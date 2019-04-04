Sausage Stuffing Balls

Loved these! Actually made them for breakfast and my kids raved over them. Even my picky eater! I used a gluten-free savory stuffing mix and added a handful of shredded cheese, and left out the onions and celery (only because I didn't have time to chop them) and they were terrific. I have some in the oven right now baking for supper. Great dipped in honey mustard sauce or alone! Thanks for the super recipe, now one of my "go-to's" 2-1-11 Making this again as we wait for the blizzard to roll in. They smell so good! I used the gluten-free stuffing mix again and doubled the recipe...got 55! I get sausage from a local butcher shop that has FANTASTIC sausage. I think the kind of sausage you use will make a BIG difference in how these taste. Don't waste your money and time on cheap ingredients if you can help it, buy good quality meat and they'll always be good!