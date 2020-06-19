Best Brioche French Toast

4.5
77 Ratings
  • 5 57
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Probably the best brioche French toast ever. Finishing it in the oven ensures that even thick slices are not runny or underdone. Browned butter also adds a nutty, caramel twist to the usual maple goodness.

Recipe by ABC123

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk milk, eggs, vanilla extract, sugar, nutmeg, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, dip each slice of brioche bread in the egg mixture and cook in the hot butter until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side, adding more butter as needed. Transfer French toast to a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Cook and stir 1/4 cup butter in a skillet over medium-low heat until browned and toasty, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer browned butter to a cold dish. Drizzle browned butter over baked French toast and top each slice with 1 tablespoon maple syrup.

Tips

Challah bread can be used in place of the brioche, if desired. Leave bread out overnight if fresh, in order to dry it out a bit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 79.7g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 338.9mg; sodium 721.4mg. Full Nutrition
