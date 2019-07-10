Garlic Mayonnaise Aioli
This garlicky mayo aioli is a delicious dip for things like artichokes and seafood.
Very good! I mixed 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 sup sour cream. Used about 4 cloves of roasted garlic (mashed). Dijon mustard. And added 1/2 tsp of smoked paprika. Yum!Read More
Very good. Made it to go with Salmon Cakes and they tasted great together!
I've used this sauce on just about everything, within reason! The base can be adjusted based on the planned dish, I dig this with fish, fried wontons and assorted shell fish. I have even tried it on burgers. It is very versatile, awesome recipe!
Complimented Chef John’s Crab Cakes perfectly! I added one pinch of Cayenne but otherwise made no adjustments. Very good!
Delicious! Great combo of flavors...I used yellow mustard b/c the recipe didn't specify, and that worked great. This is super versatile too. I will def be making this again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was such a hit! I added a bit of garlic powder to up the taste of garlic- but was so good!
Simple and delicious. Complements fish quite well. I used Dijon mustard and half sour cream/ half mayonnaise. Make ahead to allow the flavours to fuse.
Awesome sauce!
So good forgot the mustard but still tasted great!
Simple and good. For some slightly more complex flavoring, use Apple Cider vinegar instead of lemon juice and 1/8-1/4 cup of dijon. Crowd pleaser.
perfect on hawg and dawg.
This recipe is a good basis for what elevated to my Andale sauce which included smoked Paprika, fresh ginger, grated, dill weed (pour it on), non fat Greek yogurt, some other stuff. FRITOMANN
I used avocado mayo and it turned out delicious
