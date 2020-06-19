Abuela's Picadillo

This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo recipe for ground beef hash/chili, usually served with white rice, beans, and plantains. Picadillo also goes great with mashed potatoes and can be made without squash. This dish is a favorite at home, so I usually make 2 pounds to have leftovers for making empanadas (meat pies) the next day. Picadillo also freezes well. Of course, my kids say this is the best picadillo they've ever had, and I agree!
10.15.16 Made half a recipe which called for half of a small butternut squash (and mine was small). I peeled and cut that half into cubes, but if I’d used all of it, the meat/sauce mixture wouldn’t have even covered the squash. I ended up using about a quarter of a small squash. I did use Spanish tomato sauce which gave it a little kick of heat, and added a whole bay leaf (not ground bay leaf) to the picadillo, removing it before serving. I typically add potatoes to my picadillo, but the butternut squash was a nice change. I live in Florida, I’ve eaten a lot of picadillo (love it, too), and this is a good recipe. MarieSoler, thanks for sharing.
Great recipe. Taste delicious!!! Used diced tomato with tomatoe paste instead of tomato sauce., and ground turkey instead of ground beef. It's what I had available and it came out very tasteful. Household each and two plates. No leftovers.
I have never had Picadillo before so I was not sure what this would be. I thought the ingredient combination sounded awesome. It was okay. I did not add the extra salt since 1800+ per serving is high. Maybe it will be better tomorrow. It is good but not great tonight.
Delicious! I made my own Sazon seasoning because never having heard of it before I wasn’t sure I could find it in Ontario supermarkets and I had all the ingredients. Then I used way too much because I wasn’t sure how much was in one store bought packet. I compensated by adding less hot sauce. It still turned out great. A little spicy but not too spicy. Next time I will remember that 1 packet of Sazon is equal to 1.5 teaspoons, not tablespoons.
I’m a fairly new cook, and this is one of the few recipes I repeatedly make. I had never had Picadillo before, so I an’t compare it to anything, but I love how complex the flavors are for being so easy to make. Love the raisin/olive mix, especially. This recipe has never failed me, and is an interesting choice to bring to potlucks. Freezes great.
My husband and I loved this dish. I cut recipe in half. I used fresh oregano instead of parsley, I didn’t have onion powder so left it out. The best part we’re the green olives. I added squash, zucchini, and green olives toward the end because I don’t like them cooked too long. I added a few sliced green olives for a garnish. If you do that don’t use too much salt.
This recipe looked and appeared to be potentially delicious and it was, just that exactly. Only thing I changed was using a little less hot sauce to suit my own taste. However, I can taste how much better it would have been if I could tolerate more hot sauce in it. I will be making this again;it's a keeper.
