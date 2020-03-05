Spiralized Roasted Vanilla Sweet Potatoes and Apples
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 278.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 38.5g 12 %
dietary fiber: 4.9g 20 %
sugars: 18.1g
fat: 13.8g 21 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 16132.3IU 323 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 5.2mg 9 %
folate: 14.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 46.7mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 32.7mg 12 %
potassium: 453.9mg 13 %
sodium: 210.6mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 124.4
