in about three days. I made the cake a few weeks later replacing the chocolate pudding with french vanilla, which I recommend just sticking with the chocolate. As for icing, all I did was melt some regular store bought icing in the microwave for a few seconds and drizzled it over the cake. I highly recommend this cake for a transition into beginning baking. I can't wait for the holidays when I make this, thinking about doing green frosting and crushed candy canes topping!
A real winner! I made this for Christmas Eve dinner and it was a big hit. As someone else suggested, I melted some chocolate frosting for a glaze and topped that with mini chocolate chips. It looked beautiful on a white plate. Try this cake, you won't be disappointed!!!!!
I made this for my husband who doesn't like his food too rich and he loved it! Chocolate lovers will enjoy every morsel! I drizzled "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" recipe from another user and it worked perfectly! Thank you for sharing!
Very good. I used mint chocolate chips and yogurt instead of sour cream. My only complaint is it expanded enough that it ran out of my pan. I was just a little messy in the oven other than that it tasted really good! This is a very think batter. Don't let it scare you. It is still a fluffy cake.
I made this cake into cupcakes for Halloween and they were perfect. The cupcakes are deep, dark,and rich in both chocolate flavor and color. They are perfectly moist and baked up beautifully. I have made about 6 dozen cupcakes for this holiday so far, and these have been the favorites. Can't wait to try it as a cake, also.
This cake is awesome! I was ready for it to be dry, but it is moist and oh so flavorful! The first time I made it I didn't have chocolate pudding so I used vanilla and it was still great. I made today with chocolate pudding and waiting for the results when it cools...I frosted with a chocolate glaze. Do not hesitate...its easy and I think the sour cream is what makes this so yummy and moist!
Turned out great! I just followed the recipe, and it was delicious. My husband said it was the best chocolate cake he's ever had.
WOW!!! This is seriously chocolatey chocolate cake!!!! It's like death by choclate. Which some people (such as my little brother) would like. So I made it for his 8th birthday. And I used about a half a cup of mini chocolate chips in place of the semi-sweet because it was too sweet and gooey when I used the 2 cups of semi-sweet the time before. I also melted some caned chocolate icimg and spooned that over it like a chocolate glaze. That was realy good! I've also tried brushing a clear glaze over it made with powdered sugar,milk and a little vanilla. That tasted great!! This cake took about 5 minutes than the recipe said, but when you stick a knife or a toothpick in it ,it never comes out clean! It's probably because of the chocolat chips. So the best way to tell is to use a butter knife and if the melted chocolate make just streaks on the butter knife it's done. I hope this review is helpful. Try some of these icing ideas!(: Over all this cake rocked for the serious chocolate eaters.
Amazing! So simple and so yummy.
I actually have made this recipe before, it was titled Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake. I like to call it BonBon Cake because it is GOOD GOOD!! I have also used a white cake mix, vanilla pudding and butterscotch chips, but you have to be sure to coat the butterscotch chips with flour as they sink to the bottom of the pan!
I've been making this for a few years now. Haven't meet a single person yet who doesn't love it. I usually follow the ingredients to the 'T', but the way I prepare it - just throw all ingredients (minus chocolate chips) in a bowl together, then mix, then add the chocolate chips and throw it in the oven. Comes out perfect every time!!!
Awesome cake, I followed directions exactly and it came out great :)
I made this in September for my boyfriend's birthday and it turned out excellent - as you can see in my picture, I decorated it with chocolate syrup and walnuts in syrup ice cream topping, as these are sticky and will stay put! (just be careful to let them drip a bit before placing them on the cake, as the syrup they're in will run...unless of course you like that!) The only thing I would tweak the next time would be to omit 1/2 cup of the choc chips...I think that took the cake juuuuust over the "too rich" threshold...Either way, thanks for a great recipe!
This cake was amazing. I used some changes from other reviews. The most important one is to find a cake mix without the pudding already in it, which was actually hard. Duncan Hines was the only brand I could find. I added a tsp of vanilla and used half the chocolate chips that were called for. I drizzled the cake with white buter cream frosting and also melted some semisweet chocolate, dipped some fresh strawberries for the garnish.
I followed this recipe exactly and it was very moist. I used the "Easy chocolate bundt cake glaze" from this site. I prefer this cake warm, so this afternoon I heated it up in the microwave.
This is such a variable recipe. I used oreo flavored instant pudding, substituted creme de cocoa liquor for the water and addred peanut butter chips and it was amazing!! Very decadent and rich and super easy. Thanks!
This cake was very easy to make and tated pretty good. I was not that fond of the chocolate chips in it, as I felt they detracted from the texture of the cake. Thanks for the recipe!
THIS CAKE SHOULD BE RENAMED HEAVEN! I AM A BIG FAN OF CAKE BATTER..THE BATTER ALONE WAS FLUFFY AND RICH AND THE CAKE WAS MOIST AND FUDGEY.BY FAR THE BEST CAKE I HAVE EVER MADE.THIS IS THE RECIPE I HAVE WAITED FOR.ONE THING I WILL TRY NEXT TIME IS TO USE MILK CHOCOLATE CHIPS IN PLACE OF SEMI-SWEET...YUM!!!I WISH I COULD GIVE IT TEN STARS!!
this cake is fantastic and really easy to make! I made it first for my hubby's birthday and have made several times since.
This is by far the best chocolate cake I've ever had or made! I am usually a stickler for making everything from scratch so when a friend of mine made this and I asked for the recipe I was shocked to find out it was a cake mix. I usually make mine for a holiday treat and add a little mint extract to the chocolate glaze....tastes like a peppermint patty!
Out of this world! I used 1 1/4 cups of mini chips and 1 c. of chopped walnuts. I thought my husband was having a seizure he loved this sooo much. I drizzled the whole thing with melted white chocolate and served warm with vanilla bean ice cream. Perfect after a cook out!
Very moist - perfect for my brownie lover.
My new holiday indulgence!!!!!
This is way too good! I thought bundt cakes were usually dry, Thus turned out great....even my husband who doesn't eat sweets loved it!
I make this exactly as written. It tastes so moist. Sometimes I make it and throw it in the freezer for a few days til I need it, and it tastes even better then.
This cake was good. With all the great reviews you would think it was out of this world and it really wasn't. Good cake but it is was it is. A boxed cake mix doctored up. I did replace the chocolate chips for peanut butter chips and glazed it with peanut butter glaze from this site. That glaze is what made the cake.
This is a delicious cake recipe. The only thing I changed was the yogurt. I did not have plain yogurt on hand, so I used a container of Yoplait Boston Creme Pie flavored yogurt. It was amazing!
I tried this recipe with brownie mix instead of cake mix. Worked out very well. rich and moist!
Good! One of the best, and moister cakes I've made.
Very good. Will probably use fudge cake mix next time instead of the dark chocolate I used this time. Made exactly as stated, except used half the amount of choc chips and used the mini ones like someone else suggested. Cooked for 50 min. It was very thick when mixing which took a little extra time, but it was worth it. Will make again.
Ooh la la! So good!!! Made this as a "welcome home" treat for my fiance (he was gone all last week on business). He liked it, so I'm happy. :) This is basically a slight variation of Susan Feiler's Chocolate Lovers' Favorite Cake. The main differences are that Susan's version calls for all butter instead of oil/water, uses 1 cup less sour cream, 1 additional egg and extract. I must admit, I like ECHOSZERO's cake much better! If you want a comparison, think of a molten chocolate cake (but be sure to serve warm for the AWESOME effect!). Served (warm) with a drizzle of caramel sauce and a scoop of fudge ripple ice cream, this was DECADENT and reminded me of the cake Ruths Chris Steak House serves for $10!!! I've snuck a piece of this each night so far this week lol! I really didn't find that I needed to make any alterations, other than substituting chocolate fudge pudding for plain chocolate (just my preference) and I did add ~ 2 T of reserved cake mix to my chocolate chips to help prevent them from sinking to the bottom on my bundt pan (thank's for the idea Lambchop!). I can't WAIT to try this with mint, peanut butter or raspberry baking chips or maybe even with Kahlua, Amaretto or Chambord... yum, yum! Heck, I think I'll try using individual bundt pans for my next dinner party (why not???). Thanks for sharing! This will forever be my weak indulgence. :-)
This is a new family favorite!!! If you are a fan of brownies, you'll love this cake! I always stick a piece in the microwave for a few seconds to warm it before serving. You'll not be disappointed!
How is it that I haven't commented on this yet?! My dear friend, Debi, introduced me to this cake a few years ago and it's one of my absolute favorites! Have made it in my 9 x 13 pan as well as bundt; I'll make it into cupcakes one of these days. AMAZING chocolate cake!!!!!
Really good and easy, stays moist for days. Is very close to cake like brownies. I decreased chips to 1.5 cups and did not use any glaze but next time will try a glaze.
Wow! Loved it!
This cake is amazing! I actually substituted all of the sour cream (lactose intolerant) and half the oil for applesauce, and it turned out wonderful! No one could even tell there was any applesauce, and it was soooo rich. I used a chocolate glaze recipe from allrecipes also over the top. I did not have a bundt pan, but worked well in a 9 by 13.
Made exactly as stated except I used 1/4 cup veg oil and 1/4 butter (for a more brownie like consistency) and light sour cream. I made these into cupcakes- baked in paper liners at 350 for 18 minutes- perfection. I ended up with 27 perfectly sized cupcakes. I stirred the choc chips with a little dry cake mix before mixing in to keep them from sinking to the bottom- not sure it was necessary but they sure didn't sink so I will probably do that again. I am so glad I didn't cut the choc chips in half because they were great in these! Warning- the batter does get very thick and having to mix it for 4 minutes ended up blowing out my mixer! UGH! I guess it was worth it because these were just so tasty. I frosted them with Rich Chocolate Frosting from this site and will do the same again next time. Best served cold.
I left out pudding because my cake already had it and used coffee for the 1/2 of water. I also used regular chocolate chips because that is what I had on hand. Mine was done in 38 mins! Best the 2nd day or longer.
I did not care for this recipe.
Super easy and super delicious! I can't wait to make this cake again.
My husband really liked this cake, and said it did taste like brownies. I will definately make it again, since my brownies never seem to set. This is also a very pretty cake, I sprinkled powdered sugar on mine and a few people thought it was store bought!
YUM!!! I made this today for a family barbeque and everyone loved it! I served it with a simple glaze of powdered sugar and water. Since I was short on cooking time, I increased the oven temp to 365 degrees and took it out of the oven at 45 minutes. It had plenty of time to cool and was super moist and delicious! Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe!
I use Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding, Greek Yogurt, and 1 cup strong brewed coffee in place of some of the cake ingredients and I use Sugar Free Chocolate Frosting to frost cake....you can also substitute Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Mix in place of the regular one. The cake still turns out very rich and moist.
You'll need flour to "grease & flour the pan," too! THIS IS DELICIOUS! I'm not a huge fan of chocolate cakes, but my boyfriend had a taste for one and this recipe probably made the best chocolate cake I've ever eaten in my life! I couldn't afford a Bundt cake pan at the time, so I bought 2 medium sized 9-inch disposable casserole pans from Walmart for $2. This ended up working even better because I was able to make him a cake and I have one to take home to my mom tomorrow! I used a Duncan Hines Devil's Food Cake mix and I topped it with Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Fudge Chip Frosting and it is delicious!!!! I'll never make another chocolate cake again! And it was pretty inexpensive, too--I spent about $9 on everything except the vegetable oil since I already had some here.
I've made this as a Bundt cake and as cupcakes. It's best to simply follow the "box" bake time vs trying to use a toothpick to test. (Bundt will usually take 50 to 60 minutes.) I've learned to limit chips to one cup for perfect, moist consistency. Easy as "box cake" to make and tastes like I spent all afternoon. Rave reviews from friends every time.
So, easy, so good! How often can u say that? If u use a nonstk pan, go ahead and grease/flour. I sbbed coffee for water and used only 1 c chips.
This recipe was easy and delicious. The only change I made was I used a half cup of strong coffee instead of water. I also used the Satiny Chocolate Glaze recipe from this site. It doesn't get any better than this!!!
I frosted this cake with chocolate mouse. It was heavenly! I also made this in a 9 inch spring form pan and lowered the oven temp to 325 and cooked it for about an hour until set. Turned out great and beautiful presentation
Very good! Very moist! fudge-y/cake /brownie texture all in one! YUM. THX
Amazingly moist cake with a full, rich flavour. I used Devil's Food cake mix and pistachio pudding mix--turned into a yummy chocolately and nutty combo! I baked it in a 9x13 baking dish (because I don't own a Bundt pan) for 35 min and it was cooked perfectly. Instead of frosting the cake I drizzled it with a caramel sauce recipe I got from this site. I can't wait to make it again and experiment with other cake mix and pudding flavours!
I don't like to leave a negative review, but I have very mixed emotions about this cake. The actual texture was wonderful, light and airy but it was the taste that I was not impressed with it at all. All I could taste was the oil which also left a terrible aftertaste. Don't think I will be making this again, if I do it will need some serious tweaking!!
Awesome...and talk about a sugar rush. Perfect for that choco crave. A little slice goes a long way.
Awesome. Doesn't need a thing. Next time I will try greasing the pan with the baking spray with flour instead of greasing and flouring the bundt pan. After turning out the cake there was a residue from the grease and flour on the surface of the dark cake. The cake is so good by itself I don't want to frost it just to cover a cosmetic problem.
Most moist and rich chocolate cake I've ever had!!!! Nothing can beat this.
I would recommend this cake to any chocolate lover! It was so delicious and rich. The only change I made was to top it with Tunisianswife's "Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze." It was such a hit that it is being requested at every family get-together! A definite must try!!
it didn't taste like a brownie, as the name suggests, but it was very good.
Absolutely heavenly! My 13 year old daughter made it with no problem.
Wonderful cake! Very moist and over the top chocolate! I only used 1 cup of chocolate chips. I think 2 cups would have been way too much.
WOW...very, very good. The only chocolate cake I will chose to make from now on. I like easy, and I would even do this rather than JUST a box mix. Excellent with 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips.
This cake was FABULOUS just as it is written. I was surprised at how fluffy it got after mixing. It really made for a moist and fluffy cake. I loved the gooey chocolate chips... it was delicious served warm-- only because we couldn't wait to eat it! We just melted 2 Tbsp. bittersweet chocolate with 1 Tbsp. butter and drizzled that over the top. Chocolate perfection!
Too Much Chocolate Cake on this site has the SAME recipe but ADDS 1/2 CUP MORE OF OIL AND 5.9 oz chocolate pudding. That recipe has over 1500 5 star reviews-Maybe the extra's help.
Sorry, I really wanted to like it, tried it again the next day, but unfortunately, it just still was no where near the reviews for me. My husband (said) he liked it, that is why I have it the 3 stars.
Very good and moist
Very chocolatey & good. Glazed with Satiny Chocolate Glaze on top and skim coated sides with the glaze. Then added almond slivers on top of the cake. Looked like a professionally made cake.
Wow - this cake was so easy to make and supper yummy! I made it for an office birthday and it was a huge hit. I put Satiny Chocolate Glaze on top. I have made this a few times since then and always with wonderful compliments. Thank you for sharing!!
This cake is amazing! If your craving chocolate, make this! It's very rich so you won't need a very big piece. It even good without a whole lot of icing. Powder sugar would work just fine. I will make it again. I might even serve it with some fresh strawberries. Skies the limited on the variations you can do. From different cake flavors, different flavored chips, to different instant pudding or put extracts in too.
Delicious! Big hit at birthday dinner. Thanks so much for sharing with us ;-)!!!!
This was a great cake. It had the texture more like a chocolate pound cake. I used espresso shots instead of the water, fat free sourcream, and sugar free pudding. I took it to work and ALL my partners LOVED it!!
Excellent recipe! Baked as two 9" rounds about 35 minutes. I used strong coffee in place of the water. Per other reviewers I only added 1 cup mini chocolate chips. I frosted this (it was a birthday cake for my daughter) with chocolate coffee buttercream frosting. Gone by the next day. Thanks for a great recipe!
I tested 4 chocolate cake recipes with similar ingredients at the same time and this cake was one of the better ones. I also recommend the Too Much Chocolate Cake recipe. And the Chocolate Lovers Favorite Cake recipe if you like a hint of almond flavor. I sprinkle my chocolate cakes with powdered sugar after it has cooled, no need for frosting.
I made this exact to recipe except I baked it in a glass 9X 13 pan. This was a very rich cake. Like a previous poster had said it was almost too much chocolate
Excellent cake! I originally made this for a social at work, but after my sons tasted it, they requested it for their special birthday cakes! So easy, moist, and chocolately. Definitely a keeper to make again & again!
