Tangy Tuna Dip

Rating: 4 stars This is addictive with a few changes. I made as written, but it was way too much citrus....sour. I doubled the tuna then and added fresh ground black pepper. Ate with Ritz crackers. Sooo good and I even forgot the dill weed. I added about 1/2 tsp dill weed in the morning and it is beyond delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Try it with my changes! UPDATE: we ate a half batch so fast so the next day I made a double batch. You have to go easy on the citrus since not all lemons and limes are the same size or as juicy. I also used fresh cilantro instead of dill weed. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars It is a good recipe and easy to make. I did not have green onions and used parsley and thyme instead. Also I omitted olive oil. The result still tasted good with crackers and carrots! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars As written it was 1 star because the citrus flavor was overpowering and the rest of it was bland. But I added another can of tuna more dill a few shakes of hot pepper sauce onion powder garlic salt parsley paprika and salt. With all the seasonings and the citrus diluted it was yummy. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Close to what mom made when I was growing up. She always served it with Fritos which is a really good combination. The olive oil really makes this! I added some heafty shots of pepper sauce. Yummy! Helpful (2)