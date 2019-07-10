Basil Aioli

4.8
17 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is absolutely delish and much easier than making homemade aioli with egg yolks and olive oil. We use it on chicken sandwiches, fish, with sweet potato fries and much more. Make sure to use fresh ingredients, it makes all the difference! Store in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Recipe by CallieJo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise and basil in a food processor; blend until mixed and mayonnaise turns slightly green. Add garlic; process until well blended. Add lemon juice and zest; process until well mixed, 30 to 45 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer to a bowl and cover. Chill until flavors combine, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 117.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/17/2022