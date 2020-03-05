Edible Cookie Dough

Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.

By Kala McKay

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in vanilla extract and salt. Add flour; mix until a crumbly dough forms. Mix in milk. Fold in milk chocolate chips and mini chocolate chips.

Editor's Note:

There is a potential risk of foodborne illness from the consumption of raw flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 253.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (137)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Ella Ahern
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2017
IMPORTANT: don't use raw flour... it's easy enough to pasteurize! All you have to do is stick the flour in the microwave for a minute stir it up so it doesn't form clumps and and microwave it for another minute (2 minutes in total) this kills any bacteria that may be in the raw flour and makes this cookie dough safe to eat!!! Read More
Helpful
(165)
2Twinkies1Cupcake
Rating: 1 stars
08/18/2017
It is not the raw eggs that can give you food poisoning when eating cookie dough, it's the raw flour which was not made to be consumed without baking. The edible cookie dough you buy in the store is made with treated flour. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Katzmagick in the Kitchen
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2017
First and most important... removing just eggs doesn't make any edible cookie dough recipe "safe" . It's been in the news about raw flour and salmonella poisoning. But it's super easy to toast / bake raw flour and it also adds a nice flavor dimension. The fastest is to put 1 cup in a medium size fry pan and stir in medium heat for 5-6 minutes. The flour changes color slightly and you can smell the nuttiness . Raw flour is probably not one of the first things that comes to mind in regard to food safety but it can be just as dangerous as raw eggs. So as to changes... less salt and by all means experiment with other flavor chips. Personally I like using butterscotch and chocolate chips. Read More
Helpful
(13)
????
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2017
I didn't have milk at the time so I used water instead. I doubled the recipe, but not the sugar. Then, I used 3 tablespoons water instead of 4. It turned out perfect! Read More
Helpful
(12)
morgan
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2017
This is not worthy of 1 star. I hated it. My throat is still burning. Thanks a lot allrecipies.com. Maybe it should be badrecipies.com. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Nicole Bald
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2018
Spread the flour on a baking sheet and bake it in the oven before use!! Or microwave like the other comment says. NEVER use raw flour for edible cookie dough. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Madalyn Freeman
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2018
It was amazing! I do have to say, you really want soft brown sugar, and softened butter. It makes it so you do not need to use an electric mixer, and everything is a lot easier. I really do like how in this one you do not need to put it in plastic wrap and whatnot. Also, put the flour in the microwave for one minute, then stir it, and put it back in for another minute. This makes sure that no bacteria is in the flour, and the cookie dough is safe to eat. It was all eaten in a heartbeat and we loved it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Camille Jones Oeding
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2018
I had to add 1/2 cup more flour. Other wise it was great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Oldspice
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2018
Was great!!!!!!!!!!! I put it in my ice cream, on cake and sometimes just straight out of the bowl! but i would say to use flour that is not raw Read More
Helpful
(3)
