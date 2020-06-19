Pumpkin Ginger Jam

4.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I always loved pumpkin preserves, but this recipe is my favorite. You may decide to omit ginger and only add lemon, but in my opinion ginger makes it very special.

Recipe by tatjanasok

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
20 hrs
total:
21 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir pumpkin and sugar together in a saucepan. Cover and let stand, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Place unpeeled lemon wedges in a food processor; puree until smooth.

  • Place pumpkin and sugar mixture in the saucepan over high heat. Stir in lemon and ginger. Bring to a rolling boil; cook, stirring frequently, until pumpkin is translucent but still holds its shape, about 30 minutes. Mash to desired consistency.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add jars and lids and boil for 5 minutes. Pack pumpkin mixture into hot jars and cover with lids. Let cool, then refrigerate and use within a month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
