Garlic Mayonnaise Aioli

This garlicky mayo aioli is a delicious dip for things like artichokes and seafood.

Recipe by USMC6114

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
  • Mix mayonnaise, mustard, and salt together in a bowl. Stir in garlic and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 293.1mg. Full Nutrition
