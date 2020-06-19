Vanilla Rich Chocolate Chip Cookies

Flavors of premium vanilla and chocolate blend together to make a wonderful combination in these favorite chocolate chip cookies.

Recipe by McCormick Spice

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix flour, baking soda and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 165.3mg. Full Nutrition
