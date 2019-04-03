Spicy Beef Burritos
These beef burritos contain various peppers and seasonings on top of refried beans. Top them off with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and wrap up in a soft shell.
My family went crazy over these burritos! I would not change anything. I made the recipe exact as called for. Perfect for our Cinco de Mayo party with All Recipes Mexican Rice ll recipe and Chicken Quesadilla recipe. Totally YUMMY dinner!Read More
this recipe is amazing of you like spice !!! I also didn't add lettuce.
These were great! Made as written except I left out the lettuce and baked for 10 minutes once rolled. Super yummy. Will make again.
almost the way i like my burritos.Ecept i like some ground beef and rice in mine. But very good and i would gladly make them again.
I also added cheese inside burrito and baked for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. After tasting just the meat mixture, I thought these would be way to hot for us. One all assembled with added cheese and sour cream on top, they were perfect. Delicious flavor.
Excellent!! Very Good! I didn't however add the jalapenos, cayenne, hot sauce, but everything else I used. You could always make it half hot and half not depending on who is eating with you with the heat they like or not. When I placed the meat on the tortilla, I added a little cheddar cheese then rolled them up (it rolled 6). After placing them in my dish then I topped it off with Hatch Valley 505 Green Chile Sauce, I sprinkled cheese on top and in the over at 350 for 10 - 15 min. After over, I then dished one on a plate topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and avocado! Deeelicious!! Excellent!!
Made this with no changes. My husband found it spicy but it was good for me. Love this recipe!
Very tasty as prepared (I stuck to this recipe). I was worried about the amount of Jalapeno, but it cooked down perfectly with a great spicy kick, but not overly so. Easy to make as well. I couldn't find a burrito spice packet, but used mild taco seasoning instead. VERY TASTY!!
Very good. Did not add beans as I don't like them. Used 2 jalapenos.. just had with wrap and no cheese, lettuce, sour cream, will make again as good change from tacos
YUMMOLA ! Made exactly as written but didn't add lettuce, added a little extra cheese too (taco cheese) then baked 15 minutes at 350. Put guacamole, lettuce, tomato and mixed some sour cream (mixed with taco seasoning) on table. Again YUMMOLA ! Gotta make for a party except afraid guests will not want to leave after this. LOL
Made it as written. Fantastic. Kids Cleared there plates and thumbs up all around.Simple and easy to make. Thanks
cook this dish with the beef enchiladas with spicy red sauce, make up a batch of Spanish rice and the crowd will go wild!
Perfect and perfectly easy to prepare. We made it with slight variations each time, substituting spinach, red bell pepper, red salsa, more cheese, etc. Amazing for leftovers, too.
I made these last week and they were definitely a hit in my home. I have already been asked to make more. I haven't I would like my grown kids to learn how to make their own ha ha ha. What would I change? Nothing the heat was perfect to my liking and the texture was great. Very Good!
This is delicious! I used two 10 oz. cans of Rotel (diced tomatoes with green chilies) instead of 1 tomato and 2 lbs of ground beef. The rest of the ingredients I did not change. It was just right for my families tastes. This is a keeper!
My boyfriend like very spicy Mexican food and he was very happy with this recipe. I will be making it a part of our regular menu!
Delicious! I love the green chili and beef combination. Thank you for the recipe.
Wonderful. Didn't have burrito seasoning. Easy to do with what I had.
This was a wonderful recipe, which is going into my favorites. I did add a small can of chopped tomatoes with chili peppers, and did not include the refried beans.
So awesome, my whole family loved these (even my little guy who does not care for beans at all). The only change that I made was to omit the cayenne to take down the heat, and omit the green pepper because they're my least favourite food.
This was very good and super simple. I used some homemade taco seasoning since that's what I had on hand. Otherwise, followed the directions as written. I also added a cubanelle to the peppers, because I had some. Everyone enjoyed the burritos! Thanks!
omitted Jalapenos. used Lea Perrins Tobasco for the Hot sauce. Used MCormick Burrito mix. Turned out excellent.
