Spicy Beef Burritos

4.9
28 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These beef burritos contain various peppers and seasonings on top of refried beans. Top them off with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and wrap up in a soft shell.

Recipe by Luke

Gallery

Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix jalapeno peppers, tomato, green chile peppers, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, onion, hot sauce, and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Cook beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring to break up clumps, about 5 minutes. Drain excess grease. Add jalapeno pepper mixture and burrito seasoning; cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour refried beans into a saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Warm each tortilla in the microwave until soft, 15 to 20 seconds. Spread a layer of refried beans on top. Divide beef mixture among tortillas. Top with lettuce, sour cream, and Cheddar cheese. Fold in opposing edges of each tortilla and roll up into a burrito.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
723 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 38.9g; cholesterol 107.5mg; sodium 2042.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/29/2022