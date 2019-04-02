Game Day Bites

1 of 232

Rating: 5 stars The way I originally submitted this recipe was not on frozen rolls! I don't know how it was changed. I always use the Pepperidge farm dinner rolls in the foil pans. This recipe will fill 2 of those trays. They taste just like the popular miniature burgers! Everybody kept asking for more. Helpful (203)

Rating: 5 stars Great and simple recipe!! I used about 3/4 of the onion soup mix as recommended by others and they turned out great! I used brown and serve rolls that I had baked previously according to the directions. I then used 2 9x13 pans to put the bites into with the meat packed into them. The key is to make sure that the foil covering the bites is good and tight otherwise the bites can come out hard instead of soft and delicious! Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars I am not sure why these are called Super Bowl Bites but my family likes them no matter what they are called. I made the whole recipe a few weeks ago and froze half for a later date. What a nice surprise when I made the frozen ones last night. This recipe reads like it should just be a simple recipe certainly not something an 'experienced' cook would think should be gourmet. I would make these again easliy and know that my family will enjoy them. Thanks Kathy W.! Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars wouldnt you cook the burgers first before putting them on the bun according to the recipe you cook the burgers on the bun wouldnt they get soggey Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars To solve any bun problems-flatten meat out onto a cutting board and use pizza cutter to cut into squares. Bake on cookie sheet covered in foil. Heat premade dinner rolls (e.g. Sara Lee) in microwave for 45 seconds. Buns will be soft but not soggy. Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed these and they were very easy to make. I used both Hawaiian Sweet Rolls and Hawaiian Honey Wheat - the store I went to didn't have Savory Butter flavor as another poster mentioned. The sweetness was a little overbearing but I could taste the concept of the recipe and will definitely be making it again with a different roll. That being said I followed the recipe to the letter with one addition I placed the pan of "bites" inside another pan that had about a 1/2-inch water in it. The steam would prevent the rolls from getting hard on both the top and bottom. The smell of this dish was definitely that of WC the taste was close - close enough everyone enjoyed them. I didn't have a problem with the cook time as others did the meat was done in 30 minutes just as stated in the recipe and it wasn't soggy or unevenly cooked. I still have some of the mix left I just have to run to the store and get some more rolls. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Thanks Kathy W for posting it. TIP: If your rolls are buring check the location of your oven rack it may be too close to the top or bottom of the oven it s/b in the center. Also if the meat is not done in the time recommended the patty may be too thick these should be thin burgers just like the restaurant. UPDATE: I tried the recipe using Hawaiian Savory Rolls WITHOUT the water bath and the rolls were kinda crunchy/toasted I prefer the softer bun using the water bath. Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars Just like White Castle, if you can get the meat cooked! There is a lot of conflicting info in the reviews and after reading it all I tried the recipe as submitted but ended up with raw meat. So, I retried using 90/10 ground beef and mixed ingredients then rolled meat mixture out and cut into 24 squares with a pizza cutter. I placed patties in a large glass baking dish and baked meat only at 350 for 25 minutes which was a little long...try 15-20 minutes. Then I placed the patties on buns (do not use sara lee; this is WAY too much bread) using King' Hawaiian SAVORY BUTTER rolls. Cover in foil and heat in oven at 350 for 10 up to 15 minutes until warm. These were cooked and delicious! Helpful (32)

Rating: 3 stars Whatever you do do NOT use whole wheat rolls to make these. I did and it was horrible. The wheat taste was overpowering after baking and we had to throw them away. Helpful (28)