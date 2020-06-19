Orange Milkshake
My favorite milkshake recipe.
I cut the calories by more than half since since I only made half the recipe, used soy milk instead of regular milk and subbed Truvia for the sugar. It's not thick like a milkshake, more reminiscent of an Orange Julius and very delicious.Read More
Very disappointing, just tasted like creamy orange juice.Read More
I made it though I didn’t add ice cream though it was amazing
Yummy! our orange juice was a bit sour, so up'd the sugar to compensate; very refreshing
Maybe the best milkshake I have ever made. I used fresh squeezed orange juice and it was absolutely perfect. Bravo!
I just moved into my apartment, so I was looking for a recipe so I could use my new blender! This one seemed easy enough! One change I did make though….I don’t have measuring spoons! 😔 so for the sugar, I used an every-day teaspoon, and just put 5 scoops of sugar (I know, seems like a lot). It actually came out GREAT! Tastes just like a creamsicle!
Tastes a lot like arby's orange milkshake, thanks!
I was over all pleased with the results but maybe it's a specific type of orange juice I needed
I used plain yogurt and added a bit of vanilla.
Simple & refreshing
