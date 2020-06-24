Quick and Easy Fresh Egg Pasta

1 of 4

Rating: 4 stars This is five stars for taste but it required far more liquid and time. I started out with the stated 2 tbs of water but the dough would not come together so I kept adding more one tbs at a time for a total of 12. In hindsight I should have added an additional egg or two. Pasta made with semolina is heartier with a rougher texture that helps sauce cling to the pasta. I cooked this for a total of 8 mins in boiling water then added the pasta to a non stick pan with one ladle of the pasta water and two ladles of sauce and let that simmer for two minutes before serving. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Pasta is pasta. I did add just a little more water. Other then that good recipe Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I beg to differ with the reviewer that said Pasta is pasta. This is the recipe I have been making for years give or take a tablespoon or two of water and when not made with Semolina flour it is a whole different flavor and texture. I swear by the semolina flour in the pasta I make it holds the sauce better and has a much better flavor. Thank you for submitting this recipe it refreshed my memory. Helpful (2)