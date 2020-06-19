Cinnamon Apple and Banana "Granolameal"

4
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Healthy fresh fruit, granola, and cinnamon combine for a breakfast that looks and tastes like old-fashioned, homemade oatmeal ... with a twist! This dish pairs nicely with a piping hot cup of dark roast coffee.

Recipe by BW559

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place apple, bananas, granola, cinnamon, sugar, and cocoa powder in a container with a lid. Cover and shake until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add apple mixture; increase heat slightly and cook, stirring constantly, until cinnamon starts to darken and turn into a paste, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in milk.

  • Reduce heat to medium; cook, covered, until flavors combine, about 1 minute. Uncover and stir. Cover and simmer for 1 minute more. Remove from heat and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 70.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 30.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022