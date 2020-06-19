Pumpkin Ginger Jam
I always loved pumpkin preserves, but this recipe is my favorite. You may decide to omit ginger and only add lemon, but in my opinion ginger makes it very special.
It was easy to make, it tastes good but I thought it tasted more lemon ginger than pumpkin I do wish they would have posted how many jars to use and how many cups of chopped pumpkin. My batch made 6 half pints with 4 1/2 cups chopped pumpkin
Tasted more like Ginger than Pumpkin.
I have never thought of pumpkin jam, only pumpkin butter. This is both easy and delicious. I added extra ginger after reading the other review. I used it on pumpkin waffles and loved it. It is a treat not to be overlooked. Thank you for the recipe.
very easy to do. I added a hint of nutmeg and it tasted even better. This recipe is a keeper, for sure.
