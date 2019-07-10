Roasted Garlic Aioli

4.7
15 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Creamy roasted garlic aioli can be made quickly with leftover roasted garlic. We love roasted garlic and tend to bake more than one at a time for convenience and to be energy efficient.

Recipe by NB Roy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Trim off the top of the head of garlic to expose cloves. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and black pepper on top. Wrap in aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until garlic feels soft when lightly pressed, about 1 hour. Unwrap and cool, 5 to 10 minutes. Refrigerate until chilled, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Pull out individual garlic cloves with a sharp knife; place in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until creamy. Add mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne; mix well until blended.

  • Refrigerate until flavors combine, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 204.4mg. Full Nutrition
