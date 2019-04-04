Sausage Stuffing Balls

This baked sausage ball recipe was given to me by my cousin. They are appetizers, but they also make great meatballs.

By Janice

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 sausage balls
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix herb-seasoned dry bread stuffing mix with hot water. Gradually mix in pork until blended with the stuffing mix. Stir in onion, celery, egg and baking powder.

  • Shape the mixture into 1 inch balls. Place the balls on a large baking sheet, cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven 15 minutes.

  • Remove foil. Raise oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking 25 minutes, until golden brown.

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 245.8mg. Full Nutrition
