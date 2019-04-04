Momma's Best Chicken and Dumplings

Oh so good. Like what my grandma used to make. I lost my wafer dumpling recipe in one of our relocations so I came here looking hoping I would get lucky and there was a nice person who posted one. I despise biscuit dumplings and was refusing to make them til a new wafer type recipe was found. I did make some changes to this recipe. I like my chicken and dumplings with a little more herbs and spices so I added rosemary, thyme, oregano, poultry seasoning, black pepper and some basil in small amounts into the dumpling batter before rolling it out. I forgot how much effort goes into rolling those things out! Turned out really well for me and I added a small bit of spices to the stew broth as well. Seal of approval and a you should definately make this again and often from my husband. That right there is shocking and almost unheard of as it had carrots, celery and onions in the broth. We loved this recipe and want to say thank you for posting it to the site. Definately going to be made on a regular basis here from now on.

