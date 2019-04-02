Roasted Garlic Bean Dip

1 of 22

Rating: 4 stars I made this for a pot luck at work and everyone enjoyed it. I saw people using it as a vegetable tortilla and pretzel dip. Instead of sour cream I used some drained yogurt that I had on hand (I let the yogurt drain overnight in a cheesecloth). I was afraid that four heads of garlic might be a bit excessive but it wasn't. I think it'd also be tasty in place of hummus on a sandwich. Helpful (32)

Rating: 2 stars Whilo not a terrible dip I thought it was a little boring. There are several other dips I'd make before this one. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars The garlic flavor was too strong and I usually love a lot of garlic. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is excellent! I used cannelli beans because thats what I had otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Wouldn't change anything! Thank you! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is great. At first I was disappointed bc I couldn't taste rosemary. Then I realized that I didn't actually follow the directions (this is not an unusual occurence for me!) and roasted the garlic in the skin so of course there was no rosemary flavor. So I added some rosemary and I'm happy. Next time I'll try with roasting garlic without the skin and with the rosemary. Thanks! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made a couple small changes but nne of them drastic - only had three heads of garlic and that was just right for this recipe. Also no dried rosemary so I used an Italian seasoning blend that had rosemary oregano marjoram basil and thyme and that worked fine. Finally I only had cannelini beans on hand and that also worked fine - I actually think I prefer them as they are a bit creamier than navy beans. The result was one excellent dip! I do think that for us an extra head of garlic might have been too much but otherwise this is one of my favorites now. Great for veggies toasted pita wedges tortilla chips or even crackers. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good. But I made this to go with carrots - not so good! I think it would taste awesome on tacos though. Also I used only half the garlic - it was more than plenty. My garlic LOVING husband said it was a bit too much. But I might make it again to use in place of refried beans. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I'll agree with another reviewer...way too much garlic initially (and I'm a garlic fan). However I did make some changes and I think this dip will work fine. First I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and increased it to 3/4 cup. I also added two tablespoons of lemon juice for a bit of zip. Caramelized the onion for some sweetness (from the recipe I think that's a bit longer than originally stated). The main changes I made were in the spices. I used 1 tsp cumin 1/2 tsp each of ground coriander sumac Aleppo pepper and paprika and then a pinch of Cayenne. With the changes made I think this one served with pita bread will be a staple for us when we're doing a Mediterranean/North African menu. Helpful (6)