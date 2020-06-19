Philly-Style Pumpkin Banana Bread

This is moist, spongey, and cake-like. The spices are fantastic. I reduced the sugar, adding more banana and subbed maple syrup for the honey. I will add extra walnuts next time. I made one loaf gluten free; both were fabulous.
This is moist, spongey, and cake-like. The spices are fantastic. I reduced the sugar, adding more banana and subbed maple syrup for the honey. I will add extra walnuts next time. I made one loaf gluten free; both were fabulous.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.