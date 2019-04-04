Double Chocolate Brownie Cake

Ooh la la! So good!!! Made this as a "welcome home" treat for my fiance (he was gone all last week on business). He liked it, so I'm happy. :) This is basically a slight variation of Susan Feiler's Chocolate Lovers' Favorite Cake. The main differences are that Susan's version calls for all butter instead of oil/water, uses 1 cup less sour cream, 1 additional egg and extract. I must admit, I like ECHOSZERO's cake much better! If you want a comparison, think of a molten chocolate cake (but be sure to serve warm for the AWESOME effect!). Served (warm) with a drizzle of caramel sauce and a scoop of fudge ripple ice cream, this was DECADENT and reminded me of the cake Ruths Chris Steak House serves for $10!!! I've snuck a piece of this each night so far this week lol! I really didn't find that I needed to make any alterations, other than substituting chocolate fudge pudding for plain chocolate (just my preference) and I did add ~ 2 T of reserved cake mix to my chocolate chips to help prevent them from sinking to the bottom on my bundt pan (thank's for the idea Lambchop!). I can't WAIT to try this with mint, peanut butter or raspberry baking chips or maybe even with Kahlua, Amaretto or Chambord... yum, yum! Heck, I think I'll try using individual bundt pans for my next dinner party (why not???). Thanks for sharing! This will forever be my weak indulgence. :-)