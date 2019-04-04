Spring Roll Wrappers
This is a simple recipe for preparing homemade flour spring roll wrappers. Be sure to plan ahead, as the dough needs to chill several hours or overnight.
This is a simple recipe for preparing homemade flour spring roll wrappers. Be sure to plan ahead, as the dough needs to chill several hours or overnight.
Great taste, super easy with a pasta machine!Read More
Spring rolls are traditionally made from rice wrappers, not wheat. These are more like wonton wrappers that you would use for eggrolls or crab rangoons, which are traditionally made from wheat.Read More
Spring rolls are traditionally made from rice wrappers, not wheat. These are more like wonton wrappers that you would use for eggrolls or crab rangoons, which are traditionally made from wheat.
I hate to say it, but these were terrible. When they were done they tasted like a deep fried pancake. Not very crunchy on the inside (and we rolled them thin!) Very bland, soggy, not very good at all.
Great taste, super easy with a pasta machine!
Wonderful for making egg rolls. Although I add a touch more water because the dough dries out quickly and is absoulty a pain to roll out. Takes a little practice to get the rolling down but now i triple the recipe and make hugh batches of egg rolls to freeze. People who say they taste bland are missing the salt that exists in store bought kinds.
These are exactly what I've been looking for. They are similar to the store-bought kinds. I deep-fried my eggrolls and they turned out crisp and yummy. I will no longer waste my money on store-bought now that I've found these. Thank you very much!
Although I think I need more practice at rolling and assembling, this recipe gave me a good head start. I definately reccommend doubling this recipe if you truly want 12 "normal sized" spring rolls from it. Otherwise, they are mini-spring rolls and you will have half the filling left-over as I did!
These worked great, but I don't think I got them quite thin enough. The rolling out part is the only hard part about this recipe. Otherwise, easy as pie...or easier!
They are perfect!!!!!!! I did added extra wather as recomended by previous reviews. I fryed half and baked the other, they were excelent!
I didn't tried this recipe but offcourse I have tried spring roll wrappers without eggs while making chicken spring rolls. added just water, refined flour & salt. They taste similar to those we have in restraurants and malls but weren't crispy. i think use of egg makes them cryspy.
Hooray! Finally a wrapper that works! I made a gluten free version using gf flour so mine required a bit more water but they held up and baked well. They taste like fresh pasta. I tried to get them as thin as possible but without gluten you must be cautious so mine were thicker than written therefore my dough yielded 8 wrappers. I baked mine, not fried them. They don't overpower the flavour of the filling but really are just a delicate tasting vehicle for getting the other stuff in your mouth! Thank you Patty5 for the recipe.
I really liked these. I had to do a lot of rolling to get them thin enough for my liking. Followed recipe as written. Just not sure why to refrigerate so long. Next time I will experiment some
i needed to add more water and i had an incredibly hard time rolling the thin sheets out.
Using a pasta machine, you can get these sheets really thin and they are quite nice. I am vegan, and used a flax egg for the egg, and more moisture in the form of water. The dough was tough, but not dry. It worked out well! I will be making these often.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections