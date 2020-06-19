Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies for Two

Recipe by TAMMY111877

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Mix oats, pumpkin puree, sugar, egg white, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Divide into 2 portions on the greased baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 1.5g; sodium 382mg. Full Nutrition
