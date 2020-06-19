Abuela's Picadillo

This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo recipe for ground beef hash/chili, usually served with white rice, beans, and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without squash. This dish is a favorite at home, so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course, my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had, and I agree!

Recipe by MarieSoler

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook and stir ground beef in a large stockpot over medium-high heat until crumbly and browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain grease.

  • Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic to hot oil; cook and stir until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add to beef in the stockpot.

  • Pour tomato sauce, water, wine, and hot sauce into the stockpot. Stir in sazon seasoning, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer picadillo, uncovered, until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Split olives in half with your fingers and stir into picadillo. Add squash. Simmer until squash is tender and liquid reduces but picadillo is not dry, 45 to 60 minutes. Season with salt.

You can use another type of squash if butternut is not available.

You can substitute a pinch of saffron or a dash of yellow food coloring for the sazon packet.

378 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 22g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 1856.2mg. Full Nutrition
