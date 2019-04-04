True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

I love risotto, and it is a true labor of love. What I don't like is standing over the stove, stirring for 40 minutes, ladling broth, stirring, adding more broth . . . although that is the true Italian way. I recently tried making risotto in my Instant Pot®, with excellent results, so I adapted this recipe for my "IP" as well. You can use the saute function to cook the shallot and garlic right in the pot. I sauteed them for a few minutes, then added the arborio rice and let that toast for a few minutes, then added the full cup of white wine and stirred until the wine was reduced, added the mushrooms and the broth and put the lid on and use manual setting, 7 minutes. Once the time was up, I released the pressure, stirred in the butter and Parmigiano Reggiano® and served. It was perfect!

