Parmesan Garlic Bread

This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.

By Sarah

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, mix butter, garlic salt, rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic powder and Parmesan cheese.

  • Spread each half of the French bread with equal portions of the butter mixture. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

  • Place bread halves, crusts down, on a medium baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges are very lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 681.8mg. Full Nutrition
