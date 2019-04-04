Spring Roll Wrappers

This is a simple recipe for preparing homemade flour spring roll wrappers. Be sure to plan ahead, as the dough needs to chill several hours or overnight.

By PATTY5

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Sift bread flour into a medium bowl and make a well in the center. Place egg and cold water in well. Beat with a wooden spoon until a smooth dough has formed. Use more water as necessary. Knead until elastic and pliable. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator 4 hours, or overnight.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into an approximately 14x14 inch square. Cut into 12 equal squares. Roll each square into a very thin 6x6 inch square. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
42 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
