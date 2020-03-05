Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Cupcakes

Rating: 4.13 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Delicious and fluffy cupcakes with just the right amount of chocolaty goodness!

By BakingWithWings

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, peanut butter, and butter in another bowl; beat together with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in egg and vanilla extract. Mix in flour mixture and milk; beat until smooth. Fold chocolate chips into the batter.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin tin.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 113.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2016
Oh, these are AWESOME! Just the right amount of peanut butter and chocolate goodness. To take them a step further (I had to, lol), I topped them with chocolate frosting...perfect! I will def be making these again and again~YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

morgan
Rating: 3 stars
04/17/2019
Good flavor but mine came out a bit dry Read More
Reviews:
Yami
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2017
Unique taste! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Emy Iniguez
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2017
First time I baked this and the result is great! My kids love it and requested I made some more. Read More
Helpful
(1)
lovelife72
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2019
Excellent recipe!!! I doubled the recipe and substituted half the butter for applesauce. Also I added dark chocolate chunks and walnuts instead of chocolate chips. I topped them with chocolate cream cheese frosting!!! Delicious!!! Super moist not too sweet and yummy!!! Read More
Sara Pereira
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
This is the second time I make these. They are so easy and taste very good. The second time I used honey because I ran out of brown sugar and they still came out great! Read More
stacy24m
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2020
I made these according to the recipe and also added about 1/8 tsp of almond extract. I don’t know that it made any difference so I won’t add it next time. These were very tasty. My kids, husband and myself all liked these. Just enough peanut butter flavor and I liked the texture. They were a tad more dense than a box mix, which was fine. I’ll make them again. I frosted them with canned chocolate frosting. I gave it 4 stars just because it only made 10.5 cupcakes for some reason, and I used a measured scooper. Read More
sammymd
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2018
Simple and delicious. Everyone loved them! Read More
Amy White
Rating: 1 stars
01/09/2017
I followed the recipe and cooked them for exactly 20 minutes. they came out very dry. the flavors were good but overall they were disappointing Read More
JiffyDiane
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2019
Stinking amazing Read More
morgan
Rating: 3 stars
04/17/2019
Good flavor but mine came out a bit dry Read More
