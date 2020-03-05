Ground Turkey Taco Meat
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 200.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.6g 41 %
carbohydrates: 6.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
fat: 10.4g 16 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 88.5mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 1681.5IU 34 %
niacin equivalents: 8.1mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 30 %
vitamin c: 3.6mg 6 %
folate: 14.2mcg 4 %
calcium: 49.6mg 5 %
iron: 3.3mg 18 %
magnesium: 37mg 9 %
potassium: 402.7mg 12 %
sodium: 799.2mg 33 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.