Bambam Basil Butter

I adore basil! Fresh basil leaves, onion, and garlic blended with butter is great on breads and vegetables. Refrigerate leftovers.

By Bambam

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine butter, onion, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, garlic, basil leaves, salt, and pepper in a food processor; pulse until smooth.n

Cook's Note:

I prefer to use 3 to 4 fresh garlic cloves in this recipe but when I run out of fresh, I use 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 103.5mg. Full Nutrition
