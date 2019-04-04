Sinigang na Isda sa Miso (Fish Stew with Miso)

This is a popular Filipino soup dish usually eaten for lunch with rice. Several variations of this soup dish abound in the Philippines. However, I suggest that the green chiles should never be excluded.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and ginger; cook and stir until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook and stir until mushy, about 5 minutes. Stir in miso paste and fish sauce; simmer until flavors combine, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour water into the pot; bring to a boil. Add fish fillets and radish; simmer until radish softens slightly, about 2 minutes. Stir in chile peppers, mustard greens, and kalamansi juice. Simmer, uncovered, until greens are wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Any variety of white fish can be substituted for the red snapper. Some people like to substitute fish head for the fish fillets. If using fish head, have the fishmonger remove the gills and scales.

Substitute kangkong or swamp cabbage for the pungent mustard greens if desired. You can omit the white radish. You can add more vegetables like yard-long beans.

Water that has been used to wash rice can be substituted for the plain water if desired.

Sinigang sa kalamansi powder or sinigang sa sampaloc (tamarind seasoning mix) can be substituted for the Filipino lemon juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 52.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 83.3mg; sodium 729.8mg. Full Nutrition
