Momma's Best Chicken and Dumplings

There's a lot of love in those dumplings! This is comfort food at its best and so worth the time and effort. I love the ohhs, awws, and OMGs, smiles, and sighs of total satisfaction that come with this bowl of heaven.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Fely
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2018
Oh so good. Like what my grandma used to make. I lost my wafer dumpling recipe in one of our relocations so I came here looking hoping I would get lucky and there was a nice person who posted one. I despise biscuit dumplings and was refusing to make them til a new wafer type recipe was found. I did make some changes to this recipe. I like my chicken and dumplings with a little more herbs and spices so I added rosemary, thyme, oregano, poultry seasoning, black pepper and some basil in small amounts into the dumpling batter before rolling it out. I forgot how much effort goes into rolling those things out! Turned out really well for me and I added a small bit of spices to the stew broth as well. Seal of approval and a you should definately make this again and often from my husband. That right there is shocking and almost unheard of as it had carrots, celery and onions in the broth. We loved this recipe and want to say thank you for posting it to the site. Definately going to be made on a regular basis here from now on.
This is by far the best surprise I’ve received. It tastes just like my great grandmas dumplins. I’m impressed with myself, lol. I did mix and match the chicken. I used 1 split breast and 3 thighs. It was kinda hairy at first but it all came together. I read all the previous comments and applied more seasoning. It was just perfect! One thing I haven’t seen written anywhere is that people aren’t supposed to eat the bay leaf. Not because it’s poison but because it’s sharp. Keep that in mind when cooking with them. Trash them after or ensure everyone knows to remove them from their bowl.
Very simple. Very good. The only things I changed was cutting my vegetables smaller for my toddler. Reading other reviews saying it was kind of thin I used corn starch instead of flour with the water out of the chicken so that it would be thicker.
Love love love this! I have searched for a good chicken and dumpling recipe for years. This one was like sitting down at my moms dinner table. I used thighs and drumsticks and tripled the carrots and celery.
Pretty good but I would like it a bit thicker. I added a can of cream of chicken soup to it to thicken it up a little. I thought about using some instant potatoes to help thicken it but I didn't. I like cut dumplings much better than drop dumplings so these hit the spot.
I made this in the InstaPot with chicken thighs and white meat tenders and chopped onions, carrots and celery. Sautéed on normal until soft and lightly browned chicken. Selected high pressure according; set timer for 9 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Set it to sauté low and added dumplings simmered partially covered until done or you could put the lid on with the vent open. Amazing!!!
Delicious!! Used 1 whole 2.5lbs chicken cut up, 1/2 tsp seasoning salt in place of poultry seasoning (kept table salt amount same). Didn't have tyme so omitted. Didn't have self-rising flour so used AP flour (2tbps, pinch salt and pinch baking powder for thickening the 1/4c chicken broth) (for drop dumplings: 2c AP flour, 4 Tbsp butter, 1tsp salt, 4tsp baking powder, 2tsp sugar, 2 Tbsp dried parsley, 1c milk - drop in pieces in simmering broth and cover 15 minutes)
This is the best chicken and dumplings I ever had! My family loved it! I had to used a different recipe for the dumplings because I did not have self-rising flour, but it wasn’t much different from the original, so it worked out perfectly.
I only make this once a year because I get crazy and will eat the entire pot, by myself in two days, no kidding! Note, just like chili, spaghetti or soup, it's always better the next day and by the way, the consistency will thicken slightly by day two
I made this following directions and it was outstanding! I did use chicken breasts. I did not make the dumplings but made the Simple bisquick mix. However, next time I will make the dumplings. The flavor of the chicken soup was wonderful!
SO yummy! For some reason, my dumplings weren't coming to a "dough" so I added about an extra 1 1/2 tablespoons of shortening and a few extra spoonfuls of broth. As another review suggested, I also sprinkled some thyme into the dumpling dough. OMG. Sooooo good! Will definitely make again!
Turned out absolutely fantastic for me. The only changes I made towards the end of the cooking cycle when I threw the chicken back in I tried a couple big handfuls of peas Frozen kind LOL other than that I totally enjoyed it
This recipe is awesome, didn't change much except add more seasoning due to others comments. I also had boneless chicken breast, so I threw in some bone in thighs to get that broth tasty. Super good, like grandma used to make! I'd eat this in 98 degree weather.
Best chicken and dumplins recipe in I've found! I make a couple of changes though. I substitute 6 cups chicken broth for the water Instead of making dumplins from scratch (lazy cheating I know) I boil a package of gnocchi in chicken broth for 10 minutes and add to the mix.
I have a few chicken and dumpling recipes saved, however this is my first recipe trying and I don’t think I’ll need to venture away. Made this as instructed with the exception of adding seasoning (basil, thyme, oregano, pepper, salt) to the dough and a little bit to the broth, as well as a 2 teaspoons of Better than Bouillon chicken base. I also made it a little thicker with a little cornstarch slurry, but I may have been presumptuous in that it probably would have thickened up just fine as is. I feel like this is a cross between chicken soup and chicken pot pie…hopefully my kiddos love it as much as I do!
So good! I doubled seasonings except for poultry. Going to add some seasoning to dumpling mixture next time. And we like our liquid is little thicker so I drew out some of the broth from the pot and let it cool, then whisked in 1/2 cup cornstarch. That thickened it just perfectly!
This was my first attempt at making dumplings and they turned out really good! I had to add extra broth to the flour for some reason, otherwise made exactly as written. We all really enjoyed this. Thanks for a great recipe!
