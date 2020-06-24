Quick and Easy Fresh Egg Pasta

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An incredibly easy and versatile recipe to make a basic pasta dough.

By Matthew Valleau

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour and salt together in a large bowl; push into a mound and make a well in the center. Place egg, water, and olive oil into the well; mix together, slowly incorporating the flour mixture until dough is combined.

    Advertisement

  • Turn out dough onto a floured work surface; knead until ball forms, 5 to 10 minutes. Divide in half; form into balls. Wrap each dough ball in plastic wrap; rest dough until malleable, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove plastic wrap. Roll out dough balls; cut into desired shapes with a knife or pasta roller.

Cook's Notes:

The semolina flour makes an incredible difference over all-purpose flour, and shouldn't be substituted.

The dough can be colored red by using tomato paste instead of water, or green by using sautéed blended spinach.

This dough is ideally used in a pasta machine, but can be rolled by hand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1198.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Bren
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
This is five stars for taste but it required far more liquid and time. I started out with the stated 2 tbs of water but the dough would not come together so I kept adding more one tbs at a time for a total of 12. In hindsight I should have added an additional egg or two. Pasta made with semolina is heartier with a rougher texture that helps sauce cling to the pasta. I cooked this for a total of 8 mins in boiling water then added the pasta to a non stick pan with one ladle of the pasta water and two ladles of sauce and let that simmer for two minutes before serving. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(4)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bren
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2017
This is five stars for taste but it required far more liquid and time. I started out with the stated 2 tbs of water but the dough would not come together so I kept adding more one tbs at a time for a total of 12. In hindsight I should have added an additional egg or two. Pasta made with semolina is heartier with a rougher texture that helps sauce cling to the pasta. I cooked this for a total of 8 mins in boiling water then added the pasta to a non stick pan with one ladle of the pasta water and two ladles of sauce and let that simmer for two minutes before serving. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Ronald Graham
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2017
Pasta is pasta. I did add just a little more water. Other then that good recipe Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mary Giordano Nallan
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2018
I beg to differ with the reviewer that said Pasta is pasta. This is the recipe I have been making for years give or take a tablespoon or two of water and when not made with Semolina flour it is a whole different flavor and texture. I swear by the semolina flour in the pasta I make it holds the sauce better and has a much better flavor. Thank you for submitting this recipe it refreshed my memory. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Deirdre
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2019
Made lasagna with this recipe tonight....substituted the semolina flour for all-purpose and it was great! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022