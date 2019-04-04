True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

I love risotto, and it is a true labor of love. What I don't like is standing over the stove, stirring for 40 minutes, ladling broth, stirring, adding more broth . . . although that is the true Italian way. I recently tried making risotto in my Instant Pot®, with excellent results, so I adapted this recipe for my "IP" as well. You can use the saute function to cook the shallot and garlic right in the pot. I sauteed them for a few minutes, then added the arborio rice and let that toast for a few minutes, then added the full cup of white wine and stirred until the wine was reduced, added the mushrooms and the broth and put the lid on and use manual setting, 7 minutes. Once the time was up, I released the pressure, stirred in the butter and Parmigiano Reggiano® and served. It was perfect!
Excellent base for porcini risotto! I followed this recipe with some suggested alternatives from the Shitake and Baby Bella risotto, mainly using one pot for the porcini and rice, and adding 1/2 lb. of baby Bellas. I used homemade chicken stock, and added to it 1 cup of the porcini liquid. I sautéed everything except the baby bella mushrooms in a large LeCreuset pot. As directed in this recipe, I sautéed first the shallots and garlic; then the porcini; half of the wine; then the arborio rice; the other half of wine. In the meantime, I sautéed the baby Bellas with onion and garlic in a mix of butter and olive oil, and set aside. I followed the directions on adding the stock, slowly, and added the sautéed baby bellas with about 10 minutes to go. I increased the amount of Parmesan cheese and added some chopped parsley. Served with broccoli salad. Delicious!
Excellent! I used vegetable broth instead of beef and ghee in place of butter. I will definitely make this recipe again. My guests asked for the recipe. One error of note: at no time does the recipe say when to combine the cooked mushroom s with the risotto.
I used regular white rice in the recipe and minced garlic. I didn't remove the garlic from the mushroom saute, and I used vegetable stock. I also used fresh rosemary. My cooking time ended up being about 30 minutes. The dish is very earthy tasting. A side dish of fresh green beans was the perfect compliment. Delicious!
Great recipe. This is the 1st time I made risotto & it turned out good with a few modifications. I would make it with butter instead of wine next time. I used 1/2 pound Porta Bella mushrooms. I added them during the last 10 minutes of cooking. I will make it again.
