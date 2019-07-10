Basil Aioli

This recipe is absolutely delish and much easier than making homemade aioli with egg yolks and olive oil. We use it on chicken sandwiches, fish, with sweet potato fries and much more. Make sure to use fresh ingredients, it makes all the difference! Store in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Delicious! As a lover of basil, I thought the flavors were great. I did add a bit of salt just to amp up the flavors.The whole family really enjoyed this one...a definite keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I love basil and I used so much that it looked much greener. Basil is not subtle and I wanted this to pop! I also added some salt and substituted lime juice and zest instead of lemon. It went fast. They say it will keep for about a week. You will need to make a gallon in this house for it to last a week.
I made this exactly like the recipe. I tossed it with with grilled chicken strips, sliced zucchini and tomato from my garden. The basil was homegrown also. Delicious! Can’t wait to try it on salmon or a BLT.
