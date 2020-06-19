Vanilla Rich Chocolate Chip Cookies
Flavors of premium vanilla and chocolate blend together to make a wonderful combination in these favorite chocolate chip cookies.
Flavors of premium vanilla and chocolate blend together to make a wonderful combination in these favorite chocolate chip cookies.
One of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes I've found. Just the right consistency and flavor! Wouldn't change a thing!Read More
I made these today and they didn't "spread" out when baking, just stayed in the lumps.Read More
One of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes I've found. Just the right consistency and flavor! Wouldn't change a thing!
My family loves these cookies! I've made the recipe several times and have come up with a few adjustments. The first time they were a little too sweet and you could feel the oil when you picked up a baked cookie. I use 1 cup of butter, 1 cup of white sugar, 1 cup of unpacked brown sugar and 1.5t of baking soda. I also bake them for only 7-8 min and they come out perfect!
I made these today and they didn't "spread" out when baking, just stayed in the lumps.
gotta say the cookies stayed at the same shape( into balls) and did not sink down.
Added suggestion as I get request to make these all the time! No other choc chip recipe stands up close to these. Make sure you don’t ‘melt’ the butter, just soften. Also, these cookies cook best if you drop the cookie dough by spoonful, not a packed cookie scooper.
I found the vanilla overpowering. I made them again with half of the vanilla, and they were very good.
I made these hoping for a more intense and rich vanilla flavor. I didn't get that. I really blame it on too much white sugar. These were too sweet for me and the family. I would like to try to make them again and cut the white sugar in half. But as I haven't tried yet, I can't recommend doing that.
I put the dough in the freezer for about 20 minutes and cooked them for 13 minutes. My husband loved them!
Thumbs Up! These are more crumbly than the originals to shape into balls, but the result is a good tasty morsel.
I messed these up by making the batter too thin. They spread out like pancakes. My fault for mixing them that way.Even though I did, they turned out better than the first batch, everyone loved them anyway. Not just said they did, but these ones disappeared quicker.
I found that there may be a few too many chocolate chips, I know right! So next batch I’m going to reduce them to 9 - 10 oz. kids loves these so much. Is now my new favourite recipe... only did 3/4 tsp of baking soda and 1/4 tsp baking powder and they turned out great.
They were very good but just a little too much vanilla. I will use 3 teaspoons instead of 4 teaspoons next time.
Great recipe. Quick, easy and tasty. Sorry, no picture. We ate them too fast.
soft, chewy and delicious
A very moist and yummy cookies. Perfect!
This has become my go to recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Forget Toll House, these are the bomb! It's the extra butter and vanilla I think. I get raves anywhere I bring them. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Tastes delicious!
I really liked these cookies and had a request for the recipe. I’m at high altitudes so I added about 1/2 cup flour after cooking the first tray because they flattened out too much for my taste.
Very delicious! Great combination of the vanilla and chocolate. I will definitely add this recipe to my collection for family dinner events!
Love this recipe. Haven't baked since I was a kid. This was a major hit with my kids and friends. Appreciate the clear directions.
They are delicious!!
It is so nice of you to write all the ingredients and the steps!thank you so much i am looking forward to try it,really can't wait
Although this is THE BEST reciepe out there..I tweaked it and made this my "dump" cookie. We dump all things leftover in the pantry from previous baking adventures into the bowl along side 3 kinds of chocolate chips (semi sweet, milk and dark) and VOILÁ ...happy estatic family...I save the original reciepe for those chilly fall midwestern nights and never fails to be a crowd pleaser...seriously THE ABSOLUTE BEST reciepe EVER!
8-21-2018 ~These were okay, but certainly not my favorite. In other words, these will get eaten, but I won’t make them again. Flavor is very good, and the balance of crispy to soft is just right. But… these were a little too greasy for my tastes, requiring either less flour (1/4 c.), less butter (1/3 c.) or even both. Hubs, I should add, may disagree. He kind of likes greasier cookies.
I saw the recipe on the McCormick pure vanilla box, and wanted to try it. I've been trying all different types of chocolate chip cookie recipes,and wanted to combine what I loved best from each one. I LOVE vanilla, so I left it at 2 Tblsp. I lowered the sugar a bit to 1 cup each. I then subbed 1/4 Cup oatmeal, and 1/4 cup sweetened coconut-- ground both-- added to flour to make up the 3 1/4 cup total -- so-- 2 3/4 cup regular flour. And I prefer milk chocolate chips-- no nuts. First I put round tsp at 375*-- but they cooked too fast, and flattened. Then I baked at 350*-- better, but still too fast on bottom. So I refrigerated the dough. Balls at 350* for 8-10 came out much better. Nice crunch outside-- soft, chewy inside. I think I finally found my perfect cookie!
These cookies were yummy! The only reason I held back a star is because they didn't have the vanilla flavor I expected. I made slight changes suggested by another reviewer--cutting back the butter and sugar to 1 cup each and bumping up the baking powder. Cookies were chewy and chocolatey. I may try adding even more vanilla next time or just enjoy them as is...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections