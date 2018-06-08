Easy Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Very quick and easy, a never-fail recipe. My family and friends just love it. Serve with corn chips, diced onions, and shredded Cheddar cheese.

By Kevin and Tammy P

Recipe Summary

cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine great Northern beans, pinto beans, corn, onions, chicken broth, rotisserie chicken, green chile peppers, hot pepper sauce, oregano, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until flavors combine, about 8 hours.

Cook's Note:

You can also simmer this on the stove for 1 hour, or longer if you like it thicker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 512.3mg. Full Nutrition
