Tangy Tuna Dip

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious Summer dip full of taste and fragrant with aroma. Tangy and light, with lemon and lime being the star performers. Serve with fresh, crunchy veggies and crackers.

By Michelle

prep:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, lemon juice, lime juice, green onion, dill weed, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Mix in the tuna and olive oil. Cover and chill in the refrigerator approximately 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 75mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Maria Joy Schrock
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2010
This is addictive with a few changes. I made as written, but it was way too much citrus....sour. I doubled the tuna then and added fresh ground black pepper. Ate with Ritz crackers. Sooo good and I even forgot the dill weed. I added about 1/2 tsp dill weed in the morning and it is beyond delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Try it with my changes! UPDATE: we ate a half batch so fast so the next day I made a double batch. You have to go easy on the citrus since not all lemons and limes are the same size or as juicy. I also used fresh cilantro instead of dill weed. Read More
Helpful
(8)
INGU
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2003
It is a good recipe and easy to make. I did not have green onions and used parsley and thyme instead. Also I omitted olive oil. The result still tasted good with crackers and carrots! Read More
Helpful
(5)
mrs. kosmos
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2011
As written it was 1 star because the citrus flavor was overpowering and the rest of it was bland. But I added another can of tuna more dill a few shakes of hot pepper sauce onion powder garlic salt parsley paprika and salt. With all the seasonings and the citrus diluted it was yummy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JWILSON1
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2005
Close to what mom made when I was growing up. She always served it with Fritos which is a really good combination. The olive oil really makes this! I added some heafty shots of pepper sauce. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/12/2015
I liked this. As written it was too tangy and didn't have enough flavor. I used only 1 small lemon and 1 lime and that was plenty tangy. I upped it to 2 green onions and garlic salt instead of plain salt. I made a mistake and only put one 6 oz can of tuna and thought it needed more tuna. However after reading the recipe again I realized it said 12.5 oz can so I added another can and that was plenty. I ate this with crackers and tomato slices for a light lunch today. Read More
Helpful
(1)
