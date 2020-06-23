Truffle Cheese and Potato Tacos
This is an awesome and hearty vegetarian taco. Any cheese can be used but the potatoes really accent the truffles and bring out the flavor. Serve with tortilla chips and salsa.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
I recommend getting a cheese called Sottocenere. It's a young Italian cow's milk cheese, with the texture and mild flavor of provolone, infused with truffles. It will melt better than a pecorino or other drier, aged cheeses.
This recipe is also great when you roast the tomatoes, onions, and green chile in olive oil with salt and pepper for 20 minutes before making the puree.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.