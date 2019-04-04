"OG" Zuppa Toscana Soup

Very tasty soup- quite similar to OG. I read some of the other reviews about being watery, so at the end I did a bit of french magic. I cooked everything in one pot in a different order. Fried bacon to render fat, remove from pot & set aside. Fried up hot italian sauage (I removed it from casing as we like spice), added onion, 4 cloves minced garlic. Browned up a bit. Then added qt. chicken broth (had about a cup of leftover beef broth & tossed it in ). Simmered a bit. Cut up 1 1/2 lb Yukon gold potatoes (next time I will add more) and cooked potatoes till almost done. Tossed in 4C chopped kale (how much is 1/4 bunch? ) and next time I will add more kale. Cooked till potatoes and kale done. Lowered heat and added "buerre manie" which was 3 Tbsp butter squished with 3Tbsp flour in a small prep dish until it is a thick well mixed paste. Then stirred into the simmering soup. No lumps this way and soup is not watery. Lastly added back bacon crumbled and a cup of heavy cream on low simmer to be sure it doesn't curdle. Tasted before serving to adjust salt and pepper as no way to tell how salty the broth or hot the sausage was. This is a wonderful base recipe and easy to adjust to family taste. BTW- I love this soup at OG and this is darn close.