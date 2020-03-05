Spiralized Roasted Vanilla Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Vanilla olive oil imparts a fabulously creamy taste to these roasted beauties! Adjust the spices to your taste.

By Arizona Desert Flower

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray with nonstick spray.

  • Split vanilla bean lengthwise with the tip of a sharp knife. Holding the pod open, scrape seeds from each half using the flat side of your knife.

  • Combine vanilla bean, scraped seeds, and olive oil in a small saucepan over very low heat. Warm the oil until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Cut sweet potato and apple into noodles using a spiralizer. Place in a large bowl.

  • Whisk 2 tablespoons olive oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and ginger together in a small bowl. Drizzle over sweet potato and apple; toss well to coat.

  • Spread sweet potato and apple in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, turning once, until golden, about 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (218 degrees C). Roast until ends of sweet potato start to brown and toast, 5 to 10 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

Refrigerate extra infused olive oil for another use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 13.8g; sodium 210.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

SundayCook
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2017
Love the flavor but I must have done something wrong with my technique. the potatoes didn't get crunchy. will definitely try again with different temperatures or maybe thickness Read More
