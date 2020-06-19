Orange Milkshake

4.4
12 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

My favorite milkshake recipe.

Recipe by Hansika Kuruppuarachchi

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 milkshake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, ice cream, milk, and sugar in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour milkshake into a glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 28.2mg; sodium 87.3mg. Full Nutrition
