Sausage Stuffing Balls
This baked sausage ball recipe was given to me by my cousin. They are appetizers, but they also make great meatballs.
These are awesome! They went over really well on my appetizer tray. I do however think that the 1/2 cup of bread cubes is a typo, as it was way too soggy. I ended up adding another cup of and they were perfect. Thanks Janice!
I did not like these. I think I was expecting something diffrent. More like meatball.
I had a recipe very similar to this..only you make Chicken Stovetop Stuffing according to the directions... I use sweet italian sausage and onion..no egg or celery and add cheese...form into balls and bake.....YUM!!!!! Doreen
I was looking for a sausage ball recipe to use some sausage that was leftover from breakfast. It was difficult to find one that didn't call for Bisquick (which I did not have). This one was great! I only had about a quarter of a pound of sausage so I adjusted the recipe which meant I should use 1/4 of an egg??? I left that out and added a handful of shredded cheddar cheese instead. Also, I didn't have any stuffing mix so I substituted Progresso Italian bread crumbs. I was very pleased with the results. And, one more thing, I noticed in the picture that these balls make quite a mess of the pan so I lined mine with foil. No mess and they were just fabulous. Thank you for the great recipe!
I made these to take to a New Year's eve party. I doubled it and used two boxes of Stove Top chicken flavor, two rolls of Jimmy Dean sage sausage and I added a 16oz. package of finely shredded cheddar/jack cheese. I omitted the onion and celery but added some onion powder (running short on time). I missed the part about changing the temperature setting and ended up cooking these on 350 for the entire time, but did follow the instructions for covering the batch. Nearly all of them were eaten and I got many compliments. Even my husband who doesn't like sausage really liked them. I will definitely use this one again! Thanks!
Could NOT stop eating these! Super yummy! I used one 6 oz box of stuffing, left all other ingreds the same.
These are great! I to used 1 1/2 cups stuffing instead of the half cup called for.. typo probably.. I also used the Italian sausage and mozz cheese.. and served them with spag. sauce to dip them in.. we all love them.. including my extremely picky * I will only eat hotdogs and cheerios* 3 year old. Thanks!
These are really very good. I've made them with and without the chopped onion, with and without the baking powder, with and without shredded cheddar and they always come out perfect and taste wonderful! This is my no fail appetizer recipe for casual gatherings that I know will please everyone. My kids enjoy dipping them in BBQ sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
After I read all the reviews, I made one 6oz of chicken Stove Top according to the package directions, and mixed a bit of minced onion and italian blend shredded cheese (what I had on hand) with the uncooked hot sausage and then blended in the stuffing. Rolled into balls and cooked according to directions. Everyone raved about these all night! I served them with marinara, but they were good without it too! I will definitely be making these again. Thanks for the recipe!
This is great and very easy to modify. I already made twice. I made my own pork sausage, used bread crumbs, didn't add water but about a tbsp of olive oil, some lightly toasted chopped pine nuts one time and grated feta cheese another. One time used the onion and celery and one time didn't. Added various spices and forgot the baking powder one time and they still came out great. Thanks so much. Everyone loved these.
I made these last Thanksgiving as a appetizer, with marinara sauce as dip...they were real good. Stuck to the recipe although I did add shredded cheese as others did, used beef broth instead of water, and also added finely chopped waterchestnuts. The last few times that I made these I used as meatballs with homemade marinara sauce and was a big hit. I also used Jimmy dean maple sausage, yummy!!!
Excellent. This made a great aappetizer at a holiday party! Will make again.
Big hit at a recent party!!! Thanks for sharing.
I didn't like the proportion of sausage to stuffing mix. I felt like there was too much sausage, so I decreased the sausage and added more stuffing. It was still a little runny, so I added some Bisquick to thicken it up. They turned out good. I served them for a party and was told that they were really good.
very nice. I always take these to parties and they are the first to be eaten!
Loved these! Actually made them for breakfast and my kids raved over them. Even my picky eater! I used a gluten-free savory stuffing mix and added a handful of shredded cheese, and left out the onions and celery (only because I didn't have time to chop them) and they were terrific. I have some in the oven right now baking for supper. Great dipped in honey mustard sauce or alone! Thanks for the super recipe, now one of my "go-to's" 2-1-11 Making this again as we wait for the blizzard to roll in. They smell so good! I used the gluten-free stuffing mix again and doubled the recipe...got 55! I get sausage from a local butcher shop that has FANTASTIC sausage. I think the kind of sausage you use will make a BIG difference in how these taste. Don't waste your money and time on cheap ingredients if you can help it, buy good quality meat and they'll always be good!
These were really good! We used the stovetop as others suggested, and made our own sausage gravy to go with it. One of the best flavored meatballs we have ever had.
Liked it a lot! Had to use a whole box of stuffing, but I also had a bit more sausage I was using up from breakfast. Didn't read the reviews until they were in the oven, & wished I had added cheese, but after trying them they really didn't need it! These were delicious as-is! My 9 yr old who doesn't like the Bisquick Sausage Ball recipe LOVED LOVED them! Thanks so much for the recipe!
These are a great appetizer for a Christmas party but not very pretty looking. It has all the great taste of Christmas dinner in it. I will be making these again.
they were ok, a little bland.
i love these and we have a recipe and we have one just like it only with cheese!!!!!!! it soooooooooo goood bluebrid.14!
this was a big hit this year for Christmas eve dinner. like others i used twice what the recipe called for for the stuffing. did not use the extra onion/celery. the few we had leftover were great for breakfast the next day with some leftover deviled eggs! thanks for the post GINGERCHANCEFELIX!
These were soooo good! Exactly what I expected. I used chicken broth instead of water because I had some to use up, and I didn't add celery (not a big fan). My house smelled like Thanksgiving! So Yummy!!!
This was very good. I made a few adjustments: cooked stove top chicken according to package. Browned Hot Breakfast Sausage; added 1 cup of cheddar cheese to cooked sausage; then added sausage mix to prepared stuffing mix. Rolled out balls and cooked 30 minutes; uncovered for 30 min. Family enjoyed them; even my son that will not try the dressing during our Thanksgiving dinner
1st -I used 1.25 lbs of sausage, one full box of herb stuffing, 3/4 c. water,one onion, 1 egg, 1 block of shredded swiss cheese, and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder. I rolled into balls & baked at 425 degrees until brown. 2nd-1.23 lbs of sweet sausage, 1 diced tomato, 1 box of cornbread stuffing, 2 cups of mozzarella, 1 egg, 1/4 c. hot water. Roll into balls & bake at 375 till browned.
So good we decided to make them again after dinner and freeze them for a special occasion!
Thank you the whole family loved this. I just added one more step. I crushed an additional amount of stuffing and rolled the balls in this before popping them in the oven. When they had 5 minutes left I raised the temp to 400 to crisp the outside a little. Very Yummy.
Made these during the holidays and they were a big hit at parties.
My family loved these..no leftovers..
These are good. I agree with another reviewer that said they're good, but not the best. I used Johnsonville hot sausage, Stovetop Herb Stuffing (all of a 6 oz box), added some shredded cheddar too; didn't have any celery so I omitted that. Still very good, will make again with a few changes.
I should have read the comments first, wayyyyy too soggy.
Make these often for my teenage son. He loves them!
I used one box of low sodium stove top stuffing, about one cup of shredded cheddar and kept everything else the same. Oh, i did use a little over a pound of Italian sausage. Made two sample meatballs in the microwave to taste for seasoning. I am glad I used low sodium stuffing. otherwise it would have been too salty. I will make this often. Thank You for the great appetizer recipe.
Just took these out of oven and boy are they good! I doulble recipe but used the same amount of onion and celery chopped extra small but not minced. Thank you for the recipe!
I added dried cranberries to create Thanksgiving appetizers. (Seeped the cranberries in hot water a bit first). It's like a Thanksgiving meal in every meatball! Great recipe. Thanks!
These took longer than 15 min to cook and I too added more stuffing than the recipe called for.
I love this recipe! I can not get my kids to eat regular stuffing but, since these were in shapes as like a ball they eat them up!:) These were yummy. Thanks
Great recipe. Everytime I make this for a gathering someone is sure to ask for the recipe.
I used one box of Stove Top turkey flavor stuffing mix, added 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese I omitted the onions and celery and baking powder, because I was running out of time. I lined the bottom of the baking dish with foil. Because I had couple of dishes cooking at the same time . I cooked the stuffing balls at 350 the whole time . I was not sure how they were going to taste, so I asked my husband and daughter to sample the stuffing balls, I had to stop them from eating the the whole tray of stuffing balls before our guess arrived.I severed them as an appetizer, they were a big hit. what's on the menu for dinner tonight stuffing balls
These were very good, but I wasn't quite sure how to rate them because I wasn't sure how to classify them. In the end, I decided that although easy and tasty, they were neither the best meatball nor the best sausage appetizer I've ever had, so they get a four rating from me. Don't get me wrong - I would make them again - but I just don't view them as "The Best."
I loved these! They were even better the next day. We also made regular sausage balls, and these were much more popular. Great, easy recipe! I also used a whole box of stovetop, like others recommended. It was great!
