Bambam Basil Butter

As a fellow basil lover, I have to say that this was fantastic! I did need to add a bit of olive oil to the blender to get everything to combine, but that was my only change. This is great on bread, steak, corn on the cob and even pasta! This is a definite keeper~YUM!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
As a fellow basil lover, I have to say that this was fantastic! I did need to add a bit of olive oil to the blender to get everything to combine, but that was my only change. This is great on bread, steak, corn on the cob and even pasta! This is a definite keeper~YUM!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.