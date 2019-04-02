Parmesan Garlic Bread
This is a recipe I came up with myself. It is great with most Italian dishes. It can be doubled as needed.
Made some changes that brought this up to a five star rating! One, don't melt the butter, soften it. Then mix the other ingredients {I omitted the rosemary and left out the garlic salt in favor of additional garlic powder} in the with softened butter and spread on the bread. When you have only five minutes of baking time left, add a liberal amount of mozzarella cheese to the top. After five minutes it will be just melted and nice and gooey when you take it out of the oven! Perfect!!!
When making garlic bread for my grandchildren I use hot dog buns. I finish spliting them and the kids love them. They are easier for little hands to hold.
The flavor of the butter is absolutely delicious on the French bread. I will, however, omit the garlic salt next time as it is too salty. This recipe makes more than is needed for one loaf of bread (probably just the right amount for one and one-half to two loaves).
I cut this recipe in half, used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and I used sandwich bread that needed to be used up. (Ghetto? Sure. But it works just as any other bread would.) Family thought this was very tasty. I did not have any, I just looked at it with longing.
My family loved this, didn't have a french loaf, just some "wonder" slice bread, slightly toasted the bread and then put spread on both sides and cook about 5 minutes longer then the recipe called for, let sit a couple of minutes it turned out great. Oh yeah the most important thing use unsalted butter, that way when you use the garlic salt it will not turn out too salty.
This is the BEST garlic bread I've ever tasted!!!! The only changes that i made were to just soften the butter instead of melting it....it spread much easier, and i also added more parmesan on top before i baked it. I will definately used this recipe again and again!
Great garlic bread. I recommend using more garlic powder (3/4 tsp.) and less garlic salt (1/2 tsp.). Otherwise good as stated. This way it will be more garlicky than it is salty which is how we like it. It was gobbled up at a recent bbq. Thanks!
I thought this was good, except it was too salty. Next time I would cut the garlic salt in half and add more garlic powder.
I thought that this recipe was great. I didn't have any garlic salt so I just used more garlic powder and it turned out perfect!
Excellent garlic bread! I followed other advice and used no garlic salt all garlic powder and did not melt the butter - made it into a spread. However maybe my oven is different it's brand new - I heated it to 425 for 10 - 12 minutes for a great crispy garlic bread!
I made this recipe last weekend for a dinner party. It was AWESOME! The one reviewer who said it didn't have the right combination of spices must have done something wrong, because this is the best and easiest garlic bread i've ever made! Also the recipe calls for 1/2 cup of butter which is one stick, not two as one reviewer said. The rosemary gives it it's unique flavor. I followed the recipe exactly, and added just a scant bit of freshly grated parmesan cheese on top. This is my new 'bread'! Thanks for sharing.
I used homemade butter I had in the freezer and didn't bother to melt it. Just stirred in the garlic salt, Parmesan and a Tuscan seasoning blend similar to the indivual herbs called for. I used good, crusty rolls, which I simply placed on a cookie sheet and threw under the broiler for a few minutes. Easy, quick, VERY flavorful, crispy, and pretty!
Fantastic creation Sarah! I did reduce the garlic salt to 1/4 tsp, which was perfect. We thought this was easy and very unqiue tasting garlic bread. Makes for an excellent addition to any meal. Thanks!
Excellent! I replaced the garlic salt with fresh minced garlic (about 2 or 3 cloves) and I still used garlic powder -- it is garlic bread after all. I also doubled the parmesan cheese. I'll never buy garlic bread again. This was easy and so worth the effort! Thank you!
This was very easy to make and is wonderful. Turned out great. Thanks for posting.
Since I live alone I used this on a split hogy roll. It was great but I had lots of left over butter mixture so I used it on mashed potato the next day. YUM! You have to try it.
This was really good! It wasn't overpowering, yet the flavor of the herbs came through wonderfully. I will be using this from now on! (I used this mixture over potatoes that I cut in half lengthwise, scored the tops in a criss-cross pattern, and baked at 400 degrees until done. Was great!)
Delicious! Loved this. I make it all the time. Thanks.
This is my new go-to recipe for garlic bread! Made it twice this week!!! I change the serving size to 2 (just me and my husband) and it makes the perfect amound for 4 pieces of whatever type of nice bread we have in the kitchen.
Really good, quick and easy. I never use garlic salt. Just use garlic powder and add salt to taste (you may not even need any salt if using salted butter). I used the parmesan cheese from the green can because that's all I had, and it was delicious.
Absolutely fabulous! I used French bread instead and also increased the amount of rosemary. I found with the French bread, it was necessary to cook the bread longer, so plan accordingly. Everyone loved this recipe!!!
As long as you dont melt the butter but soften it, this is a great recipe. I used it on pita bread, with some extra parmesan cheese.
simple, perfect. I didn't use parmesan(guess that doesn'tm ake this garlic parmesan bread, but instead melted cheddar on top of the garlic butter mixture. Will makes this again and again!
Great with soup-
This Garlic bread was very very good. It tasted just like the bread they serve in nice Italian resteraunts, maybe even better. Great Recipe.
awesome! looking for an alternative to the nasty preservative filled frozen options, I stumbled upon this recipe. I only use 1/2 stick of butter, lots of parmesan, much less garlic salt, then some garlic powder, basil, oregano & italian seasoning. baked at 350 along with baked spaghetti and it was perfect after 10 mins. gave 4 stars because the garlic salt as written was way too salty at my first attempt.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did not use the garlic salt rather just regular garlic powder and table salt. The cooking temp was a bit too low and I ended up broiling at the end. Very Good.
This is an easy, excellent, and tasty recipe.
Altho the directions are conflicting(use "melted butter" but you're supposed to "spread" that on the bread??) & the baking temp turned the top of my bread hard well before the buttered side had a chance to even heat up, I'm going to rate this a 4. My boys thought this was the best garlic bread they've ever eaten!! I'm not a fan of rosemary but thought it was very good also. After the 10 min in the oven at 300, I pulled the bread out & cranked it up to 450 to "toast" the buttered side.
This was a great recipe - a nice savory flavor - not too much garlic. I like to mix up the butter spread and then let it sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes. I don't have a pastry brush, so it's easier to spread the butter onto the bread with a knife after it has firmed up a bit.
Over the course of the last year plus, I have tried several of the garlic bread recipes from this website--all of which were great. Nevertheless, by a fairly good margin, this one was the best. It's simple and elegant--just the right combination of spices. My family commented on the flavor through the entire meal. I can't imagine how this recipe could be improved upon. In a word--excellent!
Excellent! I took everyone's advice and only used about 1/8 tsp of garlic salt and more garlic powder. I also used fresh chopped basil because I had a bunch on hand. The bread turned out wonderful. I will definitely make this again.
Great recipe. My kids thought this was the best garlic bread they've ever had. I used fresh, minced garlic with a little regualr salt instead of the garlic salt though.
This is a good basic recipe for garlic bread. The overall flavour was very enjoyable although the garlic was not as pronounced as we would have preferred.
Well, as pretty as the bread was, it didn't live up to it. I made this to a T, and first little swat at the tongue to make sure it was fine, I got a mouth full of pure saltiness. It was very over whelming. I think there is a mistake in the garlic salt and the garlic powder in this recipe. I thought MAN! I need to fix this. So a 2nd batch was made and changed the garlic salt to 1/8 tsp and garlic powder to 1 tsp and added a 2nd tbsp of Parmesan, it worked out totally better. Becareful with this recipe on the salt content, it will over power your bread.
Very good and easy to make. My family enjoyed it so much there wasn't a piece left.
Absolutely the best garlic bread recipe I have ever tasted!!
Used Italian seasoning as a timesaver. This worked for me and went well with the pasta dishes I made.
Excellent flavor. My husband really liked the rosemary in it. I only had 1 1/2 sticks of butter and the recipe calls for 2 sticks. With just the 1 1/2 sticks, it was too much butter. I think you only need around 1 stick. I also used freshly grated parmesan cheese and added about 2-3 Tablespoons to the mix. Great variation to Garlic Bread.
Would not usually take the time to make up this kind of thing- store bought is easier, but this blows all of them away! Worth the little bit of work required! Very easy, and perfectly done! No changes needed. Thanks for sharing!
The absolute best garlic bread recipe... I too would cut the salt slightly and increase the garlic powder...although I like salty stuff....I think softening instead of melting makes it easier,too otherwise the parmesan sits in the bottom of the dish making it hard to spread evenly
This is so easy and so tasty! I didn't have French bread so used .... drumroll please .... hot dog buns! Nobody noticed and they were devoured in no time flat!
I pretty much eye balled the dried herbs instead of measuring. I added extra parmesan until the butter became pastey. The thicker consistancy worked very well. Will use this recipe again =)
Not enough or the right combination of spices. I liked using the French bread instead of Italian, though. I won't be using this recipe again.
I would take away the combo of garlic salt, and the use of garlic powder. If anything keep it just one or the other. And I would say to use garlic powder over the salt.
Really good bread, served it with this site's Ground Beef Zucchini Skillet. As did other reviewers, I chose to soften the margarine rather than melt it, and then mixed in the seasonings as listed. I used a popular grocery store's Artisan garlic peppercorn bread, spread the seasoned margarine on each half, and then wrapped it in aluminum foil and baked at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Yummy! I'm always looking for new variations on garlic bread.
Two stars as written, four by the time I was done with it. I mixed the spices/parmesan cheese with room temperature butter (to make a spread). I took a taste after mixing it and and thought it tasted a whole lot like regular butter. Not nearly enough seasoning for me! I added a tablespoon of italian seasoning, a teaspoon of crushed dried rosemary, and a 1/4 cup of parmesan. Now we were on to something. I spread the mixture on fresh french bread, and baked it at 350 until it reached the desired crispness. It turned out more than great.
I served this at a dinner party and it was a big hit. I left out the garlic salt and added more garlic powder. I will definately never buy frozen again. It was so simple and so much more flavorful.
I was so pleasantly surprised by this recipe. I thought it was going to be your standard "herbed butter", but it was so much better! The addition of parmesan cheese (I used freshly grated) really punches up the flavor. I did tweak it slightly, based on what I had on hand. I didn't have any rosemary or garlic salt, so I substituted oregano and just used a total of 1 1/2 Tbls. garlic powder. Oh, and I didn't melt the butter, I just softened it and mixed everything in with a fork. This is now my new "go to" toasted garlic bread recipe!!
OMG! I didn't heed the others advice about the garlic salt, because I like foods that are well seasoned. Mistake! My husband asked my if I spilled the salt on the bread. Cut the garlic salt to 1/2 tsp., it will be enough because parmesan is a salty cheese. I still recommend that you try this bread because the herb combo is great.
Must of done something wrong as it was verrrrrrry salty. I did add about 1/2 t of paprika, but I don't think that would of made it salty. I will definitely try again, because I think without as much salt it will be as close as I've ever come to duplicating our favorite frozen garlic bread!!!!
My sister-in-law made this with fresh garlic, and fresh thyme with the other ingredients. It was so tasty without being too oily. I loved it so much I went ahead and added it to my recipe box for future reference. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us!
I omitted the garlic salt, and otherwise followed the recipe. The flavor was great, but the bread was very dry (or crispy). I prefer my french bread soft in the middle and moist, so I think I will try this recipe again but put the halves back together and wrap the loaf in foil to bake.
I really loved this. I did not use rosemary because I do not like it. I used parsley instead.
This was okay. Will not replace my usual garlic bread.
This bread was good. I used softened butter instead of melted, no rosemary and not as much garlic salt.
I omitted the garlic salt and doubled all the other seasonings, I also grilled the bread on the grill, first grill the flat side of a length wise sliced loaf. Flip it over and add the butter\seasoning and finish grilling. Great taste.
FANTASTIC!!!
this is a true garlic bread....I use a little orageno also and Lawry's garlic salt....most garlic salts are ALL salt...this one isnt ,if you dont have Lawrys garlic salt...I wouldnt even use any at all.....I also used about 6 gloves of fresh garlic...I didnt use garlic powder...i melt the butter and add the garlic in the butter and let fuse with the spices.
I really liked the flavor of this bread. I think I will cut back on the garlic salt as well. I am a bonafide salt-a-holic and it was still too much for me. If you are at all sensitive to salt levels, you really should cut the garlic salt back. It was still really really good
LOVE THIS BREAD. My picky family loves when I make this bread.
This was pretty good but it was waaaay too salty. Next time I will skip the garlic salt and add more garlic powder.
Loved this bread! I used unsalted butter and knocked the garlic salt down to 1/4 teaspoon. I then upped the garlic powder to 1/2 teaspoon. This was perfect. I cut the bread into slices and then spread the mixture over each piece. Baked for about 8 minutes and then popped them under the broiler for a couple minutes to toast them up. Excellent!
A nice, quick bread for those evenings when you're in a rush to get dinner on the table. I would omit the garlic salt and use all garlic powder, and I wouldn't bother melting the butter either, as other reviewers have mentioned. I do love the addition of herbs to this garlic bread; I thought the thyme was especially good in this recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Nice mild flavored garlic bread. I would have preferred more garlic flavor though. I used 2 T of grated parmesan. This was nice, but I prefer the tang of the mayo based ones. I didn't melt the butter, just softened it so it was spreadable.
Love this bread! I never by the frozen stuff anymore.
This was really good garlic bread Sarah. I adjusted the seasonings to suit our tastes and spread this on a sliced baguette rather than french bread. I also added a spoonful of mayo and some onion powder. My son claims this as one of his favorites. Thanks for sharing.
Followed this recipe to the T. AMAZING!
It turned out amazing and had raved reviews :) I made the following changes though: No garlic salt or garlic powder - I used minced garlic instead. I used Parsley instead of basil and thyme. I also added a tablespoon of olive oil. I didn't melt the butter all the way - just 5 or 10 second in the microwave for the butter to have a paste texture. And lastly, instead of baking it at 350 degrees, I broiled it for 5 minutes.
My family loved this! I took everyone's advise about not using the garlic salt........which I'm glad I did because it had just enough salt. I used minced garlic and it was yummy!!! And, I used softened butter...not melted...it was nice spread. Oh, and my boys love cheese so I also topped it with mozzerela cheese!!!
We won't make garlic bread any other way - this was so very yummy!!
I omitted the garlic powder and garlic salt and when it 5 cloves of fresh roasted garlic. I also sprinkled it with finely shredded mozzarela cheese. Terrific though next time I would cut back on the butter and spread it thinner.
Loved it! I left out the garlic salt and doubled the garlic powder. This one is a keeper! Thanks for the recipe.
Five stars for sure. This was easy and simple to make and the spices were a nice touch from regular garlic bread.
Excellent!! I ate more of this bread than I needed to. YUM :)
Was a nice yummy bread to go with pasta. A bit heavy but good none the less.
Very good and easy. The herbs were a pleasant surprise. I softened the butter rather than melt it and added more parmesan. Really liked baking for a softer bread, I'm used to putting it under the broiler. Will make this again!
Fixed 'as is' is totally awesome. All the ingredients, except French bread, are usually in everyone's pantry. A very good recipe to use on the spur of the moment when garlic bread is a must. I used just a pinch of garlic salt but that is just a personal preference. Made with French bread or with sandwich bread of your choice, this is a recipe to keep on hand and give to company when they rave about it. And they will. Thanks for sharing.
Loved it! Everyone in the family just cant get enough of it. I even tried it with wheat bread, turned out to be amazing.
Delicious! The only adjustments I made were: I omitted the garlic salt, and added about 1 tsp. of freshly chopped garlic. I also cooked the bread for a few minutes longer than the recipe calls for, and I added some more shredded parmesan on top for the last few minutes of baking. It was wonderful! I will be making this again!!
5-Stars with tweaks (yeah, yeah, I know people hate that...). I used real garlic (2 cloves through a press) and omitted the rosemary. With the Parmesan, it doesn't need salt, garlic or otherwise. I agree that the butter does NOT need to be melted, just a little softened.
My husband quadrupled this recipe to make for a catered party, to be served with taco soup and a salad. It was so easy and yummy. We had lots of compliments on it. It sure beats buying an expensive bottle of the spice mixture, as you know what is in this one! He made the recipe as written. We didn't think it was too salty.
Great cheesy bread to serve with your favorite pasta! I was out of Rosemary so substituted an Italian seasoning for the Rosemary, thyme, and basil. Still turned out great!
yummy!
Good flavor combination and a nice change from our usual mozzarella cheesy bread. Instead of mixing everything together, I just buttered the bread slices and then sprinkled a little of each spice and the parmesan on each one. Served with Pasta e Fagioli. I will definitely make this again.
This was a little too salty. I would cut the garlic salt in half. ***I added a mexican cheese blend on top while baking and it came out really good***
Wow! This was delicious! So much better than anything you can buy in the store and so much cheaper! I wouldn't change a thing!
Used powder instead of salt because I season my pasta sauce and didn't want it too salty. I suggest using Italian seasoning because you add all to taste and its already mixed so well! Other than that the recipe was great!!
OK.....but just "OK". I had two 20 year old college students and a former fireman as judges. Nice herbage, however it needed ALOT more garlic to be considered "Garlic bread". I would use fresh minced garlic in the future. There was none left...but I was feeding the masses!
My husband had an important business meeting here at the house last night and I made dinner for them. They went CRAZY over this bread! I'm not a fan of all the herbs but they sure were and I would have it again myself.
a great hit! I cook dinner at church on Wed. and this was requested 3 weeks in a row!
Absolutely, delightfully delicious! We loved this bread. I planned on just softening the butter, but left it in the microwave too long. I used a basting brush to put the mixture on the bread, which worked perfectly. I added shredded mozzarella cheese the last few minutes of baking, then broiled it for another minute or so. YUM!
Oh how I wish I had read the reviews before I made this!! It would have been a 5 star recipe except it was so darn salty! Next time I would either use unsalted butter or swap out at least half the garlic salt for plain garlic powder. Other than the saltiness though, the flavors of this bread were really good.
This makes awesome garlic bread. The changes that I made were: 1. no rosemary (didn't have any), 2. 1 tsp of garlic powder, and 3. used 1/8 tsp of onion salt and I used unsalted butter.
Very good. My family gobbled up every bite. Will definately make agian.
Fantastic flavour! Only issue is that it was too dry, as written. After reading reviews, I made the following minor changes & it's my new go to recipe: I use 1½ teaspoons fresh minced garlic (can increase to 2 tablespoons) instead of garlic powder. I do not melt margarine & increase it to 3/4 cup + add 1 tablespoon olive oil. I use part-skim grated Parmesan cheese, to cut fat. Can add shredded part-skim marble cheese the last 5 minutes of baking, if desired but I don't find it's necessary. I make ahead & freeze unbaked by placing in a 9" x 13" pyrex dish, wrapped in plastic then sealed with heavy duty foil. Thanks Sarah!
Followed recipe exactly. Not sure if I would like it, so use to just garlic and parmesan but it was really good. The spices are very mild and add just a hint of flavour. Thanks, Michele, cambridge ontario
