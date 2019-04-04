Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

Recipe is…..okay. I would recommend not using the lemon or maybe take it out a lot faster. It makes the soup have a weird acidic taste that it hard to get out of your mouth. To make the lemon taste not as strong I had to add a variety of seasonings, add a LOT of water, and add some sugar. I would also double up the veggies. I love veggies and didn’t think there was enough. I also added peas because they were in the picture but not in the recipe. I liked the dumplings and they were easy to make but they were hard to handle since the broth was so hot. I do like the southern dumplings that are like biscuits in chicken n dumplings, but I was actually looking forward to these dumplings and they are pretty good. The only really bad thing was the darn lemon! Since it is boiled into the broth and chicken it is SO hard to get rid of. It’s boiled into your chicken, your broth, and since you make your dumplings with the broth it’s even built into your dumplings! A little lemon may be okay……but just be cautious. My family loves lemons too. We love lemon flavored foods, but the lemon in this soup just makes it……not enjoyable.