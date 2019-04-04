Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
I am the author of this recipe and I want to add a couple of notes. First use a roasting or stewing chicken not a fryer as they have less fat. More fat, more flavor. Don't scimp on the flour, the more flour you use the thicker your broth will be. When you take the chicken out to remove from the bones and add your dumplings you should remove the lemon as well. If you add frozen vegetables it is important that you bring your broth back to a boil BEFORE adding your dumplings. These are flat dumplings from the Kentucky region NOT drop dumplings which are similar to matza. When I say a pinch of salt I am talking old school grandma used her hand to measure, it's probably more like a tablespoon, just taste and adjust accordingly. Hope this helps
Love love love this recipe! This is where my heart is! With so many people trying to recreate the wheel, this was a comfort recipe and a comfort food. Love this technique, I love using the broth to make the dumplings! If you think your dumplings will be plain Jane, you're so wrong. The seasonings of the broth transfer right over to the dumplings. I used left over chicken breasts and drum sticks. Deboned them then threw it all (bones and all) in the pot to boil and make a broth. Pulled out the bones with tongs before adding dumplings. Whole family ate it and loved it. Thank you so much! This is definitely a keeper. I feel recipes like this are hard to come by, felt like it came with a little peice of history. (For me. I realize this maybe old hat for some.) Couldn't be happier. Next time I will take a picture.
Perfect comfort food and my kids said it was just like Cracker Barrel but better! I’d never made dumplings and they were easy and came out perfectly using this recipe. Even my mom (who is an incredible cook that makes everything from scratch) asked for the recipe. Classic and delicious!
This recipe is the way I make my chicken and dumplings, it's no fail, and delicious. The only thing I'd add is to be sure to let the dumpling dough rest for about 20 min or so, the dumplings will roll so much easier.
This recipe is very similar to the one my grandma taught me. The broth makes it the best. Season your broth because that is what your dumplings will taste like. My recipe uses an egg in the dumplings but that is the only difference.
Loved the dumplings this way! I did use boneless chicken breasts and cooked them in the crockpot with broth and the lemon, then I continued the dinner on the stove and added more broth and veggies. Yum!
I have made this recipe several times. I strained the broth after the chicken was done. I also juiced the lemon--did not use entire lemon. Just like CB chicken-so good and NO leftovers! The dumplings are not supposed to rise--they are like thick noodles that cook down to thicken the broth.
I made it very similarly to the actual recipe. I used my crock pot for my chicken since it was frozen. Once the chicken was done I moved the broth to the stove. I sautéed the veggies in some of the broth. I like my veggies to have a little firmness to them. Then I cooked the dumplings as directed. Added veggies and chicken and cooked until warm. Very comforting, warm and tastes like home.
I followed exact directions. Used a small lemon. The broth tasted like lemon pith. Strong bitter after taste. I was able to salvage the chicken, vegetables and dumplings and will make my own thick broth and it will be edible.
I felt that this was a rather easy recipe for the dumplings...I tend to be scared away from making scratch dumplings/pie crusts/etc. because I haven't always had the best results. But the dumplings were delicious! I added garlic powder and extra pepper and they were so tasty, plus I really truly love the flat or "slippery" dumplings best. Big balls of dough (i.e. drop dumplings) are not my cup of tea. Sadly, I used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of a bone-in chicken so my broth was seriously lacking some flavor. That was MY fault, but next time I know better. I thought this was rather easy and hassle-free. Thank you for a delicious recipe!
Not much flavor. Added a bit of salt, that helped a lot. Needs more vegetables. When you think you have enough, double it. Will make again but I’m thinking about pan frying the vegetables with soy sauce for a little extra salty flavor. Why not.
I made this dish with the addition of rosemary and adobo to the broth while cooking. Some other reviews made me leery of the lemon, so I removed the two lemon halves halfway through cooking. I'll leave them in next time for even more deliciousness. I'll also double the carrots and celery, and maybe add peas, as suggested. I allowed the dough to rest 20 minutes before rolling out to 3/16" thick. This recipe is wonderful! If you don't like flat style dumplings, feel free to make drop dumplings, but we love them made this way.
We are eating this for dinner as I type this. Perfect comfort food for the cold snowy night we’re having! My husband’s only complaint is that he wanted it saltier but it was plenty salty for me. My chicken nugget obsessed two year old devoured a bowl of this and didn’t even realize he was eating veggies. I will definitely make this again.
Recipe is…..okay. I would recommend not using the lemon or maybe take it out a lot faster. It makes the soup have a weird acidic taste that it hard to get out of your mouth. To make the lemon taste not as strong I had to add a variety of seasonings, add a LOT of water, and add some sugar. I would also double up the veggies. I love veggies and didn’t think there was enough. I also added peas because they were in the picture but not in the recipe. I liked the dumplings and they were easy to make but they were hard to handle since the broth was so hot. I do like the southern dumplings that are like biscuits in chicken n dumplings, but I was actually looking forward to these dumplings and they are pretty good. The only really bad thing was the darn lemon! Since it is boiled into the broth and chicken it is SO hard to get rid of. It’s boiled into your chicken, your broth, and since you make your dumplings with the broth it’s even built into your dumplings! A little lemon may be okay……but just be cautious. My family loves lemons too. We love lemon flavored foods, but the lemon in this soup just makes it……not enjoyable.
I loved it, this is just like my grandmas. i used chicken leg quarters and doubled everything so it made a huge pot...at the end of cooking before you take out the chicken you can throw in a few bouillon cubes if its not seasoned enough for you or try some Bells chicken seasonig... LOVE THIS LOVE THIS LOVE THIS !!!!!!!
While the flavor is delicious, this is Chicken noodle soup, not Chicken n' dumplings. Dumplings are doughy balls of goodness. This recipe makes flat noodles. It is really the best chicken noodle soup i've made, but will not be my go to recipe if i want dumplings...
This was SO good! The one thing I did different was that I used chicken broth instead of water. It was very flavorful but added salt. I didn’t adjust the amount of salt I put in and it was a bit salty. Other than that, we loved it. Oh, and the lemon was SO good in it too.
Followed the recipe to the letter and found it to be a bit thin. Next time I’ll add more veggies to make it heartier (I’m thinking some mushrooms, more carrots and celery, and whatever else is in season).
I love these dumplings and I sometimes make fluffy ones but I think you should change the name or add in the description that it is a recipe for hearty homemade noodles or noodle dumplings or something similar so the people will know its not a fluffy dumpling it's a dense flat dumpling. Otherwise it's a great recipe. People should know that they can add more and different kinds of vegetables if they like after all it is soup :)
THIS IS DELICIOUS! I love cooking the whole chicken and making this deliciously flavorful broth. And using the broth to mix into the dumplings is a genius idea. I made as directed the first time and every time after that I’ve doubled the carrots and celery and like it even more. The house smells so wonderful and I look forward to making this every time.
I am making this right now and I find the recipe is too vague. Roll out dough into a large rectangle???how about how thick the dough should be. I have added more seasoning to the broth because a pinch of salt seems like nothing. I cut the dumplings into circles just because. oh, and I added a bit of baking powder too the dough because you should. when I first looked at it It looked good, but now I am leary. I'll let you know. so my dumplings didn't rise at all. I think next time, make a dough more like a biscuit dough, and drop spoonfuls in, as I have made other dumplings this way. this is the first time a recipe on this site has disappointed me.
