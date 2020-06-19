Philly-Style Pumpkin Banana Bread

Amazing pumpkin bread with a little South Philly spin. Moist inside, crunchy outside, and bursting with flavor!

Recipe by lrossanese

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 7x3-inch loaf pans
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 7x3-inch loaf pans with 2 teaspoons butter.

  • Mix flour, sugar, walnuts, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger together in a large bowl. Cube 2 tablespoons butter into the bowl.

  • Whisk pumpkin puree, vegetable oil, eggs, banana, and honey together in a bowl until smooth. Fold in flour mixture just until blended. Pour into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes; invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

If you want to top with icing, mix whipped vanilla frosting (such as Duncan Hines(R)) with 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree and 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 64.4g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 51.6mg; sodium 468.3mg. Full Nutrition
