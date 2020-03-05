1 of 137

Rating: 5 stars IMPORTANT: don't use raw flour... it's easy enough to pasteurize! All you have to do is stick the flour in the microwave for a minute stir it up so it doesn't form clumps and and microwave it for another minute (2 minutes in total) this kills any bacteria that may be in the raw flour and makes this cookie dough safe to eat!!! Helpful (165)

Rating: 1 stars It is not the raw eggs that can give you food poisoning when eating cookie dough, it's the raw flour which was not made to be consumed without baking. The edible cookie dough you buy in the store is made with treated flour. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars First and most important... removing just eggs doesn't make any edible cookie dough recipe "safe" . It's been in the news about raw flour and salmonella poisoning. But it's super easy to toast / bake raw flour and it also adds a nice flavor dimension. The fastest is to put 1 cup in a medium size fry pan and stir in medium heat for 5-6 minutes. The flour changes color slightly and you can smell the nuttiness . Raw flour is probably not one of the first things that comes to mind in regard to food safety but it can be just as dangerous as raw eggs. So as to changes... less salt and by all means experiment with other flavor chips. Personally I like using butterscotch and chocolate chips. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't have milk at the time so I used water instead. I doubled the recipe, but not the sugar. Then, I used 3 tablespoons water instead of 4. It turned out perfect! Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars This is not worthy of 1 star. I hated it. My throat is still burning. Thanks a lot allrecipies.com. Maybe it should be badrecipies.com. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Spread the flour on a baking sheet and bake it in the oven before use!! Or microwave like the other comment says. NEVER use raw flour for edible cookie dough. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars It was amazing! I do have to say, you really want soft brown sugar, and softened butter. It makes it so you do not need to use an electric mixer, and everything is a lot easier. I really do like how in this one you do not need to put it in plastic wrap and whatnot. Also, put the flour in the microwave for one minute, then stir it, and put it back in for another minute. This makes sure that no bacteria is in the flour, and the cookie dough is safe to eat. It was all eaten in a heartbeat and we loved it! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I had to add 1/2 cup more flour. Other wise it was great. Helpful (4)