Warm Crab Parmesan Dip

Rating: 5 stars Hello! I am the author of this recipe and I want you to know that Allrecipes tweeked my original recipe. I suggest using fresh crab or crab from the seafood counter (8-10 oz). No imitation ever (YUCK) and canned only in a pinch. My recipe also did not call for 1 1/2 cups of parmesan I suggest 1 skimmpy cup, also add the herbs and spices you like to make it your own. Also this will never feed 40 people, this recipe was meant for 7-10 people. No this is not low fat, but what good thing ever is? Enjoy, and have a Happy New Year. Helpful (1236)

Rating: 5 stars I took the advice of others and tweaked this recipe to my liking and received many many compliments on this dish at my monthly Supper Club. First of all I added 3 (6 ounce) cans of crab meat, 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, NO MAYO, 1 ½ cups of grated Asiago & Parmesan cheese mix, 1 cup sour cream, 2 teaspoons of crushed garlic, and ¼ cup of diced green onion. Directions for prep and cook are the same although I served in a bread bowl which was a very festive touch. Happy Cooking :>) Helpful (263)

Rating: 5 stars Ok, I have decided that the people who gave this recipe a bad review was because they did not bother to read the ratings before making this dish. Pay attention all...do NOT add the entire 1 1/2 cups of regular parmesan cheese, you must use the Italian Blend shredded cheese with the Asiago in it. Then add pepper to this recipe as well. I use more garlic and the imitation crab meat, plus 2 cans of crab meat, and I do add lump crab meat. If I am going to eat something this fattening, then it better be darn good! So, read the reviews from others and take warning regarding their add-ins. They are speaking with experience. Helpful (163)

Rating: 5 stars I believe the only reason I get invited to parties anymore is because I always bring this dish as an appetizer. I do tweak it a little but though. I use 4oz of imitation and 8-10oz. of real crab, 1cup parm and asiago shredded blend, 1cup lowfat sour cream, 1/3 cup lowfat mayo, 1/2cup green onions, 1/2tbl. of old bay, 1 package of lowfat cream cheese, and 6 cloves of garlic. I served it with toasted baguette. I swear by this recipe and it has made me crab dip queen of the neighborhood. Helpful (125)

Rating: 4 stars After a couple tweaks this was a five star recipe! I used 16 oz. of claw crab meat 1/2 cup mayo 1 cup grated parmesan cheese and I added 1 1/2 t. Old Bay Seasoning. I fridged it overnight and baked it at 350 for exactly one hour after sprinking Old Bay on the top. It was great! I will make it again and again. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars I had to try this recipe when I read Noel s own review. I felt sorry that Allrecipes had edited the submission to the extent that there was such confusion. Allrecipes I love you guys but occasionally you do get carried away. As for the serving issue I guess this is in the eye of the beholder. This may make enough to generously dip about 40 tortilla chips and one chip might be considered one serving. I agree with Noel though. I want to know how many people will politely get a few dipped chips to fill the hollow spot with their beers during Superbowl halftime. As for the recipe I only had one can of real crab. I was also confused by the widely varying reviews about the out of whack ingredient ratios. Not needing to make a lot I used half the mayo and half the sour cream and about cup of grated Parmesan. I halved the garlic cause hubby likes it mild. I sprinkled it with a little paprika for color before baking. We ate this on Ritz crackers (oh sorry Allrecipes will probably edit me to be politically correct I meant buttery round crackers). It was a yummy cheese spread but it didn t exude much crabbiness. A couple of more cans of crabmeat wouldn t have hurt. Thanks Noel. I ll make this again but I had to jot down my own notes so I could duplicate it. Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe, Noel! My friend and I went to a new restaurant, they served this as an appetizer. After tasting it, I knew the first thing I had to do was get on this site to find the recipe. This is an exact taste-alike from that expensive restaurant, and its quick and easy! You made two people very happy! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars This was just okay to me and that's after doctoring it like crazy. I doubled the crab and halved the dairy ingredients (not the parmesan cheese but I wish I had). I also added 1/2 of a chopped onion salt fresh black pepper parsley 1 cup grated monterey jack cheese and about 1 tbsp. Old Bay seasoning. Some white wine would have added a lot of flavor and I'll add some next time. I'm only giving it three stars because I basically had to change the whole recipe. Helpful (22)