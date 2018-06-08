Easy Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

This was absolutely delicious- everyone in my family agreed! The ONLY change I made was to rinse the beans (rinsing beans is much easier on the digestive tract) and added some corn starch to make it a bit thicker (took out some of the hot broth in a ramekin and added cornstarch and then re-added it to the crock pot). This will be at the top of our chili list!
This is right up my ally! Super easy to assemble and then forget, plus having a hearty smell cooking all day. Family loved it!! We didnt have tortilla chips so I put out saltines, lol. They all assumed it was meant to be that way. It really is a 5 star meal in my house. TY
This was very good and quite easy to make. I reversed the ratio of northern beans and pinto beans to use what I had on hand , but otherwise followed the recipe. I did cut the recipe in half, as it makes quite a bit as written. This is going in my recipe box as a repeat contender! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
This has great flavor. Simple to put together- threw everything in the crockpot in the morning and dinner’s ready when I got home. The recipe makes a large amount so next time I’ll cut it in half. Is a good amount for a larger family.
Read reviews and did the following..used rotisserie chicken, ranch beans instead of white, left off the can of green chilies and used rotel tomatoes with chili instead. Delicious. Loved the use of taco seasoning instead of chili powder, less harsh. All ready in fifteen minutes. True, it no longer qualified as white chili, but it sure tasted good!
A nice and easy recipe. I added some pumpkin purée and coriander because...fall, y’all! Very yummy, lots of leftovers, and I’ll definitely make it again. It’s such an easy recipe to gussy up and is a crowd pleaser.
