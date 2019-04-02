Warm Crab Parmesan Dip

Hello! I am the author of this recipe and I want you to know that Allrecipes tweeked my original recipe. I suggest using fresh crab or crab from the seafood counter (8-10 oz). No imitation ever (YUCK) and canned only in a pinch. My recipe also did not call for 1 1/2 cups of parmesan I suggest 1 skimmpy cup, also add the herbs and spices you like to make it your own. Also this will never feed 40 people, this recipe was meant for 7-10 people. No this is not low fat, but what good thing ever is? Enjoy, and have a Happy New Year.
I took the advice of others and tweaked this recipe to my liking and received many many compliments on this dish at my monthly Supper Club. First of all I added 3 (6 ounce) cans of crab meat, 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, NO MAYO, 1 ½ cups of grated Asiago & Parmesan cheese mix, 1 cup sour cream, 2 teaspoons of crushed garlic, and ¼ cup of diced green onion. Directions for prep and cook are the same although I served in a bread bowl which was a very festive touch. Happy Cooking :>)
Ok, I have decided that the people who gave this recipe a bad review was because they did not bother to read the ratings before making this dish. Pay attention all...do NOT add the entire 1 1/2 cups of regular parmesan cheese, you must use the Italian Blend shredded cheese with the Asiago in it. Then add pepper to this recipe as well. I use more garlic and the imitation crab meat, plus 2 cans of crab meat, and I do add lump crab meat. If I am going to eat something this fattening, then it better be darn good! So, read the reviews from others and take warning regarding their add-ins. They are speaking with experience.
I believe the only reason I get invited to parties anymore is because I always bring this dish as an appetizer. I do tweak it a little but though. I use 4oz of imitation and 8-10oz. of real crab, 1cup parm and asiago shredded blend, 1cup lowfat sour cream, 1/3 cup lowfat mayo, 1/2cup green onions, 1/2tbl. of old bay, 1 package of lowfat cream cheese, and 6 cloves of garlic. I served it with toasted baguette. I swear by this recipe and it has made me crab dip queen of the neighborhood.
After a couple tweaks this was a five star recipe! I used 16 oz. of claw crab meat 1/2 cup mayo 1 cup grated parmesan cheese and I added 1 1/2 t. Old Bay Seasoning. I fridged it overnight and baked it at 350 for exactly one hour after sprinking Old Bay on the top. It was great! I will make it again and again.
I had to try this recipe when I read Noel s own review. I felt sorry that Allrecipes had edited the submission to the extent that there was such confusion. Allrecipes I love you guys but occasionally you do get carried away. As for the serving issue I guess this is in the eye of the beholder. This may make enough to generously dip about 40 tortilla chips and one chip might be considered one serving. I agree with Noel though. I want to know how many people will politely get a few dipped chips to fill the hollow spot with their beers during Superbowl halftime. As for the recipe I only had one can of real crab. I was also confused by the widely varying reviews about the out of whack ingredient ratios. Not needing to make a lot I used half the mayo and half the sour cream and about cup of grated Parmesan. I halved the garlic cause hubby likes it mild. I sprinkled it with a little paprika for color before baking. We ate this on Ritz crackers (oh sorry Allrecipes will probably edit me to be politically correct I meant buttery round crackers). It was a yummy cheese spread but it didn t exude much crabbiness. A couple of more cans of crabmeat wouldn t have hurt. Thanks Noel. I ll make this again but I had to jot down my own notes so I could duplicate it.
Great recipe, Noel! My friend and I went to a new restaurant, they served this as an appetizer. After tasting it, I knew the first thing I had to do was get on this site to find the recipe. This is an exact taste-alike from that expensive restaurant, and its quick and easy! You made two people very happy! Thanks for sharing!
This was just okay to me and that's after doctoring it like crazy. I doubled the crab and halved the dairy ingredients (not the parmesan cheese but I wish I had). I also added 1/2 of a chopped onion salt fresh black pepper parsley 1 cup grated monterey jack cheese and about 1 tbsp. Old Bay seasoning. Some white wine would have added a lot of flavor and I'll add some next time. I'm only giving it three stars because I basically had to change the whole recipe.
Really good dip and very easy! Here are the things I did a bit differently . . . 1. Used about 6-8 oz of imitation crab meat (I know, I know, fresh is better but for a large party, it will definitely do). 2. Combined 8 oz 1/3 less fat cream cheese, 1/2 c Lite Miracle Whip, 3/4-1 c grated Parmesan/Romano cheese, and 1 cup lite sour cream. 3. Added 3 sliced green onions (green parts only) - a little more than 1/4 cup. 4. Added in 1 tsp worchestershire sauce, 1 tsp of old bay seasoning, and at least 1/4 tsp of pepper (eye-balled it). I'm a little convinced it is probably just fine without the worchestershire sauce/old bay so I wouldn't run out to buy them if you're short on funding. 5. Finely diced two LARGE cloves of garlic instead of crushing them. My cloves probably equaled four smaller ones. 6. Baked in a 8X8 square pyrex dish and served with slices of Italian bread!