Truffle Cheese and Potato Tacos

This is an awesome and hearty vegetarian taco. Any cheese can be used but the potatoes really accent the truffles and bring out the flavor. Serve with tortilla chips and salsa.

By Zara

prep:
15 mins
cook:
28 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 tacos
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain.

  • Place 1/2 of the tomatoes, 1/2 of the onion, and 1/2 of the green chile pepper in a food processor or blender; season with salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.

  • Heat 1/4 cup oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add potatoes and mash with the back of a wooden spoon or fork. Season potatoes with salt and pepper. Cook and stir until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir 1/2 cup blended tomato mixture into potatoes.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a separate skillet over medium heat; cook 1 tortilla until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Spoon 1 tablespoon potato mixture onto 1 side of the tortilla, cover with truffle-infused cheese, and fold taco in half. Fry in the oil until brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes more. Repeat with remaining oil, tortillas, potato mixture, and cheese.

  • Mix the remaining tomatoes, onion, and green chile pepper together in a bowl; add the remaining blended tomato mixture until salsa is well mixed. Serve salsa alongside tacos.

Cook's Notes:

I recommend getting a cheese called Sottocenere. It's a young Italian cow's milk cheese, with the texture and mild flavor of provolone, infused with truffles. It will melt better than a pecorino or other drier, aged cheeses.

This recipe is also great when you roast the tomatoes, onions, and green chile in olive oil with salt and pepper for 20 minutes before making the puree.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 24.7g; sodium 68.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Anex Uaiv (Ene)
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
I love cheese Read More
