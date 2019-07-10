Roasted Garlic Aioli
Creamy roasted garlic aioli can be made quickly with leftover roasted garlic. We love roasted garlic and tend to bake more than one at a time for convenience and to be energy efficient.
So very glad I tried this. Tasty and super easy as well. Made as written.
I added prepared horseradish and it was pretty good, along with some ground mustard
Made as written and this turned out perfect! It is universal enough to use with many different things. I made it to put on my burger and it tasted so good I ended up using it for a dipping sauce for my fries too. This one is definitely a keeper.
Perfect just the way it is. Great spread for sandwiches and garlic bread.
good recipe. perfect topping for crab cakes.
This was very tasty, and went well with Oven Baked Zucchini Fries
Had no idea aioli was so easy to make. I cheated a little and used store-bought roasted garlic from the olive bar, other than that followed the recipe as written. So delicious!!! My husband is far less of a garlic enthusiast than I am, and even he loved it. Can't wait to try it on a burger.
Very delicious. My hubby told me I'll have to make it again and again as a spread for our Mushroom Swiss burgers!
A keeper! I used half mayo and half sour cream to reduce the fat, and used chipotle sauce instead of chilli powder for a smokier kick. Flavours are better once it sits overnight in the fridge (if it lasts that long!)
I made this several time. It was so easy to make and delicious. I will never buy from the grocery store ever again.
loved it !! good for all kinds of dipping ! especially good with pizza ! I was too lazy to roast garlic myself so I bought a jar of roasted garlic. worked perfectly!
In lieu of whole garlic, you can do something similar with about 2 tablespoons of minced garlic. To do this, you have to drizzle a small pan with olive oil, and slowly cook the garlic with the seasonings. The rest is standard procedure, as far as combination goes. It saves time, but doesn't always produce accurate results.
