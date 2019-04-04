"OG" Zuppa Toscana Soup

4.8
183 Ratings
  • 5 156
  • 4 22
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This zuppa Toscana recipe is exactly like the soup at "OG."

Recipe by fire1676

Gallery

Credit: dotdash meredith food studios
41 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sausage and red pepper flakes in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir until sausage is brown and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain excess fat; transfer sausage to a bowl and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cook onion, bacon, and garlic in the same skillet over medium-low heat until bacon is crisp and onions are soft, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside.

  • Combine water and chicken bouillon in a large pot; bring to a boil. Stir in potatoes; cook until soft, about 15 minutes.

  • Pour in cream; simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add sausage, onion mixture, and kale; cook and stir until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 91.4mg; sodium 1780.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022