Momma's Best Chicken and Dumplings

There's a lot of love in those dumplings! This is comfort food at its best and so worth the time and effort. I love the ohhs, awws, and OMGs, smiles, and sighs of total satisfaction that come with this bowl of heaven.

Recipe by MA McBridges

Credit: Lateasha N. Parish
Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 28 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 33 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a stock pot over medium-high heat. Add celery, carrot, onion, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir until flavors combine, about 5 minutes. Push vegetable mixture to the sides and add chicken; cook until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Pour enough water over the chicken to cover by 3 inches; bring to a boil. Stir, scraping the browned bits off of the bottom of the pot. Reduce heat; simmer until chicken is tender, about 1 hour. Transfer chicken and carrots to a serving plate with a large slotted spoon; let cool.

  • Ladle 1/4 cup cooking liquid into a bowl; cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Mix in 2 tablespoons flour. Stir back into the pot.

  • Place 2 cups flour in a large bowl; cut in shortening with 2 knives until mixture forms pea-sized bits. Mix in chilled chicken broth until dough is combined.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured work surface. Knead 5 to 6 times; pat down to 1-inch thickness. Sprinkle lightly with flour; roll out to about 1/8-inch thickness. Cut dough into squares with a sharp knife.

  • Drop squares, in batches, into simmering cooking liquid, moving squares to the side with each addition. Partially cover pot; simmer until dumplings are firm, about 12 minutes. Separate any dumplings that stick together. Remove from heat; keep covered.

  • Bone chicken; cut into bite-sized pieces and return to the pot. Chop carrot; return to the pot. Cool chicken and dumplings, about 30 minutes, before serving.

Cook's Note:

Chicken thighs or legs can be substituted for the chicken breasts if desired. If using only chicken thighs or legs, reduce the butter to 2 tablespoons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 718.1mg. Full Nutrition
