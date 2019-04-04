Stained Glass Gelatin Cake

This showstopper no-bake Jell-O cake is as delicious to eat as it is pretty to look at. Cubes of Jell-O are suspended in a creamy vanilla-flavored gelatin, and then set in a jello mold to create a stained glass effect.

Recipe by MARCEA

prep:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs 2 mins
total:
8 hrs 32 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place each gelatin mix in a separate bowl; stir 1/2 cup boiling water into each until completely dissolved, about 2 minutes. Stir 1/2 cup cold water into each gelatin mix; refrigerate until completely set, 4 hours to overnight.

  • Grease a 9-inch cake pan or use a silicone mold. Slice the chilled gelatin into cubes and gently toss together; tip into the prepared cake pan.

  • Pour 1 cup cold water into a bowl and sprinkle unflavored gelatin over water; let sit until dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1 cup boiling water and stir until gelatin is dissolved.

  • Pour sweetened condensed milk into a blender or food processor. Add cream, unflavored gelatin mixture and vanilla extract to the blender. Blend mixture until well combined; pour over gelatin cubes in the cake pan. Evenly distribute milk mixture using a spatula.

  • Refrigerate until set, 4 hours to overnight. Run a knife along the sides of the mold and invert cake onto a plate.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have powdered gelatin on hand, you can use leaf gelatin. Use the number of leaves needed to set 4 1/2 cups of liquid. Depending on the type of leaf gelatin you have, you will need somewhere around 12 leaves. Follow the package instructions to dissolve the gelatin leaves before adding to the milk and cream mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 14.4mg; sodium 169.3mg. Full Nutrition
