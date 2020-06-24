Quick and Easy Fresh Egg Pasta
An incredibly easy and versatile recipe to make a basic pasta dough.
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The semolina flour makes an incredible difference over all-purpose flour, and shouldn't be substituted.
The dough can be colored red by using tomato paste instead of water, or green by using sautéed blended spinach.
This dough is ideally used in a pasta machine, but can be rolled by hand.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1198.3mg. Full Nutrition