Ground Turkey Taco Meat

170 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 25
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!

By adnerb78

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
16 mins
total:
26 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Mix chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, and cayenne together in a small bowl.

  • Cook turkey in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring to break up clumps, until no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder mixture and water. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir cider vinegar and brown sugar into the skillet. Simmer until flavors combine, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 799.2mg. Full Nutrition
