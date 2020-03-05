Pacific Rim Barbeque Sauce

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an East-West fusion dish that is easy to prepare and gets rave reviews every time. Try it when you want a change from your regular barbeque preparation.

By Kelly Joy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, sherry, hoisin sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic, ginger, 5-spice powder, and pepper in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir until flavors combine, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 472.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2016
10.1.16 Spent the day doing yard work and didn t feel much like fussing with dinner. I served this BBQ sauce over half a toasted English muffin with a grilled ground beef patty topped with the BBQ sauce and caramelized onions...hubs and I both really liked it! It sort of reminded us both of a "steak sauce" served this way but I think this would be excellent on grilled chicken or pork tenderloin or even incorporated into a cold Asian noodle salad. We're not really into sweet these days so I did cut back the brown sugar by about 25% but that's personal taste. Put your thinking cap on because it s more than a barbeque sauce very versatile. Kelly Joy we enjoyed your recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2016
10.1.16 Spent the day doing yard work and didn t feel much like fussing with dinner. I served this BBQ sauce over half a toasted English muffin with a grilled ground beef patty topped with the BBQ sauce and caramelized onions...hubs and I both really liked it! It sort of reminded us both of a "steak sauce" served this way but I think this would be excellent on grilled chicken or pork tenderloin or even incorporated into a cold Asian noodle salad. We're not really into sweet these days so I did cut back the brown sugar by about 25% but that's personal taste. Put your thinking cap on because it s more than a barbeque sauce very versatile. Kelly Joy we enjoyed your recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
MF929
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2017
It was a nice twist on BBQ sauce Read More
Catmother MissKitty
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2017
Added about 1/2 teaspoon chili paste for a bit more heat. Overall good stuff! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022