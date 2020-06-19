Best Brioche French Toast

Have to add to the rave reviews. I made this this morning in my family told me to throw away all my other recipes for French toast. The brioche that I had was very moist so I put it on a cookie sheet and dried it in the oven for about five minutes on each side 170°. I probably could’ve done this a little longer. We did six slices of Brioche and had about half of the mixture left over so next time will cut that in half. I also did not have nut Meg on hand as we were traveling so I use cinnamon instead. My French toast also did not perfect but it didn’t make a difference to us. The brown better with the syrup combination was over-the-top. Thank you so much for posting a wonderful recipe that my family will enjoy for years to come.