Stained Glass Gelatin Cake

This showstopper no-bake Jell-O cake is as delicious to eat as it is pretty to look at. Cubes of Jell-O are suspended in a creamy vanilla-flavored gelatin, and then set in a jello mold to create a stained glass effect.
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you don't have powdered gelatin on hand, you can use leaf gelatin. Use the number of leaves needed to set 4 1/2 cups of liquid. Depending on the type of leaf gelatin you have, you will need somewhere around 12 leaves. Follow the package instructions to dissolve the gelatin leaves before adding to the milk and cream mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 61.1g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 14.4mg; sodium 169.3mg. Full Nutrition
Super easy to make, with great results! I made it with four packets of jello rather than five, and used two colours. It turned out great, and my father who loves jello was very impressed! It tasted pretty good as well; regardless of the flavour combinations you use, it will taste fruity. It wasn't very sweet which was a plus, it was a refreshing rather than rich dessert.
This is a nice tasting gelatin dessert. I especially love changing up the colors for various holidays. Red and blue, along with the white for the fourth, red and green for Christmas, orange and green or purple for Halloween, and so on.
Came out every bit as visually impressive as I'd hoped, and sliced gorgeously! The texture is pleasant, but the taste is much more understated than looks would suggest. I'm thinking of trying a different extract next time.. tutti-fruitti maybe.. to solve this problem.
Fun idea: other extracts can be used as well, as can food coloring for the cream base (coordinate with jello selection according to occasion or personal tastes!)
Just keep in mind, that impressiveness is earned, this is a lot trickier (and more time-consuming) to make than a simple jello mold.
