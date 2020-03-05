Pacific Rim Barbeque Sauce

Rating: 5 stars

10.1.16 Spent the day doing yard work and didn t feel much like fussing with dinner. I served this BBQ sauce over half a toasted English muffin with a grilled ground beef patty topped with the BBQ sauce and caramelized onions...hubs and I both really liked it! It sort of reminded us both of a "steak sauce" served this way but I think this would be excellent on grilled chicken or pork tenderloin or even incorporated into a cold Asian noodle salad. We're not really into sweet these days so I did cut back the brown sugar by about 25% but that's personal taste. Put your thinking cap on because it s more than a barbeque sauce very versatile. Kelly Joy we enjoyed your recipe