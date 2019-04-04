True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

As classically Italian as you can get, this unadulterated risotto is made in the traditional way and simply flavored with porcini mushrooms, white wine, butter and Parmesan cheese.

Recipe by miche

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
39 mins
additional:
1 hr 3 mins
total:
1 hr 57 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place porcini mushrooms in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let soak until soft, about 1 hour. Drain, reserving soaking liquid. Squeeze mushrooms to remove excess water and roughly chop.

  • Bring beef stock to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to low and cover to keep warm.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add garlic cloves; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Season with rosemary, salt, and pepper. Discard garlic cloves; pour in 1/2 cup wine. Increase heat to medium-high and simmer until wine reduces, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil with 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir shallot until soft, about 3 minutes. Cook and stir Arborio rice until toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Pour in remaining 1/2 cup wine. Simmer until wine is absorbed, about 3 minutes.

  • Ladle 1/3 of the warm stock into the saucepan; cook and stir until absorbed. Ladle in remaining stock and reserved soaking liquid in small amounts and cook, stirring constantly, until risotto is tender and creamy, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Remove risotto from the heat; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter and Parmesan cheese. Let stand for 3 to 5 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

Substitute vegetable stock for the beef stock if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
737 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 91.6g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 319.4mg. Full Nutrition
