Roasted Garlic Bean Dip

Rating: 3.55 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

This is a rich tasting bean dip or spread that uses nonfat sour cream. It's great on veggies, pita, crackers, tortillas or just on a spoon. To use dry navy beans, soak them 8 hours, or overnight, then simmer them in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover for approximately 45 minutes, until soft. Enjoy!

By LGUROWITZ

prep:

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Leaving the cloves intact, remove the outer skin from the garlic. Wrap heads in aluminum foil with 2 tablespoons olive oil, rosemary, salt and pepper.

  • Bake garlic approximately 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until the skins are easily removed.

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, cook and stir sweet onion with remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until soft and lightly browned.

  • Remove garlic cloves from their skin, and place in a blender or food processor with the sweet onion, navy beans, cumin and nonfat sour cream. Salt and pepper to taste. Blend to desired consistency. Refrigerate until serving. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 128mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

stacia
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I made this for a pot luck at work and everyone enjoyed it. I saw people using it as a vegetable tortilla and pretzel dip. Instead of sour cream I used some drained yogurt that I had on hand (I let the yogurt drain overnight in a cheesecloth). I was afraid that four heads of garlic might be a bit excessive but it wasn't. I think it'd also be tasty in place of hummus on a sandwich. Read More
Helpful
(32)
AGALLAGHER
Rating: 2 stars
02/26/2006
Whilo not a terrible dip I thought it was a little boring. There are several other dips I'd make before this one. Read More
Helpful
(24)
KEELA823
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2004
The garlic flavor was too strong and I usually love a lot of garlic. Read More
Helpful
(19)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2008
This is excellent! I used cannelli beans because thats what I had otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Wouldn't change anything! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(13)
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2008
This is great. At first I was disappointed bc I couldn't taste rosemary. Then I realized that I didn't actually follow the directions (this is not an unusual occurence for me!) and roasted the garlic in the skin so of course there was no rosemary flavor. So I added some rosemary and I'm happy. Next time I'll try with roasting garlic without the skin and with the rosemary. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
ChristineM
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2010
I made a couple small changes but nne of them drastic - only had three heads of garlic and that was just right for this recipe. Also no dried rosemary so I used an Italian seasoning blend that had rosemary oregano marjoram basil and thyme and that worked fine. Finally I only had cannelini beans on hand and that also worked fine - I actually think I prefer them as they are a bit creamier than navy beans. The result was one excellent dip! I do think that for us an extra head of garlic might have been too much but otherwise this is one of my favorites now. Great for veggies toasted pita wedges tortilla chips or even crackers. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Meg A.
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2008
This was pretty good. But I made this to go with carrots - not so good! I think it would taste awesome on tacos though. Also I used only half the garlic - it was more than plenty. My garlic LOVING husband said it was a bit too much. But I might make it again to use in place of refried beans. Read More
Helpful
(7)
doxy
Rating: 3 stars
08/07/2008
I'll agree with another reviewer...way too much garlic initially (and I'm a garlic fan). However I did make some changes and I think this dip will work fine. First I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and increased it to 3/4 cup. I also added two tablespoons of lemon juice for a bit of zip. Caramelized the onion for some sweetness (from the recipe I think that's a bit longer than originally stated). The main changes I made were in the spices. I used 1 tsp cumin 1/2 tsp each of ground coriander sumac Aleppo pepper and paprika and then a pinch of Cayenne. With the changes made I think this one served with pita bread will be a staple for us when we're doing a Mediterranean/North African menu. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Cathy
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2008
Wow!!! I really enjoyed this recipe. It's full of flavor easy and versatile. I used different beans but stuck to the recipe otherwise. It's worth a try and would be a hit at any party. Read More
Helpful
(6)
